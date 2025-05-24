No investment is guaranteed, especially not crypto. Still, every year, people are increasingly more likely to reassess their risk tolerance and adopt cryptocurrencies. Even governments are looking into digital currencies and big brands like Nike and Starbucks are infusing blockchain technology.

So what are new investors to do in this current market?

To grow investments, new traders can invest in certain cryptocurrencies that have shown good year-over-year earnings. According to Ronen Cojocaru, co-founder of ARCKADL and 8081.io, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, XRP and SKALE are all worth considering. Let’s take a look.

Current price: $109,686.20

Bitcoin’s year-over-year growth has historically been impressive, finishing last year with about 121% year-to-year growth, and about 13.95% so far in 2025. Experts expect Bitcoin would be priced between $100,000 and $150,000 through 2025, which is currently on track.

“Bitcoin is becoming increasingly seen as a serious form of investment, like gold,” Cojocaru said. “Countries and corporations are setting up rules that allow for greater interaction and safety when investing in it.” Limited supply and rising demand together simply make Bitcoin a sound long-term investment.

Current price: $2,576.06

The second largest cryptocurrency is Ethereum and it’s essential for powering Decentralized Applications (dApps). However, thus far in 2025, Ethereum is behaving as predicted and trading between $2,548 and $5,500. In fact, the transition of the blockchain to a proof-of-stake model has also made for a more energy-efficient and faster user experience.

Ethereum experienced a 78.50% year-over-year growth last year. “Because Ethereum just became more green than it was a year or two ago, it’s going to be more popular because it consumes less energy,” Cojocaru said. “This change also makes it faster and cheaper to use, which is important as more people start building and using apps on it.”

Current price: $180.27

Solana is a fast network with cheap transaction fees. Its scalability and developer-friendly features have helped it earn a lot, growing at an annual rate of as much as 316.5% over the past year. Cojocaru pointed out that Solana is likely to become more valuable due to it already being able to attract big projects like ORCA, Jupiter, Solend and Marine Finance.