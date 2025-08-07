



President Trump’s tariffs on imported goods from nations around the globe, promised during his 2024 campaign, are now in effect.

An executive order signed July 31 established a 10 percent tariff for all imports. Some trading partners will face higher rates, including 41 percent on Syria, 19 percent on Indonesia and Thailand, and 15 percent on South Korea, Japan and the European Union.

Consumers and businesses alike now wait to see how the levies will impact prices, and how the economy will respond.

On Thursday, Trump is expected to sign executive orders at noon and make remarks at an event later in the East Room. Vice President Vance will travel to Indiana, presumably to talk about redistricting in the already mostly red state.

