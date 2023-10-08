You have to admit, Amazon is chock-full of super weird products, some of which are great and some of which are, well, just plain strange. But these funky finds are genuinely great, which is why they’re getting wildly popular on the e-tailer.

From a snail mucin infused moisturizer to a dinosaur chicken nugget shaped pillow to a candle that looks like a hyper-realistic bowl of cereal, these 55 weird new things on Amazon are climbing up the charts for good reason.

01 This Lip Balm Holder That Clips Right To Your Keychain Stop the vicious cycle of losing and replacing your lip balm over and over again and get one of these this clever holders. The durable elastic case covers the bottom of the lip balm container and attaches directly to your keychain so you have it with you at all times. Plus, it comes in some really fun patterns and designs to fit your personality.

02 A Large, Soothing Beaded Eye Mask That Works Hot & Cold This eye mask is a must-have. You can warm it in the microwave for 10 seconds to help soothe styes, sinus pain, headaches, eye fatigue, or just to relax in the bath. You can also pop it in the freezer for 30 minutes for cold therapy and depuffing. It has a Velcro strap to affix it perfectly to your head, and it comes with a storage bag to take it on-the-go.

03 These Colorful Cable Labels To Organize All Of Your Cords If the area in the back of your television, under your desk, or behind your nightstand is covered in tangled and confusing cords, you need these cable labels. Just use the hook and loop closures to attach the labels to different sides of your cords to make sure you know what matches, and use a marker to write the name of the device directly on the label so you always know what you’re unplugging.

04 This Flexible, Highly Rated Slug Toy To Help Relieve Stress This colorful slug toy is it a great fidget toy if you need something to do with your hands that’s stimulating and engaging. In addition to being a cute desk toy, it also features a silicone head and food-grade material making it a great toy for kids three years old and up.

05 A Pack Of Narrow Cleaning Brushes To Get Into Tough Spots Everyone should add these narrow brushes to their cleaning supply collection. Each piece is 9.44 inches long yet less than an inch wide, and they feature super fine and durable bristles. Together, that makes them perfect for getting into those tough cleaning crevices like behind your faucet, in the washing machine drum, between bathroom tiles or hardwood strips, around doors, in windows tracks, and so on. The options are nearly limitless, and you’ll be surprised how often you reach for these.

06 These Gorgeous Claw Clips That Look Like Hawaiian Flowers Say hello to your favorite new claw clips. These adorable ones shaped like Hawaiian flowers work for thin or thick hair and feature a little nonslip strip inside to keep them in place whether you’re headed to a party or the beach. Plus, the pack of six comes in such vibrant colors you’ll definitely find one to wear for any occasion.

07 This Mini Desktop Vacuum That’s Shaped Like A Sweet Ladybug Clean up your desktop and immediately boost your mood at the same time when you have this adorable ladybug-shaped vacuum. With 360-degree rotation and powerful suction, it can pick up dust, paper scraps, food crumbs, stray hair, eraser waste, and more. It’s battery-operated and features durable nylon brushes that clean while protecting your surfaces from scratches.

08 A Yummy-Smelling Whipped Body Butter For Luxurious, Deep Hydration This luxurious shea butter-based body butter features Moroccan argan oil and rosehip oil to help smooth, sooth, and improve elasticity for positively glowing skin. This lightweight and vegan body butter has hints of tea rose and amber to create a floral scent you’ll want to rub all over your body every single day.

09 This Battery-Operated Lamp That’s Foldable & Portable A desk lamp that folds so compact you can fit it in your purse? Yep. It’s battery-operated, touch-controlled to turn on and off, and dimmable from 20% to 100% to fit your needs no matter where you are. Then, when you’re done working at your desk and it’s time to work at your kitchen table, just fold it up, move it around, and have ample light anywhere you go.

10 A Cute Baseball Cap With A Hole For Your Ponytail Finally, a baseball cap with a hole for high ponytails. Along with letting you wear your favorite hairstyle, this cute and adjustable hat also features a sweat-wicking band and UV protection so you can wear it working out, at the beach, going for a walk — you name it. Available sizes: One size

11 This K-Beauty Lip Oil That’s Ultra Hydrating If you want glowing, hydrated lips, check out this Korean lip oil, which is quickly becoming a cult favorite on Amazon. With botanical oils, apple water, and mint extract, the lip oil creates a luxuriously glossy and cooling — not sticky — layer of stain on your lips to soften, moisturize, and soothe.

12 These Cute Reusable Dish Cloths That Are Machine-Washable One of these reusable dish cloths replaces about 15 rolls of paper towels, so they’ll help you save some money and help you reduce your single-use paper products. They can be used on any surface with your go-to cleaning products or water. They’re biodegradable, compostable, and can be tossed into the washing machine or dishwasher for a super easy clean.

13 The Popular Foot Peel Masks That For Callused & Cracked Feet It’s obvious why these foot peel masks are a bestseller on Amazon. Just slide your foot into the plastic socks filled with a blend of fruit acids and extracts, leave on for 60 minutes, rinse, and then watch your dry, callused, and cracked feet peel away to reveal the baby-soft skin underneath in just two weeks.

14 A Tiny Rechargeable Light That Clips Onto Your Book Cover If you want to read in bed without disturbing your partner or roommate, check out this tiny rechargeable book light. It evenly distributes light to a concentrated area so you can read and others can sleep. Plus, it has five brightness levels, three color modes depending on the time of day you’re reading, and up to 80 hours of battery life per charge, which is why it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

15 This Wearable Nail Polish Holder For A Spill-Free Application Wear this nail polish bottle holder around two of your fingers to keep it stable enough to apply your favorite colors mess-free. The bottles slip securely into the silicone holder, and it fits any shaped bottle — square or circular — and the rings are flexible to comfortably fit your fingers, too.

16 These Soap-Saving Pouches That Also Help You Exfoliate For soft, smooth, and glowing skin, check out these soap pouches. Just put your favorite bar of soap inside the pouch and, instead of washing with a plain old cloth, use this for ultimate exfoliation. Not only do these pouches help exfoliate your skin, but they also help preserve soap by foaming it up and making it last longer. You can also put a few smaller bars in one pouch to further stretch your dollar.

17 These Natural Wool Dryer Balls To Reduce Wrinkles & Drying Time Not only do these wool dryer balls help reduce wrinkles, decrease dryer time, and keep even your gentlest delicates soft and fluffy, but they also reduce the use of dryer sheets and plastic bottles for a more environmentally friendly laundry experience. Plus they’re made of 100% New Zealand wool and are made without harsh chemicals or fragrances.

18 These Bathroom Drawers That Organize Your Cabinets These plastic organizers are perfect for decluttering the tricky area under your bathroom or kitchen sink. They feature two easy-to-pull drawers that are stacked to maximize vertical storage space. They have eight removable dividers to create up to three compartments in each drawer to have all your essentials ready to go.

19 This Headband & Wristband Set To Stay Dry While Washing Your Face This headband and wristband set has an adorable bubble design that’s super cute and, when you’re wearing it, washing your face is no longer a messy, water-dripping-down-your-arms or ruining your hairdo task. The headband is also great to keep a clay face mask out of your hair. Available sizes: One size

20 A Wildly Hydrating Moisturizer With Snail Mucin Extract This Korean beauty night cream is comprised of shea butter, jojoba oil, vitamin C serum, and, yes snail mucin extract. I know, it sounds wild, but you have to try it. The powerhouse beauty ingredient is used to gently hydrate, brighten, and plump your face to reveal positively glowing skin.

21 These Nonslip Silicone Trivets That Collapse For Easy Storage Not only are these trivets surprisingly stylish for what’s normally a boring kitchen essential, but their thick, nonslip, silicone design helps protect your counters and tables from damage. They’re heat and cold resistant from -40 to 428 degrees, which makes them incredibly versatile. And no worry about storage — they collapse to take up minimal space.

22 This Travel Pillow That’s Adjustable To Multiple Shapes Say goodbye to the boring and standard C-shaped travel pillow you’re used to and hello to this adjustable one. With a memory foam base covered in a buttery soft, machine-washable cover, this I-shaped pillow features a clasp at each end so it can be secured into multiple different shapes depending on how you need to use it. Plus this set comes with earplugs and an eye mask for an even quieter sleep.

23 This Glow Blush Wand For A Stunning & Easy Contour If you want a professional-level contour, a good place to start is with this beauty wand from fan-favorite brand e.l.f. The lightweight liquid blush wand is buildable and comes in multiple contour-creating colors, so you can customize your look to your desires, whether you want a simple rosy cheek or something more complicated. Plus, it may come in a small tube, but reviewers note a little goes a long way, which is always a bonus.

24 This Giant Bean Bag That Doubles As Blanket & Plush Toy Storage It’s a bean bag and it’s storage. What more could you ask for? Throw all your plush animals, pillows, towels, blankets, seasonal sweaters — basically anything soft you need a storage spot for — into this patterned cotton canvas bean bag until it’s stuffed to the brim and comfy enough to lounge in. It has a big, durable zipper to keep everything in place, and it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

25 This Crystal Hair Eraser That’s Super Gentle This hair eraser uses premium glass and nano crystals to gently remove unwanted hair from your legs, face, back, armpits, bikini line, arms, or anywhere else you’d prefer to remove it from. It can be used dry, with water, or with moisturizer, too. Simply rub it in a circular motion on your body to reveal super smooth and hairless skin.

26 This Wireless Charger That’s Also A Bedside Lamp This charger that doubles as a bedside lamp is one of the most modern two-in-one products out there. The bottom shelf charges your devices wirelessly and quickly, while the handle-shaped lamp has three touch-activated brightness levels that you can adjust depending on how much light you need.

27 These Clear, Thin Pimple Patches That Give Results Overnight Don’t sweat over that random breakout when you have these pimple patches. Ultra thin and translucent, you just stick one directly onto the unwanted zit in question before you go to bed and let the hydrocolloid extract do its thing to reduce redness and improve healing overnight.

28 This Reusable Water Bottle That Collapses Down To 1.5 Inches If you love reusable water bottles but hate carrying the empty shell around when you’re done drinking, check out this brilliant collapsible option. It’s made of plastic and silicone so it’s super flexible and easy to carry. When empty, it can be collapsed to just 1.5 inches thick — that basically fits in your pocket.

29 This Hydrating Eye Stick That Has Over 6,000 Ratings This under-eye balm uses Iceland glacier water, Iceland moss and seaweed extract, and other ingredients to help relieve puffiness as well as brighten and hydrate your skin. This clever stick also features xylitol to create a cooling sensation that relieves and soothes your skin. Pro tip: It can be refrigerated between uses for an even deeper cooling sensation and better anti-puffing effects.

30 These Clear Bottle Storage Racks To Organize Your Cabinets Keep your favorite water bottles and lids organized with these storage racks. They’re stackable to take advantage of vertical storage, and each rack can hold up to three water bottles. Plus, they’re refrigerator-safe, if you prefer your beverages cool. And they’re not limited to water bottles; they can also hold wine, beer, cans, and so much more.

31 This Wood Foot Massager That Triggers Pressure Points This wood foot massager uses two different kinds of acupuncture nubs — some ribbed and some spiked — in five rotating rows to stimulate pressure points and give your feet a comfortable, deep massage. It not only helps relieves stress but can relieve pain from plantar fasciitis, sore feet, and aching heels, or simply promote stretching after a workout.

32 This Plush Couch Pillow That Doubles As A Cup Holder Great for the car or the couch, this plush pillow has five sturdy holes in a few sizes to hold your coffee mug, water bottle, wine glass, or beer stein — yep, two of the holes have handle slots. Even the remote or snacks have a spot with this cupholder pillow. The insulated foam maintains your beverage’s temperature and is covered in a plush, velvety fabric that’s machine-washable for those accidental spills.

33 This Powder-Based Facial Cleanser That Exfoliates & Brightens Made with papaya enzyme and native Hawaiian noni fruit, this facial cleanser is unique in that it’s powder-based, so it’s super potent. When using, you pour a tiny amount of the powder in your hands, add water until it foams, and then wash your face. The result is gentle exfoliation and powerhouse ingredients that help leave you with a brighter, more hydrated complexion.

34 A Gondola-Shaped Egg Poacher That Gives You Perfect Results Love poached eggs but hate the process of poaching them? This Eggondola is about to change your breakfast forever. The gondola-shaped silicone egg cooker holds the egg and floats in boiling water for a perfectly poached egg in mere minutes — three if you like them runny, five if you like them firm. And it’s dishwasher-safe for a super easy clean.

35 A Purple Toothpaste That Helps Neutralize Yellow Stains This whitening tooth toothpaste has a purple tone which, with color correcting technology, can neutralize yellow stains to create a brighter, whiter smile with every use. The gentle formula works on sensitive teeth, is safe on gums and enamel, and also leaves your mouth and breath fresh as can be.

36 An Automatic Salt & Pepper Grinder Set That’s Battery-Operated This salt and pepper grinder set not only does the job, but features black and stainless steel details to look great on your counter or table, too. Just install batteries, fill with coarse seasoning, tilt, and let the grinder do the work. It even has a toggle at the tip for you to adjust the size of the outputted seasoning, depending on what you’re making.

37 These Magnesium Bath Flakes That Help Soothe & Relax Muscles Is there anything more relaxing than a warm bath and good book? Yes — adding these bath salts into the mix. Filled with fast-dissolving and magnesium-infused salt from the Dead Sea, this soak soothes and relaxes muscles to help you get ready for a peaceful and restful sleep better than typical bath salts. Bonus: These flakes are free of fragrances, additives, or fillers.

38 This Hanging Shower Caddy With A Wild Amount Of Storage This caddy hangs directly on the base of your shower head and has a truly impressive amount of storage. It features two sturdy shelves for bottles, four removable hooks for loofas, two holders for bars of soap, one basket for a razor, and eight side hooks for anything else you could need. It’s no surprise it can hold 40 pounds. Each storage option has a partially open bottom to ensure excess water drains out.

39 This Natural Bristle Brush For Dry Body Brushing If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to get into dry brushing, check out this body brush. With gentle boar bristles attached to a natural wood base, this dry brush exfoliates and removes dead skin for noticeably softer skin. Plus, the oval shape and canvas handle make it easy to hold and use, which is why it has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

40 An Aluminum Press For Perfectly Formed Burgers Every Time No matter your level of expertise on the grill, this burger press is about to significantly up your game. With internal measure markers, this press makes it easy to create perfectly sized and perfectly round 1/4 or 1/3 pound burgers, to ensure an even cook every time. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for a super easy clean between grills.

41 These Pretty Collagen Face Masks With Hyaluronic Acid & Pearl Extract Using hyaluronic acid and pearl extract, these face masks work in just 20 minutes to hydrate, nourish, and smooth skin while reducing the look of puffiness and dark circles. The full-coverage face mask is a perfect addition to your skincare routine if you’re looking to hydrate while relaxing, especially since the sea life patterns are so pretty.

42 This Adorable Little Bird That Dispenses Toothpicks Speaking of things you didn’t know you needed, check out this adorable toothpick dispenser. Simply add toothpicks to the base of the dispenser — then, when you need one, press on the bird’s head and it’ll retrieve one from the base and deliver it to you in its beak. I mean, come on, could it get any cuter?

43 These Skinny Silk Scrunches That Won’t Damage Your Hair These pretty, buttery-soft silk scrunches are the latest and greatest hair accessory. They’re narrow enough for thin hair, while remaining durable enough for thick hair, and the 100% mulberry silk is gentle on your locks to avoid damage, breakage, and creasing.

44 These Reusable Nylon Cable Ties To Keep Your Wires Organized Keep your cords, wires, and cables organized and labeled when you have these reusable nylon ties. With a hook and loop designed closure, they secure to one or both sides of your chargers, cables, and plugs, to make sure you always know what’s attached to what. Plus they’re weatherproof and safe to use outdoors.

45 This Cheeky Egg Separator That’s Shaped Like A Daisy If you have trouble separating the yolk and whites of your eggs, you need an egg separator. But why settle for any egg separator when you can have one like this shaped like an adorable daisy. Just rest the flower on top of a cup, gently break an egg into it, and watch as the whites sink into the cup and the yolk stays in the center of the flower. It’s that easy — and cute.

46 A Ropeless Jump Rope With Sweat-Absorbing Handles Jumping rope is a great exercise, but difficult to do inside — until now. Check out this ropeless jump rope. The sweat-absorbing handles and 8-ounce weighted balls allow you to perfect the motion of jump-roping without banging on the ground while you’re working out — or potentially knocking something over in the process.

47 This Rechargeable Electric Lighter With An Extra-Long Handle If you — like me — have an impractical fear of matches, this rechargeable lighter will make sure you can still light all the candles your heart desires. Charged via USB, the lighter features an 8.25-inch long handle and wand to protect your hands and reach tight spots. Plus, it’s windproof, flameless, and odorless, so you can also use it camping, fishing, or anywhere else you might need a light.

48 This 5-Blade Mini Razor With A Travel Case Want to shave on the go? Swap out your everyday razor with this mini one. It has five stainless steel blades and an aloe vera-infused moisturizing strip for a close and gentle shave on your legs, arms, bikini line — wherever you want it. Plus, it comes with a traveling case to keep it tucked away and ready to use whenever you are.

49 A Delicious-Smelling Vanilla Candle That Looks Like A Bowl Of Cereal You can have your cereal and smell it too when you have this hyper realistic cereal bowl candle. The glass bowl is filled with a milky white three-wick candle made of soy wax and beeswax, and it even has a real spoon inside. The top is sprinkled with super realistic looking cereal pieces to add a little quirky charm to your candle habit.

50 These Luxuriously Plush Slippers With A Chic Top Knot Detail If you’re in the market for new slippers, these are the easiest add-to-cart ever. The lightweight flip-flop style slippers feature a super thick and cozy memory foam base that feels like walking on a cloud, superior arch support, and a rubber anti-slip sole. Plus, the corduroy style fabric and chic twist knot design make them just as cute as they are comfy. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

Available colors: 8

51 A Plastic Jewelry Holder With An Elegant Design If you need a cooler, chicer, and fancier way to store your favorite jewelry, check out this display holder. It’s made of plastic and shaped like a handle to show off your rings, bracelets, and watches. It’s super lightweight and adds a bit of personality to your bedroom or vanity that will make you excited to slip into your daily accessories.

52 This Magnetic Holder That Eliminates Soggy Soap Bars In just two super easy steps, this magnetic soap holder eliminates soggy bars of soap by essentially hang drying them like you would a delicate item of clothing after the wash. Simply install the wooden base to your bathroom or kitchen wall, securely stick the metal pin into the wide part of your soap, and it will magnetically attach to the base to dry your bar off quickly and easily.

53 An Eyelash Comb That Removes Mascara Clumps If your lashes tend to clump together after applying mascara, it sounds like you need an eyelash comb. With super-fine stainless steel bristles, the comb brushes your lashes out to separate mucky clumps. Plus, it comes with a plastic cover so you can keep your lashes lump-free even when you’re on the go.

54 A Super Plush Pillow That Looks Like A Dino Chicken Nugget Eat a dino chicken nugget while relaxing on this dino chicken nugget pillow for a super meta (and adorable) experience. With a variety of popular dinosaur shapes to choose from, this pillow is so soft and plush, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t love this quirky and charming addition to your couch pillow collection.