



A former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was beaten in an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C. this week, prompting President Trump to renew his threats to take control of the nation’s capital, according to multiple news reports.

The victim, Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old software engineer nicknamed “Big Balls,” was assaulted early Sunday by a group of teenagers attempting to carjack him and a woman whom police identified as his significant other, according to the Associated Press.

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the attempted carjacking and beating, the AP reported.

Elon Musk, who headed DOGE efforts while working in government, confirmed the attack on a post on X.

“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC,” Musk said in the post. “A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.”

Trump on Tuesday called for the District of Columbia to change its laws to allow for teenagers 14 and older to be prosecuted as adults and face lengthy prison sentences.

Trump shared on Truth Social a graphic image of the bloodied former DOGE employee, but did not name Coristine, along with a lengthy message railing against violent crime in Washington, which has decreased in recent years. Trump blamed the city’s crime on local “youths,” who he said were not fearful of consequences.

“They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!” Trump posted. “The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs.”

“Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see,” Trump added. “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.”

Crime in D.C. was down 35 percent in 2024 from the previous year, marking a 30-year low. Data from the district shows violent crime is also down so far in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take control of Washington throughout his second term and has spoken at length about his desire to rid the city of crime and the homeless population.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a Tuesday post on X praised Coristine for “sacrificing his own safety to defend a helpless woman” and backed Trump, claiming the capital is “tragically one of the most dangerous cities in America.”

“I support President Trump in taking over the city to establish law and order,” Greene said.





