



President Trump announced on Saturday that he is nominating Tammy Bruce, the current State Department spokesperson, as the next U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations (UN).

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for additional comment.

Bruce, a former Fox News contributor, was selected by Trump to join the State Department in January. Bruce, an author of several books, joined Fox News in 2005.

Since joining the administration, Bruce has held dozens of State Department press briefings.

“Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job,” Trump said on Saturday. “Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!”

The current acting U.S. ambassador to the UN is Dorothy Shea. Shea, a career diplomat, previously worked as the deputy ambassador over the course of 2024.





