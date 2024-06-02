The first-ever 5vs5 boxing tournament delivered solid matchups with a few surprises and three knockouts in the main, co-main, and featured light heavyweight fights Saturday into the early hours in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – and a blowout victory for the Queensberry Promotions team.

Zhilei Zhang Knocks Out Deontay Wilder

Zhilei Zhang of China (27-2-1, 22 KOs) put himself back in the heavyweight mix and made it a clean sweep for Team Queensberry in the first 5vs5 tournament on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Chinese heavyweight knocked out former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder of Tuscaloosa, Alabama (43-4-1, 42 KOs) with a shocking, sensational pair of right hooks in the fifth round. It was lights out for Wilder, who fell hard to the canvas to end the fight at 1:51 of the round.

“Big Bang forever, Big Bang is here!” said the victorious Zhang.

After a lackluster performance and disappointing loss to Joseph Parker last December in Saudi Arabia, many boxing observers felt Wilder should retire. He couldn’t deliver his best weapon, the hardest single punch in boxing from his right hand.

Wilder decided to return and vowed before the fight that his passion for the sport had returned, supported by a conversation he had with former champion Wladimir Klitschko. He admitted that a loss would be the end of his career.

Neither Zhang nor Wilder are volume punchers, to say the least, relying on their big bombs. In the first few rounds, both men were cautious and pawing each other to check the distance. Both knew it would take just one good punch to end the fight.

Zhang began applying pressure, backing Wilder into the ropes. Wilder failed to get out of the way, and Zhang used short punches and his nearly 70-pound weight advantage to wear Wilder down while looking for a counterpunching opportunity.

It came in the fifth round. Zhang landed the first right hand, and it spun Wilder around in a circle. Zhang landed the second right hand to drop Wilder. He wasn’t beating the count.

“I successfully took his right hand away,” said Zhang. “I blocked a few punches, but he does punch hard. I give him respect, he’s a very heavy puncher.”

Zhang thanked his team, the fans in attendance, and the fans watching him at home in China at midnight local time.

Zhang said he learned a lot in his loss to Joseph Parker, the same man who delivered Wilder’s previous loss. “When I knocked out Joe Joyce, I was overconfident,” explained Zhang, leading to the Parker loss. “As long as the bell doesn’t ring, stay focused.”

Wilder left the arena without making any comments, but it would be wise for him to stay true to his word and call an end to his days in the ring. From his Olympic bronze medal to his WBC title reign, Wilder exceeded expectations and delivered tremendous entertainment to his fans, including one of the most exciting heavyweight trilogies against Tyson Fury.

Zhang would like the opportunity to fight Anthony Joshua, but he is a bit down the line. He will no doubt return to Saudi Arabia to potentially face Agit Kabayel.

Dubois Stops Hrgovic in Eight Rounds

Daniel Dubois of England (21-2, 20 KOs) scored the best win of his career with an impressive performance against Filip Hrgovic of Croatia (17-1, 14 KOs).

Dubois overcame a quick start by Hrgovic to take the Croatian out to the woodshed, open a cut over his right eye, and force a stoppage by referee John Latham in the eighth round. Dubois wins the IBF interim heavyweight belt and tees up a potential fight for the full title against countryman Anthony Joshua.

It has been a roller coaster ride for Dubois. He was considered a top prospect in his early professional career until stumbling against Joe Joyce and losing to current unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Critics contended that Dubois quit against Usyk. But Dubois bounced back with a sensational win against Jarrell Miller last December.

“I’m just so proud of myself for this. It’s all a learning experience. I’ve come from rock bottom last year, and now we’re on top. It’s felt amazing,” said Dubois, who thanked promoter Frank Warren for sticking by him and giving him the opportunity Saturday.

It’s hard to believe Dubois is still just 26 years old, still a relatively young heavyweight. He credited father and trainer Dave Dubois, along with promoter Frank Warren, for sticking with him.

Asked about the good start by Hrgovic, Dubois said it put him on notice. “I ate some shots, but it was all to wake me up. Once I felt a few shots and stings, I woke up, and I was just on it. I thought ‘Don’t wait, don’t wait.’”

Dubois didn’t wait. This time, he used all the experience, both positive and negative, to fuel his offense. Hrgovic ran out of steam quickly, and once Dubois opened the cut, Hrgovic visibly struggled.

The difference between Dubois and Hrgovic Saturday was superior opposition. The losses to Usyk and Joe Joyce sharpened Dubois, and his recent victory win over Jarrell Miller gave him the shot of confidence he needed.

Bivol Blasts Zinad in Six Rounds

WBA World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) sent a strong message to his division rival Artur Beterbiev with a dramatic sixth-round TKO stoppage against game but overwhelmed Malik Zinad of Libya (22-1. 16 KOs), who fights out of Malta.

“I’m happy that I won, and I won this fight great, I think,” said Bivol. “We are professional boxers. We have to change our tactics any moment, any second, even in the ring. I had enough time to change my preparation for another fighter, a different fighter than Beterbiev.”

Bivol came out aggressively, and he had a willing dance partner. Zinad showed a good deal of bravery going toe to toe against Bivol. It was a bad idea. Bivol landed a right followed by a left on the chin in the first round, dropping Zinad for a surprising knockdown.

Bivol’s philosophy is efficiency, using only the effort needed to ensure a win. Bivol fights behind one of the best jabs in boxing, but there was some extra spice with it, and a fire in Bivol’s eyes.

Bivol drew blood with one of his jabs from Zinad’s nose. But there was no reason to think the fight would be any different than the last half dozen fights with Bivol in command to the final bell.

Zinad was hanging in there, and he started gaining confidence, landing a few punches in the fourth round. It left him feeling himself, and he taunted Bivol after the bell.

It was a terrible idea. It lit Bivol’s competitive fire. Perhaps he felt disrespected. He went after Zinad, and pummeled Zinad with the intention to punish him, but not necessarily to finish him. Zinad survived the fifth, but in the sixth round after a half dozen unanswered punches, referee Howard Foster had seen enough and stopped the fight.

Asked if the win was proof Bivol’s power was still there, Bivol smiled and laughed. “You know, I believe that my power was every time with me. I didn’t have a doubt. Of course, I have power with me.”

Credit to Zinad for taking the fight against Bivol on late notice after unified division champion Beterbiev was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury. Rather than wait on Beterbiev, Bivol agreed to the stay-busy fight on the Riyadh Season card.

It was a brilliant decision that reinforced the benefits of staying active in the ring. Bivol, a 25-to-1 favorite, took the opportunity to deliver a sizzling performance, capped off with his first stoppage win since his victory over Sullivan Barrera in March 2018.

At the conclusion of the fight, Saudi representative Turki Alalshikh announced Bivol and Beterbiev’s rescheduled fight for the undisputed light heavyweight division championship was now scheduled for Saturday, October 12. Mark your calendar.

Team Queensberry Sweeps 5vs5 Boxing Tournament



Call it a Queen Sweep. It was a 10-0 shutout on points for the five fighters under the Queensberry Promotions banner in the 5vs5 tournament: Zhang, Dubois, Hamzah Sheeraz, Nick Ball, and Willy Hutchinson.

“To win the first 5 by 5 is a great privilege. Obviously, Eddie wants revenge, and we’ll see what happens,” said Frank Warren of Queensberry.

