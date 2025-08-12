



President Trump has endorsed Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) in the Peach State’s gubernatorial race.

“Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, is running to be the next Governor of the Great State of Georgia, a very special place to me in that we had a BIG Presidential Election Win just eight short months ago, November 5, 2024,” Trump said in a Monday night post on his Truth Social platform.

“As your next Governor, Burt Jones will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Continue to Secure our now Secure Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” the president continued later.

“Burt Jones for Governor has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Jones began his much-anticipated campaign for governor early last month, making him the second major Republican to make a bid for Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) current role.

“Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has brought real conservative leadership that has protected our freedoms, our values and our families, and Burt Jones has worked closely with President Trump, helping Georgia make America great again,” a narrator said in an over two-minute ad Jones posted to unveil his campaign.

Jones said in the ad that his campaign priorities included getting rid of the state income tax, stopping the fentanyl crisis and ensuring transgender women are barred from playing in women’s sports leagues.

In a post on the social platform X Monday, Jones welcomed Trump’s endorsement.

“President @realDonaldTrump just endorsed our campaign for Governor of Georgia! We’re fighting for election integrity, lower taxes, and to secure Georgia values — and with Trump’s support, we’re just getting started,” Jones said in his post.





