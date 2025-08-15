



President Trump on Thursday evening nominated Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Taibleson to serve as a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, making her the sixth federal appeals court nominee of his second term.

“It is my Great Honor to nominate Rebecca Taibleson to serve as a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals, for the Seventh Circuit, in the Great State of Wisconsin,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Rebecca brings a wealth of EXPERIENCE AND SUCCESS, from her time as Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and, formerly, as Assistant to the United States Solicitor General.”

Trump also touted Taibleson’s experience having clerked for US Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Antonin Scalia. Tailbleson in 2018 notably testified in support of Kavanaugh’s seat on the Supreme Court.

“Rebecca will make a fantastic Judge who will fearlessly defend the Constitution, and strongly uphold the Rule of Law,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations Rebecca!”

Taibleson has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin since 2016, where she is also a co-chief for the office’s appellate division, according to her LinkedIn profile and the Justice Department.

Trump’s nomination comes after Wisconsin Sens. Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D) sent Trump five recommendations for filling a vacant seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals that is set to become vacant in October when Judge Diane Sykes takes senior status, a form of semi-retirement. Taibleson was one of five recommendations, though it was up in the air whether Trump would go his own way on his nomination, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Ms. Taibleson is an excellent choice to serve as a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals,” Johnson said in a post on social media platform X praising the nomination. “I look forward to her swift confirmation.”





