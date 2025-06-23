Six teens were shot at a party in Moreno Valley on Saturday, with five suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Riverside County officials.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 12000 block of Orchid Lane in the Inland Empire city at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies initially found one male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds but later discovered four additional males at the scene who also had been shot.

The victims’ injuries were described as “life-threatening” after they were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. A sixth male teenager who arrived at the hospital separately with gunshot wounds was later determined also to have been involved in the incident.

The age of the victims ranged from 14 to 18 years old.

Sheriff’s deputies were unable to determine a suspect at the crime scene and were uncertain how the shooting unfolded. Officials were still investigating the case Sunday afternoon.