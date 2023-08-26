You don’t have to spend a fortune to have nice things. Amazon sells practically endless functional household items that are so efficient and legit, it might feel like you should have paid a lot more. But you don’t have to pay more, because it’s Amazon, and Amazon’s a budget-friendly treasure trove.

From stylish storage organizers for your closet and convenient soap dispensers to easy-to-clean kitchenware and a swanky dish-drying mat, the items on this list exist to bring joy and ease to your life at a super affordable price.

01 These Grippy Silicone Oven Mitts That Help Stop The Heat With these silicone oven mitts, you won’t have to worry about the heat reaching your hands. The nonslip mitts provide protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit while offering steam resistance. They also have a grippy surface to help you handle hot pans with ease. The mitts are available in 12 colors and two sizes.

02 This Glass Pitcher With An Airtight Lid Perfect for lemonade, iced tea, sangria, or any other cold beverage, this glass pitcher is great for parties or to use with your family. It has a spout for easy pouring and a hermetic lid and can hold up to 2 liters. Note that it’s not for use with hot beverages.

03 This Highly Rated 6-Pack Of Glass Food Containers These glass food storage containers are loved by reviewers because they’re eco-friendlier than plastic, leakproof, dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and come in two color options in either a box or round shape. Each of the six containers can hold up to 5 ounces and has a securely-locking lid.

04 This 10-Pack of Swedish Dishcloths That’ll Replace Your Paper Towels Absorbency is key with dishcloths, and these Swedish dishcloths offer exactly that. The reusable, eco-friendly cloths will help you cut back on your paper towel usage because they’re machine-washable and clean up spills just as well. Made of cellulose and cotton, the rag softens when it gets wet.

05 These Wireless Lights That’ll Brighten Your Counter Space Add some under-the-counter spotlighting to your kitchen with this three-pack of wireless LED puck lights. A remote control lets you easily turn the lights on and off, adjust the brightness, and set an auto-off timer. You can also purchase the lights as a one-, two-, or six-pack.

06 This Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids You’ll get five bowls for baking, cooking, or food storage with this stainless steel mixing bowl set. They are designed to be deep enough to avoid splashing and overflow, so the mess stays in the bowl with less cleanup on the kitchen counter. They come with airtight lids, are safe for the freezer, and they nest for easy storage.

07 This Cold Brew Maker For Oodles Of Fresh Joe At Home Avoid single-use filters, wasteful pods, and countless dollars spent at the cafe when using this cold brew maker. The BPA-free iced coffee or tea maker kit features a glass carafe and mesh filter — you just need to add your favorite grounds, pour in cold water, and enjoy.

08 This Set Of Incredibly Sturdy Cutting Boards If durability and sturdiness are factors when choosing the right cutting boards for you, you’ll love this pack of three cutting boards that offer just that. The cutting boards have a grooved design to help prevent spills, and to make cleanup easy they’re dishwasher-safe. Choose from six colors to complement your kitchen.

09 This Plastic Bag Dispenser That Can Mount To A Wall This handy bag holder makes it easy to reuse your plastic bags by keeping them all in one place, conveniently mounted to a wall or inside a cabinet or pantry. It’s great for grocery bags, produce bags, and even trash bags. The sleek, brushed stainless steel also looks good wherever you mount it.

10 These Small Kitchen Sink Trays To Help Keep The Counter Clean Place your kitchen’s sponge, dish soap, or hand soap on these silicone sink organizer trays. They help keep your countertop dry and free from mildew, and a sloped design helps with water drainage. They’re also a great place to put hot utensils, as they’re heat resistant up to 450 degrees. The trays come in a pack of two in four size options and seven colors.

11 This Best-Selling Reusable Pet Hair Remover Pets are perfect, but pet hair isn’t, which is why you should absolutely try this highly efficient pet hair remover tool with over 111,000 five-star Amazon ratings. The tool traps fur and lint in a built-in receptacle that can be easily emptied. It’s a game-changer for couches, carpets, and anywhere your pet (and its fur) tends to rest.

12 These Plastic Storage Bins For Effective Organization These plastic organizer bins are great for streamlining your bedroom closet, pantry, laundry room, or under your kitchen counter. Buy the stackable bins in a two-, four-, six-, or eight-pack. Each bin measures 11 inches by 8 inches by 6 inches and is sized to hold everything from shoes to sheets to sweaters.

13 This Lazy Susan To Upgrade Your Cabinet Or Tabletop Organize your spices, fridge, pantry, cupboards, and more with this surprisingly helpful acrylic lazy Susan. It rotates in a complete circle, giving you easy access to all of the items inside — and the dividers are removable so you can assemble it however you see fit.

14 These Silicone Ice Cube Molds That Make Cocktails More Fun Take your cocktails to the next level with this set of two silicone ice cube molds. One mold makes large, cubic ice while the other makes large spherical ice, giving your beverages a chic aesthetic. The flexible trays also make it super easy to get out your perfectly shaped cubes.

15 This Fast-Absorbing Bath Mat That Fits Under Doors Not only is this quick dry bath mat super absorbent, but it’s also thin enough to fit under most doors. Made from faux suede, the bath mat comes in seven sizes and nine color options. It has an anti-slip backing and promises not to fade or shed.

16 This Pot & Pan Rack That Can Be Used Vertically Or Horizontally This pot and pan organizer will not only help clear up space in your cabinet, but it’ll make it easy to actually find the cookware you’re looking for (with the lids right there, too). The rack has eight tiers and can fit small to large pots and pans.

17 These Best-Selling Refrigerator Organizer Bins Over 24,000 Amazon reviewers swear by these refrigerator organizer bins because they are truly a tremendous help. They can wrangle everything from canned beverages to produce to salad dressing — and let you easily see when it’s time to re-up. Get them in a pack of two, four, six, eight, or 14 in four size options.

18 These Shower Caddy Shelves With Nearly Perfect Ratings If you’re looking for a stylish way to add some storage space to your shower, check out these shower caddy shelves. The pack of two has plenty of space to hold your shower essentials and then some. Transparent adhesive holds the shelves without the need to drill or use hardware. The shelf comes in eight color options.

19 A Top-Rated Water Bottle Organizer To Clean Up The Cabinet Give your water bottles a convenient place to live with this three-shelf water bottle organizer. It even works for large-scale bottles that typically don’t fit well anywhere. The durable shelves can hold up to 15 pounds. There’s also the option to buy the organizer with two shelves for smaller bottle collections.

20 This Over-The-Door Pantry Rack That Seamlessly Adds Storage Space If additional storage space in your pantry is what you’re after, this over-the-door storage rack delivers with ease. Twenty-four transparent pockets allow you to store everything from spices to tea to condiments. You can even hang it in your bathroom for extra toiletry storage.

21 This Genius Oil Sprayer For More Precise Cooking If your cooking oil doesn’t come in a spray bottle, this glass oil sprayer might just change your life. Pour the oil into the spray bottle and easily dispense an even layer of oil on a cooking pan or on your food. Each time you pull the trigger, a quarter teaspoon of oil is released.

22 This Veggie Chopper That Takes The Manual Dicing Out Of Cooking Quickly and safely chop vegetables and fruit with this vegetable chopper. Simply top it with the food you want chopped, push down the handle, and the freshly diced food will fall into the container. There’s a hatch on the side so you can pour out the goods without even opening, and the grid can be taken out for cleaning. It can hold 2.5 cups of chopped food.

23 This Spoon Rest That’ll Help Keep The Counter Clean Considering how often you probably have to clean your kitchen counter after placing utensils down while cooking, this spoon rest should come in handy. The gadget not only helps prevent your countertop from getting messy, but it also has an area to hold a small or large pot lid.

24 This Beverage Organizer For Soda, Seltzer, & More Finding room in your fridge for soda or beer cans can be tricky, but with this pack of soda can organizers, there will always be a dedicated space. Each organizer holds up to nine cans. There are ridges on the inside to keep things from rolling around, and it also works just as well as a holder for toiletries or art supplies.

25 These Super Popular Silicone Baking Sheets Prevent your baking pans from getting dirty — and save cash on foil, parchment, and oil — with these reusable silicone baking mats. They can easily be hand-washed with soap and water. The nonstick baking mats can’t be placed directly on an oven rack, but they are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

26 This Rug Gripper To Keep The Corners Down If the corners of your rug are constantly curled, these rug grippers can help keep them down. A rubber layer on the V-shaped grippers helps protect your hard floors from damage. The adhesive is weatherproof, so they can be used both indoors and outdoors. Choose from a four-pack, eight-pack, or 12-pack.

27 This Convenient Outlet Extender With A Little Shelf Not only does this wall outlet extender provide five additional outlets, three USB ports, and a USB-C port, but the three-sided power strip also has an LED night light and a detachable shelf to hold a small device. This handy surge protector comes in white and black.

28 This Battery Organizer That’ll Declutter Your Junk Drawer As someone who uses this battery organizer on an almost daily basis, I can safely attest that it’s worth every penny. The storage box can hold 93 batteries of various sizes, and it comes with a battery tester. It can be wall-mounted so kids can’t reach it, placed in a drawer, or set on a shelf in a closet.

29 This Effective Doormat That Helps Trap Dirt & Moisture This anti-slip doormat is great for an indoor or outdoor entryway, as it’s waterproof, weatherproof, and efficient at absorbing dirt and dust. It comes in two size options and six colors. The mesh of the top mat provides some cushioning as you wipe your shoes and it’s easy to clean — just shake it out, vacuum, or toss it in the washer.

30 This Pizza Cutter That Makes The Perfect Slices If you enjoy making pizzas at home, you deserve this pizza cutter with an easy-to-grip handle and a sharp blade that cuts right through the toppings and crust. It comes in a 14-inch or 16-inch size. It’s also a useful tool for chopping herbs, veggies, and slicing cake.

31 These Oil & Vinegar Dispensers With Controlled Spouts Pour the exact amount of liquid needed with these glass oil and vinegar dispensers. Whether it’s classic oil and vinegar or a salad dressing, the bottles have marked measurements and a pouring spout so you can pour precisely what you need. They’re a fan-favorite with a 4.7-star rating after 11,000 reviews.

32 This Cosmetic Storage Organizer For Jewelry & Makeup This cosmetic storage organizer can hold your jewelry, makeup, perfume, and more. Choose between four or six drawers with 16 compartments — with or without a mirror. Made of two separate pieces, you get flexibility if you want to store your lipsticks and brushes on the side. The transparent design looks great with all decor styles and is easy to clean.

33 These Popular Drawer Organizers For Socks & Underwear More than 12,700 Amazon reviewers weighed in on this three-pack of drawer organizer dividers and bestowed it with a 4.6-star rating. There are 64 total slots for underwear, socks, and bras. Two of the boxes have medium slots while one has larger slots for winter socks.

34 This Inexpensive, Waterproof Shower Curtain Liner While it’s technically designed to line a shower curtain, this shower curtain liner can also be used as a standalone curtain. It’s waterproof with magnets on the bottom to help keep the curtain in place so it doesn’t get in your way while showering. Choose from 14 designs in six sizes.

35 This Dimmable, Minimalistic Bedside Lamp There’s a lot to love about this bedside lamp. Not only does it have a modern, minimalistic aesthetic, but it’s also dimmable by touch — by tapping anywhere on the base — and it has two USB charging ports for your devices. Plus, the lamp is available in six color options.

36 A Mop & Broom Holder System For Ultimate Organization This mop and broom holder can hold 11 tools, with each slot holding up to 7.5 pounds. It can be mounted to a wall, which keeps brooms, rakes, athletic equipment and more out of the way with easy accessibility. Everything you need to install it is included, such as screws, plastic anchors, and a handy cardboard template to mark out the exact measurements.

37 This Power Strip Holder That Conceals Cords A great way to keep all your cords out of sight and under control is with this cable management box. It declutters the cords from surge protectors and helps keep cables more organized. The box comes in three color options and in small or large sizes to accommodate your setup.

38 These Chic Drinking Glasses Made of Glass & Bamboo Whether your beverage of choice is coffee, tea, lemonade, a cocktail, or simply water, this set of four glass tumblers is a fun way to serve it. The dishwasher-safe tumblers come with glass straws, bamboo lids, and a cleaning brush for the straws, and they also come in at just five bucks each.

39 A Dry Erase Weekly Planner For The Whole Family Keep track of your busy schedule with this dry-erase weekly calendar. The whiteboard has a magnetic backing so it can be placed on your fridge or wherever everyone will see it. It comes with four dry-erase markers and is available in three sizes.

40 These Collapsible Strainers That Won’t Take Up Much Space It’s probably time to upgrade your cumbersome strainer to this set of two collapsible colander strainers to take up less space. They’re dishwasher-safe and collapse flat enough to fit in a drawer. Capable of holding up to 5 quarts of food, they’re durable with ergonomic handles and are built to last.

41 These Best-Selling Magnetic Garage Door Accents Give your garage door a little personality with this set of six magnetic garage door accents. No drilling is needed, as the hinges and handles are held firmly in place via the strong magnets. In addition to hinges, you can also buy window-shaped magnets to give your garage a total refresh with minimal effort.

42 These Colorful & Easy-To-Clean Fridge Liners These refrigerator liners make it easier to clean the shelves in your fridge because you can wipe them clean or rinse them with water. They fit most standard refrigerator shelves, but they can also be trimmed. There’s a grippy side and a smooth side you can deploy according to your preference, and they’re also cute in dresser drawers.

43 These Big Storage Bags To Neatly Hold Off-Season Items Put away your off-season clothes, extra bedding, and more inside these large storage bags. With zipper closures, reinforced handles, and thick fabric, the storage bags keep your items organized and fresh. The bags are available in four colors and two sizes, and they come in packs of three, four, six, eight, and 10.

44 This TV Backlight Strip To Add Accent Lighting Not only does this LED TV backlight strip add accent lighting, but it can also help reduce eye strain by improving the contrast. There are several sizes to choose from that fit TVs from 24 inches to 80 inches. To install, simply stick on with the strong 3M adhesive backing. Power it up via USB.

45 This Hanging Closet Organizer That’ll Get Your Items Off The Floor Add some storage space to your closet with this hanging closet organizer. Available in four colors and three sizes, the organizer is slim but sturdy and will add the storage shelves you’ve been wanting/needing. It has metal hooks that let it easily slide over your closet rod, as well as a metal top frame to help keep it from getting squished.

46 These Door Draft Stoppers To Help Keep Out The Weather & Bugs If you constantly feel a draft from the space underneath your door (or if you’ve noticed bugs crawling through), try this two-pack of door draft stoppers. A strong adhesive attaches the stopper to either an interior or exterior door. Choose from five colors to best match your door and decor.

47 This Drawer Organizer For Your Kitchen Tools Or Junk Drawer Instead of throwing your cutlery, flatware, silverware, and other kitchen tools into a drawer and hoping you can find them when you need them, check out this bamboo drawer organizer. It fits perfectly in most standard drawers and features an expandable design. It also works fabulously to tidy up a junk drawer.

48 This Dish Soap Dispenser With A Built-In Sponge Tray This genius dish soap dispenser helps you to wash dishes faster and more efficiently, all while wasting less soap. A tray on top of the container holds a sponge, and to release the soap, simply press down on the sponge. It can hold up to 13 ounces of liquid soap.

49 This Digital Meat Thermometer With An Attached Bottle Opener Take the temperature of your food in just 3 seconds with this waterproof meat thermometer. A large LCD screen gives you the temperature reading, and not only that, the gadget comes with a built-in bottle opener. Much loved by kitchen enthusiasts, this thermometer racks up nearly 9,000 five-star ratings.

50 This Affordable Cast Iron Skillet That’s Pre-Seasoned & Nonstick This inexpensive cast iron skillet is proof that you don’t have to spend a lot to have nice things. For under $30, this 12.5-inch cast iron skillet offers durability, oven-safeness, and a pre-seasoned, nonstick surface. It’s great for cooking on a stovetop, in the oven, or even as a skillet to take camping.

51 This Shower Drain Protector To Help Prevent Clogs If you have long hair it’s inevitable that you’ll lose some of it in the shower, but this shower drain protector will prevent it from going down the drain. It fits inside a standard 4-inch shower drain and replaces the regular drain cover. A unique inner cylinder helps catch and store the hair out of sight until you take it out and wipe it off.

52 This Purse Organizer That You Didn’t Know You Needed This plastic divided purse organizer may not be an essential household item, but it’s absolutely one that’ll make your closet feel more organized. Its slim size fits on closet shelves and inside dresser drawers. It’s available in five sizes with three, five, or seven compartments.

53 This Best-Selling Portable Steamer To Gently Remove Wrinkles From Clothes Bring this handheld garment steamer with you on trips so you always have a way to get those inevitable wrinkles out. At only 1.7 pounds, the lightweight and compact steamer can hold up to 240 milliliters of water and can provide 15 minutes of continuous steam.

54 This Dishwasher-Safe Kitchen Knife Set The knives in this uniquely blue kitchen knife set are sharp, lightweight, and easy to hold. Each of the six stainless steel knives comes with a safety sleeve, and they’re resistant to corrosion and scratches. They have sharp, durable blades and ergonomic handles, and you can choose from an array of snazzy colors to spice up the kitchen.

55 These Mini Silicone Oven Gloves That Are Clever & Convenient Not only are these mini oven gloves adorable, but they also help protect your fingers from hot items in the kitchen. The potholders come in a pack of two, and the silicone material makes them nonslip and machine-washable. They’re so small they can be hung or placed in a drawer without taking up much space at all.

56 These Under-Sink Baskets That’ll Make You Feel Like An Organized Person Whether you place this two-tiered storage basket organizer under the kitchen sink or bathroom sink, there’s plenty of room for the essentials that you want to keep hidden. The drawers slide out and are even removable if you want to tote their contents elsewhere. The baskets come in five color options.

57 These Super-Absorbent, Decorative Dish Drying Mats Made of microfiber, this two-pack of drying mats can absorb up to four times their weight in water, making them the perfect spot to put wet dishes. The mats are machine-washable, have an anti-slip backing, can fold up for easy storage, and come in 11 snazzy designs.

58 This Unique Egg Holder That Can Store 32 Eggs This large-capacity egg holder is a sturdy and convenient way to store your eggs in the fridge. The double-layer holder features easy-to-pull-out drawers and can store up to 32 eggs of all sizes. It holds your eggs in a compact footprint, and the transparent window lets you easily assess your egg stores.

59 These Adhesive Hooks That Don’t Require Drilling These simple, stylish adhesive hooks are easy to hang and are ideal if you want to avoid drilling holes in the wall. Each hook can hold up to 15 pounds, and they come in silver and black. The hooks are available in four-, six-, or eight-packs.

60 This Desk Mat That’ll Bring Some Style To Your Workspace This waterproof desk mat not only helps protect your desk from heat, scuffs, and spills, but it also works as a giant mouse pad. The desk mat is made of durable PU leather material, and it’s large enough to fit a laptop, keyboard, mouse, and small accessories. It comes in 14 colors and four sizes.

