Your floors will be free of clutter (and easier to walk on) once you hang your brooms, mops, and more on this tool mount. It has five anti-slip clamps for the handles and six hooks. Best of all, you don’t need to do any drilling to set it up. Just stick the adhesive strip anywhere you desire whether inside the garage, a broom closet, or outside on the shed — it can support up to 35 pounds. The organizer also comes with one mop holder to keep another tool nearby or in another room.