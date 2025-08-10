



Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) acknowledged that the public is seeing higher prices as a result of tariffs imposed by President Trump, but argued the trade overhaul is “for the good of the country.”

“I think a lot of people are seeing higher prices. Our family’s in the construction business, and we get a lot of our timber from Canada and other countries. Yes, it’s higher. Steel prices are up, but it’s for the good of the country,” Norman said Saturday on Fox News when asked to explain the network’s July poll showing that 55 percent of Americans disapproved of the president’s handling of the economy.

Norman, who is running to become South Carolina’s next governor, told host Jon Scott that “Should we expect high prices for a short time? Yes.”

“But overall, we couldn’t keep going the way we were going. The cancer in this country was letting other countries rule the day and tax our products,” the South Carolina Republican said. “And why should we run a deficit every month? And that’s why this President is doing such a good job.”

Trump’s latest round of “reciprocal” tariffs took effect on Thursday, impacting dozens of countries as the president realigns trade relations worldwide.

Nearly all imports will face a 10 percent tariff. Some countries, such as Syria, face a 41 percent tariff, while others like South Korea and Japan are staring down a 15 percent import tax.

“And you can’t go on… you know, poll numbers vary. They come up, they go down, but the bottom line is, he’s doing the right thing, and it could come at a better time, and if things will get better here,” Norman said.





