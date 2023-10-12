The nation-leading CD rate of 6.00% APY held steady today, on offer for almost two weeks now. Banks and credit unions can end CD promotions at any time, as we saw last week when a competing 6.00% certificate evaporated after a mere two days on the market.
Credit Human’s still-available 6.00% rate can be locked for any term of your choosing between 12 and 17 months, making it a customer-friendly option. The leading rates on all other CD terms also held their ground today.
Key Takeaways
- The top rate in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs remains 6.00% APY, available for a take-your-pick term of 12-17 months.
- A dozen nationally available CDs are paying 5.75% APY or better, with another 17 options paying at least 5.65% APY.
- Some lucky CD shoppers can even earn 6.25% APY with a regional offer available in five states.
- The Fed announced on Sept. 20 that it was holding rates steady for the time being, and one more hold on Nov. 1 appears likely, but another hike in December or January is still a possibility.
Below you’ll find featured rates available from our partners, followed by details from our complete ranking of the best CDs available nationwide.
Looking to lock in a great rate for a longer term? The top 2-year CD is now paying 5.60% APY, a rate increase that was unveiled yesterday. And if that’s still not long enough, you can secure 5.32% APY for 30 months down the road, or 5.25% APY for 36 or 40 months. All three of those can be found in our daily ranking of the best 3-year CDs.
If you have the option to make a jumbo deposit of at least $100,000, you can boost your 2-year rate to 5.63%, or a 30-month rate to 5.47% APY.
Note
When asked where they would put an unexpected $10,000 windfall, almost 1 in 5 recently surveyed Investopedia readers said they would choose a CD. Selected by 18% of readers, CDs were the most popular response, outpacing stocks, money market funds, and index funds.