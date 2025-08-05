Welcome to The Hill’s Business & Economy newsletter
Business & Economy
Business & Economy
Haley questions Trump’s trade moves with China, India
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley questioned President Trump’s trade moves with China and India on Tuesday, warning the U.S. shouldn’t “burn” its relationship with India.
Bacon: Nebraska GDP down 6 percent under Trump
Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.), a moderate Republican, said he’s concerned about the U.S. economy, noting his state saw a 6 percent annual drop in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2025.
Services sector slows down in July
Economic activity in the services sector fell back modestly in July as businesses held off on making purchases amid policy uncertainties.
The Ticker
Upcoming news themes and events we’re watching:
Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will participate in a discussion on the central bank’s perspective on “the evolving global landscape” on Wednesday at 2 pm ET.