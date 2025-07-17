Malaysian police have confirmed there was public nudity during a controversial marriage motivational programme that has raised an uproar in the Muslim-majority country .

“There were confirmed instances of undress involving at least four people,” Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said at a press conference on Wednesday, Harian Metro newspaper reported. “Investigations revealed that the nudity involved both facilitators and participants of the programme.”

Six people were arrested on Wednesday, including a married couple behind the event in Shah Alam and one of their children, for insult of modesty, as well as indecent and offensive behaviour, according to the Free Malaysia Today news portal.

The couple, Diyana Tahir and Rahim Shukor, are the founders of eHati, which offers corporate motivational and self-development courses, including the event last September that led to their arrest. They will be detained for three days to help with the investigations.

Some equipment and drinks served at the event were also seized in a raid on the founders’ house and have been sent to the police’s chemistry laboratory for analysis.

Hussein said investigations revealed those who attended included professionals and civil servants, the New Straits Times newspaper reported. “The participants came from all over the country. One of them was traced and caught in Kedah.”