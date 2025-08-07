



Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on Thursday suggested Democrats should add two states to the country and expand the Supreme Court in order to “save democracy.”

“They are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia as states, … They’re just going to have to do it. And they may have to expand the [Supreme Court] to 13 members,” Carville said during a Thursday podcast episode.

The proposal comes after the longtime commentator told party members to let the president “punch himself out” of the American public’s good graces.

Carville says conditions are drastic, citing the GOP push to add five additional House seats in Texas ahead of the 2026 midterms, and require a more forward approach if Democrats capture the White House and both chambers of Congress.

“Any of those things in isolation I would be skeptical about. I would be cautious about,” Carville said of his ideas.

“I would say, ‘Well, I don’t know if that’s the greatest idea in the world, you’re opening Pandora’s box.’ If you want to save democracy, I think you got to do all of those things because we just are moving further and further away from being anything close to democracy,” he added.

The process to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court would be a steep climb, as the number has been in place since 1865. Congress would need to approve the move. Democrats introduced a bill in 2021 and 2023 seeking to expand the court, but both efforts failed.

The argument for D.C. statehood remains a pressing conversation in Washington.

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) serves as a delegate for the District but can only vote in committees and cannot participate in floor votes. The same guidelines apply to Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Pablo Jose Hernandez (D).

President Trump’s recent qualms with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and crime rates have frustrated local leaders who are seeking to ensure the city remains under its own authority instead of federal enforcement.

Under the Home Rule Act, the president can take the helm of local functions, including D.C. police, if “special conditions of an emergency nature exist.” And after an attack on a former government employee, Trump said he is evaluating such a course of action.

“We’re considering it, yeah, because the crime is ridiculous,” Trump said when asked if he was considering federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department.

“We want to have a great, safe capital. And we’re going to have it. And that includes cleanliness and that includes other things,” Trump added.





