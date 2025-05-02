Apple released its Q2 earnings report on Thursday, beating revenue and earnings-per-share estimates. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The earnings call touched on tariffs, consumer behavior, and legal challenges facing the company.

Here are the six biggest takeaways from the tech giant’s Q2 earnings report and subsequent call.

Apple released its Q2 earnings on Thursday, reporting mixed results that sent stocks sliding more than 3% in after-hours trading. In its call with analysts and investors, the tech giant touched on topics including tariffs, consumer behavior, and legal challenges facing the company.

Here are six takeaways from the earnings call.

Apple discussed the potential impact that looming tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration will have on its business, projecting that the levies will add $900 million in costs in the June quarter.

“This estimate should not be used to make projections for future quarters, as there are certain unique factors that benefit the June quarter,” CEO Tim Cook said during the call. “For our part, we will manage the company the way we always have: with thoughtful and deliberate decisions, with a focus on investing for the long term and with dedication to innovation and the possibilities it creates.”

While Cook was somewhat vague about the estimate, Business Insider’s Peter Kafka wrote that Cook seemed to suggest that the $900 million number will hold if the current tariffs remain in place, if electronics-related tariffs remain paused or if they restart, and if Apple can ship most of the products it plans to sell in the US from countries outside China.

Cook said that for the June quarter, “most of our tariﬀ exposure relates to the February IEEPA-related tariﬀ at the rate of 20%, which applies to imports to the US for products that have China as their country of origin.”

Cook didn’t answer whether Apple is considering eating those costs or passing them along to consumers.

In response to a question from a Morgan Stanley analyst, Cook said the company didn’t see any “obvious evidence” that customers were spooked enough by the talk of tariffs to go out and splurge on a new iPhone just yet — or any Apple product, for that matter.

“If you look at our channel inventory, from the beginning of the quarter to the end of the quarter, the unit channel inventory was similar, not only for iPhone, but for the balance of our products,” Cook said.

Cook added that Apple did try to frontload some of its purchasing to circumvent the worst effects of the tariffs, but demand remained relatively flat.