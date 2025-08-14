



After a long period of uncertainty for many Afghan allies of the U.S., it is encouraging to see a glimmer of hope.

Recently, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a new bill that would offer legal pathways for Afghans who risked their lives supporting U.S. forces. The legislation is a hopeful spark for both Afghan allies living in the U.S. and the American community members who now call these individuals neighbors and friends.

Four years have passed since the fall of Kabul, and yet uncertainty continues to overshadow the lives of our Afghan allies, both here in the United States and abroad. Recent policy changes have increased confusion around the future of many allies. Just in July, nearly 11,000 Afghans lost their Temporary Protected Status, including many who worked alongside U.S. troops for nearly two decades of military engagement in Afghanistan.

The fourth anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan should be not only a reminder of our allies’ plight but also a call for urgent action — encouraging compassion and decisive legislative measures to honor our commitments.

Recently, President Trump commented on the plight of Afghan refugees in the United States, saying, “We’re going to take care of those people, the ones that did a job [for us], the ones that were told certain things.” Such comments combined with the legislative developments signal a promising beginning to the long-overdue solutions our allies deserve.

Thousands of Afghan men and women helped and fought alongside our troops during the United States’ time in Afghanistan. They fought with us and for their own country’s future, hoping that democracy and freedom would prevail. They stood beside us as interpreters, pilots, soldiers and medical professionals — ensuring our mission’s success.

By the end of 2023 the UN Refugee Agency estimated that there were 6.4 million Afghan refugees globally. The United States is home to nearly 200,000 of these displaced people who arrived under the Biden administration during the fall of Kabul. In January of this year, family reunification flights were cancelled as the U.S. refugee program was temporarily shut down.

Last year around this time I wrote on my own disappointment at the lack of action we’ve seen from lawmakers to support our displaced Afghan allies. Now we are four years out from the fall of Kabul — and while it has seemed as if there would be no change, this new bipartisan effort gives me hope that the U.S. government will still fulfill the promises made to our Afghan allies.

It is not only about promises made and kept — it is undeniable that the U.S. prospers when refugees join our communities. A 2024 study by the Department of Health and Human Services found that refugees and asylees contributed $123.8 billion to the U.S. economy over a 15-year period. They join and create businesses, and they revitalize American communities.

For four years this population has been in a limbo, building lives and making American communities stronger with no guarantee for tomorrow. They have become a part of our schools, our businesses and our churches. They have become more than simply allies; they have become neighbors.

It is beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions that allow them a safe and productive future in the country they helped protect and serve. Most of Americans want to see Congress and the administration protecting Afghans by providing them permanent status — a commitment that is long overdue.

Jennie Murray is the president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum.





