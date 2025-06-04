One of the most difficult things to witness is a parent getting older. This person who cared for you for decades and raised you is now becoming more dependent on others to live comfortably. If aging in place is not an option due to your family members’ medical needs, a nursing home may be the right fit for this stage of their life.

Moving to a nursing home is a major step in a person’s life. It is not a decision to be made lightly. In fact, you should spend plenty of time helping your loved one research nursing homes in the area to find the best facility for their needs.

Skilled nursing facilities are designed to provide 24/7 care services for residents in a comfortable environment. Safety and high-quality care should be the priorities for administrators, nurses, and other staff members. Evaluating each nursing home to compare their services is an important step in finding the right place for your aging parent or loved one. Let’s look at six tips to help you compare nursing homes.

Research Quantity of Services

Although nursing homes provide many of the same services, some facilities specialize in certain areas. If your family member has significant healthcare needs, you may want to help them find a home that offers a wide range of services. Some programs that may be of particular interest to a potential resident include various therapies, rehabilitation, pain management, nutritional support, pharmaceuticals, recreational activities, private rooms, Dementia care, memory support, palliative care, and wound care.

Prioritize Facilities With Empathetic Employees

Working in a nursing home can be exhausting. You are constantly focused on the needs of others, and many residents may be more challenging to work with, adding an extra burden on the shoulders of the employees. Empathy is an essential trait for nurses and other staff members. Studies have been conducted that showed empathetic medical staff improve outcomes for patients with chronic pain. You can evaluate a nursing home staff’s empathy during an initial visit or by reading online reviews.

Read Reviews From Past Residents

Speaking of reviews, they can be vital tools in comparing different nursing homes. If you use Google to search for nursing homes, you can view reviews from past residents utilizing this search engine. Reviews offer firsthand experiences from current or previous patients, which can give you a glimpse into the effectiveness of that nursing home’s services. Pay particular attention to reviews that mention abuse or neglect, as multiple negative reviews could reveal a pattern of mistreatment at the facility.

Visit Nursing Homes in Person

Looking at a website and speaking to an administrator on the phone can paint a very pretty picture of a nursing home. However, the reality could be very different once you set foot in the facility. Visiting the prospective nursing home in person is vital when you are making a decision this important. Your loved one should have a chance to tour the facilities and picture themselves living there. Plus, you can watch for the signs of nursing home abuse during your visit, such as unsanitary living conditions or fearful residents.

View CMS Ratings

Each facility receives grades in four categories: overall, health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. You can look up these ratings on the nursing home comparison tool, which lets you search every rated facility in the country. On a facility’s page, you will also find data about recent inspections and nursing home failures, which can tell you vital information about the institution’s quality.

Research Lawsuits Involving The Facility

When patients experience abuse or neglect in a nursing facility, they may decide to pursue legal action for compensation. These lawsuits can hold the facilities accountable for failing to meet professional standards of care. If past residents worked with lawyers for nursing home abuse when filing their claims, you might be able to research individual cases involving a specific nursing home or parent company. If you discover multiple lawsuits against the nursing home you are evaluating, this would be a massive red flag.

Due Diligence Could Save Your Loved One’s Life

Comparing nursing homes is an essential step before making such an important decision. The quality of the nursing home you choose will impact your family member’s physical, mental, and emotional health moving forward. Therefore, you should take the time to research the options and find the best possible facility for your aging loved one. Ignoring this step or simply finding the cheapest option could land your family member in a dangerous environment that places them in harm’s way. Do your due diligence and follow these tips to find the ideal environment for your loved one’s needs.

Image by Marcus Aurelius from Pexels

The editorial staff of Medical News Bulletin had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Medical News Bulletin. Medical News Bulletin does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products or services, nor do we endorse any products, services, or links in our Sponsored Articles.