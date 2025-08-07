



LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — An immigration raid at a California Home Depot has raised the temperature on simmering tensions in Los Angeles.

Video posted to social media shows what appears to be a squad of federal agents loading into a Penske truck, with the video’s caption saying the scene was recorded at 6:40 a.m.

The Office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass decried the raids and stipulated that such federal actions are prohibited by a recent court ruling.

“For months federal agents have been masking themselves and now they’re using rental trucks to conduct their seemingly discriminatory raids – these tactics are dangerous,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement. “The Federal court of appeals made clear that it is unconstitutional in this country to racially profile people and snatch them from worksites. The City is gathering information about these reported raids and considering all legal options. Tactics like this are un-American and we will never accept these terrorizing ploys as a new normal.”

The United Farm Workers said the labor union is also worried about a possible violation of the court’s order.

“While more investigation is needed, we have serious concerns that the federal govt may be in violation of the federal judge’s July TRO,” the union wrote on social media.

Additionally, Penske criticized federal agents for using their trucks in a prohibited manner.

“Penske strictly prohibits the transportation of people in the cargo area of its vehicles under any circumstances,” the company said in a statement posted to social media. “The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today’s operation and did not authorize this. Penske will reach out to [the Department of Homeland Security] and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicles in the future.”

Federal officials, however, criticized the company for what they perceived to be hypocrisy.

The Department of Homeland Security shared a screenshot of a Fox News story that mentioned a human smuggling ring had utilized Penske trucks.

“Care to remind the American people what Penske said when this happened? Silence speaks volumes,” DHS wrote. “The brave agents of [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and [Customs and Border Protection] will continue carrying out their mission to protect Americans.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli also chimed in, intimating that despite the court’s ruling, immigration raids could increase in coming days.

“For those who thought immigration enforcement had stopped in Southern California, think again,” he said on social media. “The enforcement of federal law is not negotiable, and there are no sanctuaries from the reach of the federal government.”

DHS officials said the raid resulted in the arrest of 16 people from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, and Nicaragua who were living in the country illegally.









