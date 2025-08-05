



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Monday that Democrats cannot do “anything about” Republican redistricting plans amid tension between the two parties over the plans.

“What is your response to Kathy Hochul, who says that ‘We are at war over Texas and the redistricting push that’s going on in Texas,’” Fox News’s Sean Hannity asked Abbott on his show.

“That’s a bunch of crazy bluster. Democrats are freaking out because they are realizing Texas has the authority to redistrict, and we’re going to do so in a way that’s going to lead to these additional seats that will vote Republican, and they will be serving in Congress in the next session,” Abbott replied.

“And so Democrats are freaking out about it, engaging in rhetoric, but I don’t think they have the capability of actually living up to it and doing anything about it. Texas will continue to fight for what is right, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” he added.

Texas Democrats on Sunday left their state to deny Republicans a legislative quorum as part of an effort to halt Republicans from redrawing Texas congressional maps.

The action deprives the Texas state Legislature of the numbers required to operate, halting progress on the maps.

Members of the Texas state House pledged to keep going with their fight against Republicans’ efforts to redraw the congressional district map after Abbott ordered their arrests for leaving the state to deny the chamber quorum.

On Sunday, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin said that his party is “absolutely” well-positioned to fight back against Republican redistricting efforts.





