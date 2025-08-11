



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that his country will not let Russia “deceive” the U.S. as a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin looms.

“Of course, our team is working with the United States — not a single day goes by without communication on how to ensure real peace. We understand Russia’s intention to try to deceive America — we will not allow this. I greatly value the determination with which President Trump is committed to bringing an end to the killings in this war,” Zelensky said in an address, according to a translation released by his office.

In his first few months back in office, Trump and his administration have pushed for an end to the war in Ukraine with no luck. Trump said last week he is going to meet with Putin in Alaska next Friday, hosting him for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In his Sunday address, Zelensky said that each “day, many people are giving their lives.”

“But the sole root cause of these killings is Putin’s desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with,” Zelensky added. “We in Ukraine know Russia well — and that is why, in extremely difficult circumstances, Ukrainians have endured more than three years of full-scale war. We will certainly defend our state and our independence. I thank everyone who is helping.”





