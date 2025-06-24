Jacquemus gives Monte-Carlo Beach a makeover

An outside terrace at Monte-Carlo Beach decorated for summer by Jacquemus © Yoann and Marco

Where: Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Pl. du Casino, 98000 Monaco When: Until 7 October Click: jacquemus.com

The French fashion house Jacquemus is renowned for its beach club takeovers: this year, the brand has taken up residence at Monte-Carlo Beach. Borrow something to read from the pop-up library of vintage books; lie on one of its banana-yellow sun loungers; play padel on the resort’s freshly furnished courts (Stanley cups are provided to keep you hydrated) and shop from the two boutiques on site, stocked with an evolving capsule of SS25 and AW25 looks, including an exclusive T-shirt stamped with the Monte-Carlo address (€170).

A Jacquemus look at Monte-Carlo Beach © Yoann and Marco

Pucci puts the Marmo in Paris

Pucci’s new Marmo colourway decorating the planters outside Bar de la Croix Rouge in Paris

Where: Bar de la Croix Rouge, 2 Pl. Michel Debré, 75006 Paris When: Until 30 July Click: pucci.com

This summer, Pucci is celebrating its new Marmo colourway, a kaleidoscope of bright, 1920s-inspired swirls, at the Bar de la Croix Rouge in Paris’s Saint-Germain district. The playful print brand has adorned the terrace with a Marmo awning and pots: guests can shop the brand’s home collection, including printed poufs (£550) and terry cushions (£360), around the corner at Le Bon Marché before settling down for some typical Parisian fare (try the poilâne tartine).

The Bar de la Croix Rouge’s menu adorned with the new Pucci Marmo pattern

Dolop lands in Harrods

Dolop organic-cotton teddy bear, £155 each

Where: Harrods (fourth floor), 87-135 Brompton Rd, London SW1 When: 30 June to 20 August Click: harrods.com; dolopworld.com

Meet Dolop, the plushy teddy. Founded by luxury brand consultant Ali Bradshaw, who has worked at The Row, JW Anderson and Dover Street Market, the London-born brand offers a premium twist on the childhood toy. Made of brushed organic cotton and available in four colourways (cream, warm grey, neon and violet), the bears (£155) will launch in a pop-up at Harrods. Customers can also buy a miniature grey-marl French terry sweatshirt (£30), the first drop from a forthcoming collection of fashion looks. A complimentary personalisation service offering custom embroidery will be available in the first week.

James Perse hits Indie Beach on the Côte d’Azur

James Perse x Indie Beach surfboard, POA © Aurélien Cubeddu, courtesy of James Perse

Where: Indie Beach, Rte de Bonne Terrasse, 83350 Ramatuelle When: Until 7 October Click: jamesperse.com

The California-based fashion brand has crossed the ocean this summer to serve up its elevated basics on the Côte d’Azur’s Indie Beach. Shop from an exclusive selection of stripy cotton ponchos (€455), Italian cotton-mix sweaters (from €350) and slub jersey T-shirts (from €150). As the brand continues its expansion into lifestyle, you can buy a sleek white surfboard too (POA).

Ulla Johnson arrives in Comporta

Ulla Johnson Marta large basket, £320, and exclusive hand-loomed robe, £310, at Quinta da Comporta in Portugal © Tulua Studio, courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Where: Quinta da Comporta, R. de Alto de Pina 2, 7570-779 Portugal When: Throughout July Click: quintadacomporta.com

Portuguese wellness resort Quinta da Comporta has invited New York fashion designer Ulla Johnson to take over the hotel’s pool and spa for a month. They will provide hand-loomed robes and printed towels for guests to borrow (and buy) and have collaborated on a “health tonic” infused with rose water to enjoy poolside. An on-site boutique housing an edit of lace-trimmed and hand-dyed shibori dresses from the pre-fall collection is available afterwards, for last-minute cocktail attire.

Ulla Johnson hand-loomed towel, exclusively available at Quinta da Comporta © Tulua Studio, courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Burberry raves in Ibiza and unwinds in Somerset

Burberry gabardine Knight Stamp bucket hat, £320

Where: The Standard, Carrer de Bartomeu Vicent Ramon 9, 07800 Eivissa When: Until mid-October Click: standardhotels.com Where: The Newt in Somerset, Hadspen, Bruton When: Until 18 August Click: thenewtinsomerset.com

At The Standard hotel in Ibiza, Burberry is showcasing an edit of summer staples (triangle bikinis, bucket hats, sunglasses in their signature check). The British brand will also be hosting a series of cocktail evenings and DJ sets on the hotel’s rooftop bar. Meanwhile, on its home turf, Burberry has partnered with The Newt in Somerset. It’s decked out the badminton courts with their own nets, mown the lawn in a Burberry check and will be offering tours of the 2,000-acre estate in a Burberry golf buggy or hot-air balloon. Don’t miss the boutique stocked with pieces from the High Summer collection, alongside hats, scarves, swimsuits and umbrellas.

Burberry’s check pattern on a parasol at The Standard in Ibiza

Anya Hindmarch serves the sundaes

Anya Hindmarch’s ice creams in a selection of sweet and savoury flavours

Where: Anya Village, Pont St, London SW1 When: Until 16 August Click: anyahindmarch.com

Every summer for the past four years, accessories designer Anya Hindmarch has opened a pop-up ice cream shop in Chelsea stocked with flavours based on her favourite foods, both sweet and savoury; last year’s scoops featured Kikkoman soy sauce and Branston piccalilli. This year’s flavours include Copella cloudy apple juice and Maldon sea salt sorbets, and a crowd-pleasing McVitie’s milk chocolate Hobnobs ice cream. Among the more controversial: Garner’s pickled onions, Bisto gravy and Flying Goose sriracha. Visitors can eat their sundaes, handmade in small batches in Devon, as part of the neighbouring café’s afternoon tea or takeaway tubs along with baseball caps, available in four styles and three shades of vintage black, cream or light blue (£35).

Dolce & Gabbana brings la dolce vita to Marbella

Dolce & Gabbana’s patterns on sun loungers and parasols at La Cabane in Marbella © Pedro Jaen

Where: La Cabane, Calle Jabalí, 29603 Marbella, Málaga When: Until 30 September Click: lacabanemarbella.com Where: Le Carillon, Via Paraggi a mare 10, 16038 Paraggi GE When: Until 30 September Click: lecarillonportofino.it Where: San Domenico Palace, Via S. Domenico 5, 98039 Taormina ME When: Until mid-September Click: fourseasons.com Where: Casa Amor, Stefano Forever, Chem. de Matarane, 83350 Ramatuelle When: Until 31 August Click: casaamor.com

Dolce & Gabbana has arrived at the beach clubs of Portofino, Taormina, the Costa del Sol and St Tropez with plenty of dolce vita charm. It has dressed sun loungers, parasols and restaurant furniture at Marbella’s La Cabane, Ramatuelle’s Casa Amor, Paraggi’s Le Carillon and Taormina’s San Domenico Palace in a different house print, and opened pop-up boutiques stocked with accessories and porcelain dinnerware. At La Cabane, Andalusian chef Dani García will be serving decadent desserts (including one shaped like a golden D&G handbag) in the restaurant.