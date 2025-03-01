A trio of government watchdogs on Friday advised U.S. President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser, Elon Musk, to take a “road map for achieving efficiency” at the only federal agency that has failed seven consecutive audits of its spending, and the one that spends by far the most in taxpayer money: the Department of Defense.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has spent recent weeks seizing data and slashing spending and tens of thousands of employees at agencies across the government, including the Department of Education, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Department of Labor.

But Musk’s advisory body has had considerably less to say about waste and fraud at the Pentagon. The Tesla CEO met with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier this month for preliminary talks about possible spending cuts; Hegseth suggested climate programs at the Pentagon could be on the chopping block, but did not mention any cuts to weapons systems—advocating instead to shift current spending to other DOD programs.

“Unlike cuts to education, medical research, environmental protection, and food assistance programs, the administration is proposing that any Pentagon ‘savings’ be redirected to missile defense systems, border militarization, and other controversial and destructive military projects,” wrote Mike Merryman-Lotze of the American Friends Service Committee in a column on Friday. “This is an enormous missed opportunity. We don’t need a rearranging of the deck chairs on the Pentagon’s titanic budget. We need fundamental change.”

A new report by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, the Stimson Center, and Taxpayers for Common Sense on Friday suggested “eliminating dysfunctional weapons systems and outmoded business practices”—steps that would cut at least $60 billion in waste and inefficiencies at the DOD.

“The result will be more security at a lower cost,” said William Hartung, senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute.

The report highlights significant cuts that could be made, including:

The F-35 combat aircraft program, saving $12 billion or more per year;

Aircraft carriers, saving $2.3 billion or more annually;

Canceling plans to replace land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), saving $310 billion total; and

Cutting long-range missile defense, saving $9.3 billion per year.

The think tanks also advised introducing measures to rein in overcharging by defense contractors, who are known to charge the government as much as 3,800% above the fair and reasonable price, as one did for a spare part in a recent case; and cut excess basing infrastructure around the world, saving as much as $5 billion each year.

“Contrary to popular belief in Washington, national security and fiscal discipline are not mutually exclusive,” reads the report. “In fact, they are inextricably linked. Budgeting for U.S. national security needs today and into the future requires that policymakers tackle wasteful spending and inefficiencies across the board, and with the Pentagon budget closing in on $1 trillion per year, the United States cannot afford to ignore it.”

“Thankfully, tackling Pentagon programs and practices that do not offer a good return on investment will not only save taxpayers billions of dollars—it will also help illuminate and sustain the U.S.’ greatest national security priorities,” the report continues.

Gabe Murphy of Taxpayers for Common Sense pointed out that F-35 combat aircrafts and the Sentinel ICBM are “overpriced, underperforming, and out of step with current missions.”

Defunding such weapons programs “would allow us to invest more in real priorities,” said Murphy.

Truly eliminating waste at the Pentagon, Hartung toldThe Intercept on Friday, “would mean abandoning America’s ‘cover the globe’ military strategy in favor of a genuinely defensive approach, and one would have to make sure that cuts in legacy systems weren’t just filled in with drones and other emerging tech.”

“We need a better balance between military spending and investments in diplomacy, development, humanitarian aid, global public health, and environmental protection,” Hartung added. “Some of our biggest existential threats are not military in nature—such as climate change and pandemics.”