China’s economy – the world’s second largest – is slumping.

Growth is stagnating, stocks have plummeted, and youth unemployment has spiked.

Six numbers sum up the economic carnage, according to Bank of America.

China’s hopes for a post-pandemic economic rebound have been dashed this year, with second-quarter GDP figures falling well short of forecasters’ expectations and falling prices plunging the country into deflationary territory for the first time since 2021.

Beijing has responded by cutting interest rates – and also stopped publishing unflattering youth unemployment figures in a desperate attempt to pretend everything’s OK.

In a research note published Friday, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett called the latest China numbers “positively shocking” and warned of the heightened risk of a major credit event that would send stock prices even lower and require a coordinated international response.

The ongoing liquidity crises for real-estate behemoth Country Garden and shadow bank Zhongrong are one potential source of “event risk,” he added.

Here’s six other data points Hartnett picked out that show just how badly the world’s second-largest economy is doing right now: