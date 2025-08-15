



Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said Thursday that climate and earth science at the agency will “move aside” as it refocuses solely on space exploration.

“All the climate science and all of the other priorities that the last administration had at NASA we’re going to move aside, and all of the science that we do is going to be directed towards exploration, which is the mission of NASA,” Duffy, who also leads the Transportation Department, told Fox Business.

“That’s why we have NASA — is to explore, not to do all of these earth sciences,” he added.

NASA, which stands for the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, explores both air and space. It has historically conducted science related to both Earth and space, including climate science.

A pivot away from climate science is not necessarily a surprise — the Trump administration has sought to deny and downplay climate change’s impacts and has moved to dismantle scientific research, including by dismissing scientists working on the National Climate Assessment.

But moving to get rid of all climate science at the agency may still be an escalation.

Duffy’s comments come as the administration also seeks to curtail environmental reviews for the space industry.





