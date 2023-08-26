The Thunder 1FT from 5th Wheel is a $1,399 folding full suspension fat tire electric bike that claims it can handle all terrains. With great mountain biking trails nearby, I naturally wanted to see just how well it performs off-road and what components contribute to achieving that attractive price point.

Right out of the gate, the Thunder 1FT exudes a minimalist yet rugged look. The frame is constructed from grey-colored aviation aluminum alloy. Paired with the 4-inch-wide all-terrain tires and a bright red rear suspension, the bike has some decent curb appeal.

5th Wheel Thunder 1FT tech specs

Motor: 500W Brushless Rear Hub, 800W Peak

Top speed: 20MPH

Range: 31 miles on pure electric, 50 miles on pedal assist

Battery: 48V 10Ah

Charge time: 4-5 hours

Net weight: 61.73 lb

Suspension: Front Hydraulic Fork + Rear Shock Absorber

Max load: 220.46 lb

Brakes: Mechanical Disc Brakes

While a folding electric bike might not be the top choice for strictly off-road riding, I have to say that when I put it to the test on steep hills and rocky terrain, I felt much more comfortable and in control than I had anticipated.

To get started, the bike needs to be pedaled to around 3-5 mph before the motor can be activated. Depending on the mode you’re in, you could be in for a surprise. Don’t let the 20 mph top speed fool you; the 800W peak rear hub motor can kick in surprisingly fast and propel you up steep hills without breaking a sweat. The bike tends to regulate the top speed to stay within that 20 mph limit. So, if you’re cruising at 20 mph on a flat road and start pedaling vigorously, the motor will begin to cut back, which I found to be a bit disappointing. On the bright side, it’s reassuring to know that the bike has more power than it initially appears, allowing it to climb uphill for extended periods at a sustained 20 mph, just like on flat roads.

The main compromise I noticed on this bike, apart from the lower power motor and battery, is the brakes. The mechanical disc brakes perform decently, especially when paired with the grippy fat tires. However, if you’re expecting the immediate stopping power of hydraulic brakes, you might be slightly disappointed.

The aluminum frame contributes to a decently lightweight bike. The 61 lb bike was a breeze to carry once folded, and the folding process was simple with only 2 latches to undo. The folded dimensions are 1000x580x750mm. I was able to fit it in the backseat of a compact sedan with ease, and I’m sure it would fit in some smaller-sized closets.

The lightweight aspect of this bike also made it fairly easy to pedal without any power. I wouldn’t purposely go for a long ride on pedal power alone, but if I ever found myself not paying attention to how much battery was left and ran out of juice 5-10 miles from home, I wouldn’t really mind having to ride home on mode 0, which is its pedal-only mode.

The battery uses 52 18650 cells with a rated voltage of 48V and a rated capacity of 10.4Ah. It’s easy to take out from the bike and takes around 4-5 hours to get a full charge.

For safety, the bike is equipped with a headlamp and rear light, though I would say the rear and front light is not the brightest and is likely another one of the compromises.

What I didn’t like:

For the most part, the assembly was fairly simple, but when it came to the fenders, specifically the rear fender, it was a lot more involved than I would have liked. The rear tire has to be deflated in order to screw in the third bolt, which isn’t the worst process, but when riding off-road, the third bolt will likely come off fairly shortly. They certainly look nice, but since I wanted to keep testing the bike’s off-road capabilities, I opted to remove the fender.

Electrek’s take:

At the $1,399 price point, the Thunder 1FT makes some fair compromises and delivers a sleek, foldable electric bike with decent off-road capabilities, especially once that rear fender is taken off.

Use code ELECTREK100 for $100 off.