Need a running shoe that can also handle gym days? Consider the Freedom 5. This versatile trainer serves up a lively ride when running, but it’s also stable and grippy enough for lifting weights. Saucony used its premium Pwrrun PB cushioning in this shoe; the highly responsive foam gives the Freedom a peppy feel that’s perfect for everyday training runs.

In the gym, the Freedom’s rubber outsole creates a dependable grip on slick floors. Additionally, the shoe’s moderately low stack height (the distance off the ground your foot rests when it’s in the shoe) and wide forefoot sole shape give it excellent stability — essential for lifting safely.

[$79.98 (was $150); dsw.com]

A beloved model in the Saucony running lineup, the Kinvara is ideal for runners who like to go fast. About 7 ounces, it’s extremely light, and the Pwrrun midsole cushioning creates a firm, responsive platform for explosive toe-offs. The rocker sole shape (where the sole curves up at the toe and heel) promotes smooth, efficient transitions, and the mesh upper offers good breathability to keep your feet cool. For sprint workouts and speed training, this is the shoe you need.

[$79.98 (was $120); dsw.com]

The Triumph is a top pick for runners who like a plush, well-cushioned experience in their running shoes. This model is built with a thick layer of Pwrrun+ midsole foam that produces reliable shock absorption with reduced weight next to an additional layer of cushioning on the footbed that creates generous support under your feet. The Triumph’s mesh upper has lots of open pores to vent heat (no sweaty toes here), and the nearly full-coverage rubber outsole ensures this shoe will last through high-mileage training schedules.

[$79.98 (was $150); dsw.com]

The Guide offers a plush, supportive ride for everyday training. In this shoe, a Pwrrun midsole and a Pwrrun+ sock liner team up to absorb impact forces and create a cushy ride. Saucony even added a HollowTech guidance frame—essentially, a layer of firmer foam on the medial side of the midsole—to support your foot and counter overpronation (when a foot rolls too far inward during your stride). It’s a great pick for overpronators or anyone who likes a stable, supportive feel in their training shoes.

[$79.98 (was $140); dsw.com]

Just getting started with running? The Cohesion will help you find your footing (pun intended). This shoe is specifically designed for beginners, and it has a comfortable and supportive feel that’ll help you fall in love with running. The midsole has plenty of foam to soften your footfalls, the mesh upper is built with padding for a snug fit, and overlays at the heel lend support and keep your feet secure in the shoe. The large rubber outsole creates good traction, and it boosts the shoe’s durability, too.

[$49.98 (was $65); dsw.com]

Off-road running demands proper footwear: trail shoes with durable and grippy rubber outsoles. Saucony’s Switchback 2 trail shoe will help you explore beyond the pavement. This lightweight trail model features a Boa closure system instead of laces—slip the shoe on and then twist the dial to tighten the upper around your foot. The Boa dial allows you to get a fine-tuned fit, and the shoe’s wide forefoot leaves plenty of room for your toes to splay. With its thin Pwrrun+ midsole and low weight (8.8 ounces, according to Saucony), this shoe is a good pick for athletes who like a close-to-the-ground sensation when running. The minimalist cushioning might not be enough for longer runs, but the Switchback 2 delivers a smooth, fast, and nimble ride for short jaunts on the trail.

[$79.98 (was $140); dsw.com]