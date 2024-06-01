The Bronze Bomber is here

Much of the build up to this event has been about Deontay Wilder and whether the former heavyweight champ is finished.

He looked terrible against Joseph Parker in a defeat just before Christmas, having spent three years out of the ring.

But the American insists he is BACK and will look his best against Zhang – who weighed in 70 POUNDS heavier.

Wilder said: “My attitude and my energy, the aroma, the excitement, every part of me has been about business.

“I can’t wait for Saturday night to prove it.

“I don’t have nerves, I don’t get butterflies, I have experienced it all.

“When you have experienced it all you don’t add feelings to it, you just show up when it is time and to show up and you present the things you know you can do.

“God has blessed me tremendously and I am ready to get back to what the world knows me as.

“The Bronze Bomber, that vicious savage of a knockout artist.

“At the end of the day, all I have to do is win, I don’t want to put pressure on having to knock somebody out, that will come.

“God has blessed me tremendously and all I have to do is win.”