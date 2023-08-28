Writing a college application essay can be a stressful task for a lot of students. The more practice they get in advance, the better! This roundup of college essay prompts gives applicants a chance to explore their thinking, polish their writing, and prepare to make the best possible impression on selection committees. Every one of these questions is taken from real college applications for the 2023-2024 season, so they’re meaningful and applicable to today’s high school seniors.

Common App 2023-2024 College Essay Prompts

Hundreds of colleges and universities use the Common App process. For many schools, this includes responding to one of several college essay topics, which can change each year. Here are the essay prompts for the current application cycle (check with your chosen school/s to see if an essay is required).

Some students have a background, identity, interest, or talent that is so meaningful they believe their application would be incomplete without it. If this sounds like you, then please share your story.

The lessons we take from obstacles we encounter can be fundamental to later success. Recount a time when you faced a challenge, setback, or failure. How did it affect you, and what did you learn from the experience?

Reflect on a time when you questioned or challenged a belief or idea. What prompted your thinking? What was the outcome?

Reflect on something that someone has done for you that has made you happy or thankful in a surprising way. How has this gratitude affected or motivated you?

Discuss an accomplishment, event, or realization that sparked a period of personal growth and a new understanding of yourself or others.

Describe a topic, idea, or concept you find so engaging that it makes you lose all track of time. Why does it captivate you? What or who do you turn to when you want to learn more?

Share an essay on any topic of your choice. It can be one you’ve already written, one that responds to a different prompt, or one of your own design.

2023-2024 Coalition for College Essay Prompts

More than 150 colleges and universities use the Coalition for College process. Here are their essay prompts for 2023-2024.

Tell a story from your life, describing an experience that either demonstrates your character or helped to shape it.

What interests or excites you? How does it shape who you are now or who you might become in the future?

Describe a time when you had a positive impact on others. What were the challenges? What were the rewards?

Has there been a time when an idea or belief of yours was questioned? How did you respond? What did you learn?

What success have you achieved or obstacle have you faced? What advice would you give a sibling or friend going through a similar experience?

Submit an essay on a topic of your choice.

Life Experiences College Essay Prompts

Answer these questions by sharing specific examples from your own experience.

Who is your favorite conversation partner? What do you discuss with that person?

Discuss a time when reflection or introspection led to clarity or understanding of an issue that is important to you.

Share an example of how you have used your own critical-thinking skills on a specific subject, project, idea, or interest.

Describe a time when you were challenged by a perspective that differed from your own. How did you respond?

What are the best words of advice you have received? Who shared them, and how have you applied them in your own life?

Elaborate on an activity or experience you have had that made an impact on a community that is important to you.

Using your personal, academic, or volunteer/work experiences, describe the topics or issues that you care about and why they are important to you.

Who do you agree with on the big, important things, or who do you have your most interesting disagreements with? What are you agreeing or disagreeing about?

Reflect on a personal experience where you intentionally expanded your cultural awareness.

When was the last time you questioned something you had thought to be true?

Discuss the significance to you of the school or summer activity in which you have been most involved.

Reflect on a time when you or someone you observed had to make a choice about whether to act with integrity and honesty.

Describe an example of your leadership experience in which you have positively influenced others, helped resolve disputes, or contributed to group efforts over time.

Describe a time you did not meet expectations and what impact the experience had on you.

Personal College Essay Prompts

These essay topics give schools a better sense of who you are, what you value, and the kind of student citizen you might be.

What drives you to create, and what do you hope to make or have you made?

Which book, character, song, monologue, or piece of work (fiction or nonfiction) seems made for you? Why?

What would you want your future college roommate to know about you?

How has your own background influenced the types of problems you want to solve, the people you want to work with, and the impact you hope your work can have?

Describe any meaningful travel experiences you’ve had.

What would you want to be different in your own country or community to further principles of equality, equity, or social justice?

What strength or quality do you have that most people might not see or recognize?

If you could live your life fighting for one cause, what would it be and why?

What gives meaning to your life?

If you wrote a letter to yourself to be opened in 20 years, what would it say?

If you had the power to change the course of history in your community or the world, what would you do and why?

Choose one of the communities to which you belong, and describe that community and your place within it.

What is the greatest compliment you have ever been given? Why was it meaningful to you?

Explain how a text you’ve read—fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or literature of any kind—has helped you to understand the world’s complexity.

Academics College Essay Prompts

Topics like these show your academic interests and demonstrate your commitment to learning and discovery.

What does it mean to you to be educated?

What is your motivation for pursuing higher education?

Describe your reasons for wanting to attend the specific school you’re applying to. Who or what factored into your decision?

Academic inquiry starts with bold questions. What are some of the bold questions you have pondered that get you excited, and why do they interest you?

What has been your best academic experience in the last two years, and what made it so good?

If you decide to take a “gap year” between high school and college, what would you do during that time?

Many schools place a high value on diverse student populations. How can you contribute to and support a diverse and inclusive student population at your chosen school?

Imagine you were just awarded a research grant for a project of your choice. What are you researching and why?

What do you love about the subject(s) you selected as potential major(s)? If undecided, share more about one of your academic passions.

Describe a time when you’ve felt empowered or represented by an educator.

Describe how you have taken advantage of a significant educational opportunity or worked to overcome an educational barrier you have faced.

Creative College Essay Prompts

Use these college essay topics to show off your creativity and innovative thinking.

You are tasked with creating a new category for the Nobel Prize. Explain what it would be, why you chose your specific category, and the criteria necessary to achieve this accomplishment.

Pick one person—a historical figure, fictitious character, or modern individual—to converse with for an hour, and explain your choice.

If you could witness a historic event (past, present, or future) firsthand, what would it be and why?

If you could have a theme song, what would it be and why?

Discuss a book that you would call a “great book.” What makes the book great in your view?

If you could give any historical figure any piece of technology, who and what would it be, and why do you think they’d work so well together?

If I could travel anywhere, I would go to …

My favorite thing about last Tuesday was …

Write a short thank-you note to someone you have not yet thanked and would like to acknowledge.

If you had 10 minutes and the attention of a million people, what would your TED Talk be about?

What are your three favorite words in the English language? Explain what they mean to you.

Imagine that you could have one superpower. What would it be and how would you use it? What would be your kryptonite?

Which Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor (real or imagined) best describes you?

If you could create a college course that all students would take, what would it be about and why?

What website is the internet missing?

