The nation-leading CD rate of 6.00% APY held steady today, on offer for almost two weeks now. Banks and credit unions can end CD promotions at any time, as we saw last week when a competing 6.00% certificate evaporated after a mere two days on the market.

Credit Human’s still-available 6.00% rate can be locked for any term of your choosing between 12 and 17 months, making it a customer-friendly option. The leading rates on all other CD terms also held their ground today.

Key Takeaways The top rate in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs remains 6.00% APY, available for a take-your-pick term of 12-17 months.

A dozen nationally available CDs are paying 5.75% APY or better, with another 17 options paying at least 5.65% APY.

Some lucky CD shoppers can even earn 6.25% APY with a regional offer available in five states.

The Fed announced on Sept. 20 that it was holding rates steady for the time being, and one more hold on Nov. 1 appears likely, but another hike in December or January is still a possibility.

Below you’ll find featured rates available from our partners, followed by details from our complete ranking of the best CDs available nationwide.

Looking to lock in a great rate for a longer term? The top 2-year CD is now paying 5.60% APY, a rate increase that was unveiled yesterday. And if that’s still not long enough, you can secure 5.32% APY for 30 months down the road, or 5.25% APY for 36 or 40 months. All three of those can be found in our daily ranking of the best 3-year CDs.

If you have the option to make a jumbo deposit of at least $100,000, you can boost your 2-year rate to 5.63%, or a 30-month rate to 5.47% APY.

Note When asked where they would put an unexpected $10,000 windfall, almost 1 in 5 recently surveyed Investopedia readers said they would choose a CD. Selected by 18% of readers, CDs were the most popular response, outpacing stocks, money market funds, and index funds.