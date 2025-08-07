



A new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the majority of calories consumed by American youth in recent years came from “ultra-processed” foods.

The CDC analysis looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) on calorie consumption of U.S. youths and adults between August 2021 and 2023.

The report used the Nova classification system of food which defines “ultra-processed” foods as those that consist of “industrial formulations of processed foods that typically contain unnatural additives, such as colorings or emulsifiers.”

NHANES participants aged one year and older who had reliable dietary recall beginning from Day 1 of interviews were included in the population sample.

A total of 6,633 participants were included in the analysis. Among American youths, about 62 percent of their daily calories came from ultra-processed foods while among adults this percentage was 53 percent.

The report categorized individuals aged between one and 18-years-old as youths and those aged 19 and older as adults.

Across different age groups, youths aged six to 11 had the highest average percentage of processed food comprising their caloric intake at 64.8 percent. Adults 60 and higher had the lowest rate of processed food comprising their caloric intake at 51.7 percent.

The survey found a decrease in the consumption of ultra-processed food consumptions among both youths and adults between August 2021 and 2023.

This report comes soon after the Trump administration moved to allow state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) to ban benefits from being used on processed foods.

Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas and Florida received federal waivers to adjust SNAP guidelines outlawing the purchase of junk food with state funds in 2026.

The waivers, such as the one acquired by Colorado, have largely cited soda as one of the primary junk foods that states don’t want to be eligible for SNAP benefits.

According to the NHANES, the top five sources of ultra-processed foods for youth were sandwiches, sweet bakery products, savory snacks, pizza and sweetened beverages.





