



Pundit George Conway went after President Trump on Wednesday amid the president's crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C.

“What we have here isn’t traditional conservatism, it isn’t traditional Republicanism, it is authoritarianism,” Conway said on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.” “But, I think a better word for it as I think about it, one that more people can understand is gangsterism, thugism.”

“We don’t have Ronald Reagan anymore, we have Tony Soprano,” Conway added. “He’s holding people up, threatening them, bullying them, doing things that are beyond his legal power to do and that’s — that scares people. It makes people pay protection money.”

Trump and his administration have exerted pressure on institutions, governments and individuals perceived as being opposed to the president’s policy and ideology throughout the first few months of his current term.

Earlier this week, Trump announced he was taking federal control of D.C.’s police department and deploying the National Guard in the city to combat crime. The president has historically directed criticism at the District, which is known as a bastion of liberal politics.

On Wednesday, Trump said he’ll try for “long-term extensions” from Congress to extend his federal takeover of the D.C. police.

“Well, if it’s a national emergency, we can do it without Congress,” Trump said, when questioned whether he’s talked to the House and Senate about lengthening the takeover.

