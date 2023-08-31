Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].
Everyone’s heard of Nike and Adidas. Saucony? Not so much. But if you’re into running, this is a must-know brand: Saucony running shoes are some of the best you can put on your feet. Better yet, many of the brand’s top men’s running shoes are on sale for up to 65% off right now during the DSW Mega Sale, making it easy to score an incredible deal.
It’s not just the price that matters, it’s the brand’s legacy. Saucony has been making shoes for well over a century (it was founded in 1898), and it continues to put out excellent running footwear today. Whether you need a reliable everyday trainer or a rugged trail shoe for off-road adventures, there’s a Saucony running shoe that’ll work for you with technology that’s constantly seeing upgrades.
Men’s Saucony Running Shoes: Key Tech to Know
Despite the name flying under the radar, Saucony is a well-established running brand that makes a wide variety of shoes for racing, training, trail running, and more. Tech-wise, the brand is on par with other top running shoe makers (like Nike and Adidas), boasting breathable, durable mesh uppers and premium midsole foams that absorb impact forces while running. To help you compare models, here’s a closer look at the types of midsole cushioning materials used in Saucony’s shoes.
- Pwrrun: Pwrrun is Saucony’s most basic foam, made from ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA)—the standard cushioning material used in many brands’ running shoes. It absorbs impacts but isn’t super soft or squishy, and it gives shoes like the Kinvara a firm, responsive feel that’s ideal for speed training.
- Pwrrun+: This material is made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) beads that are fused together. Compared to regular Pwrrun, it’s lightweight, has a bouncy feel, and is durable, so it resists packing down and will keep its springiness even after many miles of running. It gives models like the Triumph a plush, well-cushioned feel.
- Pwrrun PB: This is one of Saucony’s newest midsole foams, made from polyether block amide (PEBA). Many running shoe brands have started using this material, and for good reason: It’s really light, but it also delivers a soft and exceptionally springy sensation under your feet. It gives the Freedom 5 its lively, well-cushioned ride.
Right now during the DSW Mega Sale, nearly three dozen styles of Saucony running shoes for men are on sale for up to 65% off. Not only is this a great opportunity to grab your next pair of sneakers, but such a versatile shoemaker is sure to have the perfect pair for your preferred activity. These are the top six available right now.
Need a running shoe that can also handle gym days? Consider the Freedom 5. This versatile trainer serves up a lively ride when running, but it’s also stable and grippy enough for lifting weights. Saucony used its premium Pwrrun PB cushioning in this shoe; the highly responsive foam gives the Freedom a peppy feel that’s perfect for everyday training runs.
In the gym, the Freedom’s rubber outsole creates a dependable grip on slick floors. Additionally, the shoe’s moderately low stack height (the distance off the ground your foot rests when it’s in the shoe) and wide forefoot sole shape give it excellent stability — essential for lifting safely.
[$79.98 (was $150); dsw.com]
A beloved model in the Saucony running lineup, the Kinvara is ideal for runners who like to go fast. About 7 ounces, it’s extremely light, and the Pwrrun midsole cushioning creates a firm, responsive platform for explosive toe-offs. The rocker sole shape (where the sole curves up at the toe and heel) promotes smooth, efficient transitions, and the mesh upper offers good breathability to keep your feet cool. For sprint workouts and speed training, this is the shoe you need.
[$79.98 (was $120); dsw.com]
The Triumph is a top pick for runners who like a plush, well-cushioned experience in their running shoes. This model is built with a thick layer of Pwrrun+ midsole foam that produces reliable shock absorption with reduced weight next to an additional layer of cushioning on the footbed that creates generous support under your feet. The Triumph’s mesh upper has lots of open pores to vent heat (no sweaty toes here), and the nearly full-coverage rubber outsole ensures this shoe will last through high-mileage training schedules.
[$79.98 (was $150); dsw.com]
The Guide offers a plush, supportive ride for everyday training. In this shoe, a Pwrrun midsole and a Pwrrun+ sock liner team up to absorb impact forces and create a cushy ride. Saucony even added a HollowTech guidance frame—essentially, a layer of firmer foam on the medial side of the midsole—to support your foot and counter overpronation (when a foot rolls too far inward during your stride). It’s a great pick for overpronators or anyone who likes a stable, supportive feel in their training shoes.
[$79.98 (was $140); dsw.com]
Just getting started with running? The Cohesion will help you find your footing (pun intended). This shoe is specifically designed for beginners, and it has a comfortable and supportive feel that’ll help you fall in love with running. The midsole has plenty of foam to soften your footfalls, the mesh upper is built with padding for a snug fit, and overlays at the heel lend support and keep your feet secure in the shoe. The large rubber outsole creates good traction, and it boosts the shoe’s durability, too.
[$49.98 (was $65); dsw.com]
Off-road running demands proper footwear: trail shoes with durable and grippy rubber outsoles. Saucony’s Switchback 2 trail shoe will help you explore beyond the pavement. This lightweight trail model features a Boa closure system instead of laces—slip the shoe on and then twist the dial to tighten the upper around your foot. The Boa dial allows you to get a fine-tuned fit, and the shoe’s wide forefoot leaves plenty of room for your toes to splay. With its thin Pwrrun+ midsole and low weight (8.8 ounces, according to Saucony), this shoe is a good pick for athletes who like a close-to-the-ground sensation when running. The minimalist cushioning might not be enough for longer runs, but the Switchback 2 delivers a smooth, fast, and nimble ride for short jaunts on the trail.
[$79.98 (was $140); dsw.com]