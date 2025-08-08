



The Trump administration is looking for a $1 billion settlement with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), after pausing more than $550 million in research funds to the institution, a White House official confirmed to The Hill.

The official confirmed the news first reported by CNN that the president is seeking the largest settlement yet from UCLA, along with other stipulations.

The $1 billion would be paid in installments, along with a $172 million fund for those impacted by civil rights violations. A resolution monitor would also be put in place to ensure compliance with the agreement.

The proposed agreement would also require the school to hand over admissions data, stop scholarships based on race, change protest policies, create guidelines excluding transgender women from female sports or campus housing and halt gender affirming care at the medical school.

The Hill has reached out to UCLA for comment.

The Trump administration paused $584 million in funding to UCLA after the federal government launched an investigation into antisemitism on campus earlier this year.

“Currently, a total of approximately $584 million in extramural award funding is suspended and at risk,” said Julio Frenk, chancellor of the university, in a letter that went out to the community. “If these funds remain suspended, it will be devastating for UCLA and for Americans across the nation.”

UCLA said it would engage in negotiations with the Trump administration to restore the funding and its ability to apply for new grants.

So far, Columbia and Brown are the only schools who reached agreements with the president, agreeing to sizeable payments and reforms to their admissions and hiring practices.





