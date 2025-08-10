



Bo Hines, a White House’s crypto adviser, announced on Saturday that he will be departing President Trump’s administration and going back to the private sector.

“Serving in President Trump’s administration and working alongside our brilliant AI & Crypto Czar @DavidSacks as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council has been the honor of a lifetime,” Hines wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“Together, we have positioned America as the crypto capital of the world. I’m deeply grateful to the industry for its unwavering support — I love this community and all we’ve built together,” Hines, who was tapped by Trump to lead the administration’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets late last year, added. “As I return to the private sector, I look forward to continuing my support for the crypto ecosystem as it thrives here in the United States.”

Last month, the White House Crypto Council released a lengthy report, outlining the policy priorities for the regulation of digital assets. The 166-page report gave regulators and lawmakers recommendations for taxation, banking rules and crypto oversight, among other issue areas.

Trump penned his first major bill in July, the GENIUS Act, which laid out the regulatory framework for stablecoins.

David Sacks, the White House’s artificial intelligence czar, lauded Hines, a former Republican House candidate, for doing an “amazing job.”

“We’re sorely going to miss Bo, but fortunately we have a deep bench at the White House, with Patrick Witt and Harry Jung ready to step up and implement the Crypto Council’s recommendations and help us get the Clarity Act passed,” Sacks said Saturday on X.





