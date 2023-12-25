There are a lot of weird things on Amazon. And there are a lot of cheap things on Amazon, too. But cool finds that are weird, cheap, and clever? Well, that’s the jackpot, and I found 60 such products. Sure, some of these things may look a little out-of-the-ordinary, but I promise they’ll make your life easier, more luxurious, or just plain fun. Heck, they might even replace some of the normal (but super boring) products you buy all the time.
01
A Zero-Spill Cupcake Scoop That’s So Easy To Use
With this handy scoop, you can fill up cupcake tins or muffin liners with absolutely zero spills. It has a simple round shape and a sliding button on top so you can scoop up batter and dispense every precious drop into the pan completely drip-free. Not only does it keep your kitchen counter clean — but it also helps you scoop the same amount of batter into each cup for perfectly, evenly baked treats.
02
A Pack of Silicone Nipple Covers For Plunging Necklines
These
silicone nipple covers are a game-changer when it comes to sheer blouses, backless dresses, or plunging necklines. The non-adhesive design won’t leave a sticky residue on your skin and they come in a wide range of skin tones. When you’re ready to take them off, just put them back into their convenient travel box to keep them clean.
03
A Purse Light That Turns On When You’re Looking For Things
This heart-shaped charm is actually a helpful little light to illuminate your purse so you can quickly find what you need (even if your bag is a
bit cluttered). It also has a clever sensor design that automatically turns on whenever you open your bag to look around for your keys.
04
These Mini Hand Soap Sheets That You Can Use Everywhere
These mini hand soap sheets are a must for traveling or outdoor adventures because you’ll always have antibacterial soap ready to go. Simply pop open one of the easy-to-use holders, pull out a sheet, and add a bit of water (even if it’s simply from a water bottle) to wash your hands. The best part is — each pack has a different fresh-smelling scent, like rose, orange, lavender, and more.
05
This Compact Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Ingrown Hairs
Say goodbye to razor bumps and ingrown hairs with this
exfoliating brush that’s made with flexible bristles to lift the trapped hair under your skin. It can be used on all different body parts such as your arms, legs, and bikini line. The compact design features an ergonomic grip that sits comfortably in your hand.
06
These Easy-To-Use Wooden Toaster Tongs That Are So Adorable
You’ll want to display these cute little bunny-shaped toaster tongs on your countertop all the time, and they’re also super functional. Their extra-long design and toaster-safe wooden material are perfect for grabbing your toast or English muffin when it’s ready. This little friend is also an adorable option for serving tongs for your next charcuterie board.
07
These Lightweight Fidget Keychains With A Fun Tie-Dye Design
These colorful keychains are actually super compact pop-style fidget toys, so you’ll always have one on hand while you’re out and about. These lightweight silicone keychains come with three different calming shapes and durable clips on top. Plus, they all have a tie-dye design for an aesthetic accent that can make your keychain easier to spot.
08
A Pack Of Exfoliating Gloves With A Stretchy Fit
Instead of cluttering up your shower with a bulky exfoliating brush, simply hang up a pair of these gentle exfoliating gloves. Their hand-shaped design is made from a stretchy nylon fabric so you can slip these right on, and you can even pair their exfoliating design with a sugar or salt scrub for a deeper clean. They also come in a pack of four, so you’ll always have a clean one ready to go when it’s time for your everything shower.
09
These Shoe Scrubbers That Require Basically Zero Effort
These compact sponges are specifically made to fix up stained or grimy shoes, and the best part is they only need a bit of water to work. They have two different scrubby sides, so you can quickly wipe away scuff marks and gross stains to make your white sneakers white again. They’re also basically zero-effort because the more gentle you are as you scrub, the better these sponges work.
10
The Soothing, Non-Greasy Joint & Muscle Cream With 56,000 5-Star Reviews
Reach for this soothing
cream whenever you’re having joint pain or you’re simply having achy muscles after a stressful work day or difficult workout. This super-concentrated cream is packed with calming and relieving vitamin B6, arnica, MSM, and more. It’s also completely non-greasy, so you can even pop some onto aching muscles before you get dressed.
11
An Adjustable Suction Cup Holder To Keep Nail Polish From Spilling
This sturdy silicone holder keeps your nail polish bottle at the
perfect angle while you work on your nails. Simply pop your favorite bottle in (regardless of its shape) and tilt it to toward you before you start painting. It also has a strong suction cup on the bottom, so it will definitely stay put on your table or even stuck to your bathroom mirror.
12
A Waterproof 7-In-1 Spinning Brush To Deeply Clean Your Skin
This spinning skincare brush isn’t just for your face, though it does have five heads for everything from deep cleaning to makeup removal. It also comes with two handy heads for your body, including an efficient pumice stone for calluses and a massager for achy muscles. It’s quiet, which is great for early mornings, and it’s waterproof, which makes it useful for an everything shower.
13
These Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths That Are Easy To Reuse
These reusable and compostable Swedish dishcloths make mopping up spills on your countertop a breeze, because each one of these durable dishcloths can hold almost a cup of water. Beyond being cleaning powerhouses for all surfaces, these cloths will look
so nice in your kitchen because they come with three cute floral prints, like dainty lavender sprigs or falling petals.
14
These Adorable Lip Balms With Moisturizing & Protective Ingredients
These repairing lip balms comes with a morning balm with honey extract and a before-bed balm with calming cherry blossom extract to keep your lips bright, moisturized, and nourished. Beyond being packed with vitamin E, these balms come in adorable honeypot-shaped containers with two little honey dippers to scoop out the balm.
15
A Stainless Steel Flipper That’s Really Helpful For Grilling
With this meat flipper, you can stand nice and far away from the grill to keep your hands safe, since it’s 17 inches long. It has a durable stainless steel hook on the end that’s honestly way easier to use than tongs for flipping and will keep your seasonings and marinade intact.
16
This Carbonated Face Mask With Soothing Lavender
This carbonated clay mask creates a fun and bubbly foam that will deep clean your pores. Simply apply the thick cream like any other clay mask, and the charcoal-packed formula will start to bubble, and you take it off after about five minutes. It’s also formulated with green tea and lavender extract to make this foaming mask extra soothing.
17
A Nail Buffer With Easy-To-Replace Polishing Pads
This luxurious nail buffer comes with three easy-to-use steps to make it look like you spend a ton of money on your nails. It smooths, stimulates growth, and even polishes your nails with the three color-coded sides for shiny, healthy, and chip-free nails without any polish. The best part is, it’s
so easy to replace each of these gentle buffing pads whenever they get worn down because this set comes with four replacement pads.
18
This Reusable Oil-Absorbing Roller For The Easiest Touchups
Pop this oil-absorbing face roller in your bag, and you can completely skip the transparent powder touchups or awkward oil blotting sheets throughout the day. The volcanic stone roller leaves behind a matte finish without smearing your foundation or face products. It comes with a compact handle to easily carry it in your bag, and the stone is removable and easy to wash when you get home.
19
A Microwavable Popcorn Maker That Doubles As A Giant Serving Bowl
This collapsible popcorn maker will look perfectly neat and tidy in a kitchen cabinet until you’re ready to unfold it, fill it with kernels, and microwave it. It comes with measurement lines inside, so you won’t even have to pull out a measuring cup to make your fresh popcorn. With the built-in handles, it’s also easy to pass the popcorn around on movie night.
20
This Heatless Curling Set With Luxurious Satin Fabric
This heatless
curling set feels so luxurious and expensive with its pastel satin fabric and matching satin scrunchies. The bendable curling rod is covered in plush padding, so it’s actually comfortable to sleep in overnight. When you’re not using this silky set for those viral overnight curls, the scrunchies are adorable for ponytails.
21
A Cupholder Pillow That Even Has Space For Coffee Mugs
With this plush cup holder pillow, everyone will have a secure spot for their drink on movie night. This cushioned holder has five slots for your drinks, snacks, the remote, or even your phone. Plus, two of the cupholders will even fit your coffee mug in the morning.
22
These Compressed & Seriously Adorable Sponges For Skincare
Run these compressed facial sponges under water, and they’ll puff right up into a soft and sensitive skin-friendly sponge for your skincare routine. With their compressed design, you can store all 50 of these adorable heart-shaped sponges without taking up a bunch of space in your bathroom drawer or keep them in your makeup bag for easier travel.
23
A Meat Thermometer That Reads Temperature In Just 3 Seconds
This
meat thermometer can take the temperature in just three seconds. It features a backlit LED screen that clearly displays the temperature to take the guesswork out of cooking hardy meats. As a bonus, it’s also waterproof, making it easy to clean after use and making it appropriate for measuring the temperatures of soups and liquids.
24
A Whimsical Night-Light With A Glowing Mushroom Scene
This night-light has a whimsical mushroom scene on top that’s way more fun than a classic plug-in. Each of the colorful mushrooms has a built-in LED, so they’ll glow every time you turn off the lights. This magical-looking night light also has a color-changing design that cycles through cozy colors.
25
This Handheld Brush With 2 Levels Of Detangling Bristles
This detangling brush has a handheld, handle-free design that’s so easy to hold onto. With its easy-to-hold shape and shine-enhancing bristles, it’s perfect for brushing conditioner through your hair in the shower
and for styling it after. It’s also covered in two different heights of bristles, so it will gently work through every layer of your hair.
26
These Magnetic Sloths To Remind You Exactly Where You Are In Your Book
These sweet little bookmarks have a little cutout to perfectly mark the
exact line you left off on. Simply clip them on with their gentle magnetic design, and these helpful sloths will stay securely in place when you close your book. They’re also completely dent-free, so these sloths won’t mess up your pages. And if you’re not into sloths, these bookmarks come in over a dozen designs, including bookworms, pencils, and emojis.
27
A Genius Cup-Shaped Veggie Spiralizer With 34,000 5-Star Reviews
This veggie spiralizer has a super compact cup-shaped design, so your zoodles, carrot ribbons, and grated cheese will fall right into the container, saving you a mess. This genius tool also comes with eight tools that you simply pop on like a lid, including cheese graters and even fruit juicers. Plus, it has a grippy rubber bottom to keep it secure while you prep your food.
28
This Retinol Under-Eye Balm That’s A Breeze To Apply
It’s so worth it to add this hydrating retinol eye stick to your skincare drawer because, let’s be honest — applying retinol under your eyes can be a little intimidating. The smooth formula comes in a lipstick-like tube to make it a breeze to apply, and the brightening, hydrating balm formula will stay put while you sleep.
29
This Ball-Shaped Cleaner That Picks Up Crumbs In Your Bag
This ball-shaped cleaner is pretty genius because the sticky design picks up all of the crumbs in the bottom of your bags. It has a honeycomb case around it, so you can take it out of your bag without touching any of the gross stuff that’s stuck to it or worry about it getting stuck to your wallet. You can even pop the case off and rinse all of the crumbs away before tossing it back in your bag.
30
These Trimmable Oven Rack Shields To Protect Your Hands
These heat-resistant oven rack shields are such an easy way to prevent burned hands and arms. Simply trim them to fit your unique oven and clip them onto the front of each rack. You’ll instantly have a protective bumper if your arm grazes an oven rack while you’re putting pans in the oven.
31
These Pastel Dual-Tip Highlighters That Are So Aesthetic
These highlighter markers come in the most aesthetic pastel colors and feature a versatile dual-tip design. The precise tip is perfect for writing down grocery lists, underlining phrases, or jotting notes at work, while the chisel tip is more of a classic highlighter. They also have cleverly shaped caps that prevent them from rolling off your table or countertop, so they’re super easy to keep up with.
32
A Keychain Holder For Your Go-To Lip Product
Yes — you definitely need this adorable lip balm holder for your go-to lip product. Not only is it cute, but it has a built-in keychain, so you can stop losing every single tube. If lip balm isn’t your fave, this knit holder is stretchy enough to hold your gloss, lip stain, lipstick, and more.
33
This Herb Stripper With A Built-In Measuring Cup
This herb stripper has a handy little cup attached to catch all of the fresh herbs. It even has built-in measurement lines, so you can easily see how many more sprigs of rosemary or thyme you’ll need for your recipe. The stainless steel stripping tool also comes with four different sizes to work with every herb.
34
A Stress-Relieving Ball That You Can Play With 3 Different Ways
Made of soft yet durable silicone, this
stress ball can be squeezed in moments of frustration, of course. Beyond that, you can also grab the funky little little arms and stretch this toy out to get rid of excess motion or slam this ball down if you’re really feeling like you need to expend some energy.
35
These Velvet Scrunchies With Functional Hidden Pockets
These scrunchies have zipper pockets perfectly hidden in their luxe velvet fabric, so you can carry all of your small essentials. You won’t need a bag if your cash or even your house key is tucked inside these chic scrunchies. Also, don’t worry — you can still use them to put your hair up even if you have stuff in the pocket.
36
A Super Secure Cleaning Mat For Makeup Brushes
This time-saving silicone cleaning mat is specifically made for washing all of the gross caked-on makeup from your favorite makeup brushes. It has four different types of cleaning bristles, including some cute and scrubby heart-shaped bristles, but each kind effectively cleans different brushes. There’s also a suction cup on the bottom to keep it secure while you clean all of the brushes in your makeup bag.
37
This Best-Selling Coconut Oil Scrub To Achieve Smooth Skin
This
coconut oil scrub for your face, feet, and body is one of the most popular items on Amazon, amassing over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings. It’s infused with collagen, tumeric, and other natural ingredients to exfoliate your body, leaving you with smooth and hydrated skin.
38
These Grip Socks That Come In So Many Colors
These might just be the most functional
grip socks out there because they feature padded pull tabs and an open-air cut-out on the front. They come in packs of two or five, and are available in a wide assortment of colors like blue, black, and purple. Whether you’re a yogi or love pilates, these socks will give you a secure grip that you can feel good about.
39
A Fluffy Sherpa Blanket That You Can Wear Around The House All Day
This plush wearable blanket has all of the cozy details you could want for lounging around days, starting with the fluffy and warm sherpa lining. It also has an oversized pocket and a hood with fun little ears sewn on top. Plus, with the built-in sleeves, you could
easily do chores or some work on your laptop while wearing this soft blanket, which is why it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.
Available sizes: Kids — Adult X-Long
Available styles: 30
40
A Calming Duck Night Light With Zero Ugly Cords
This darling duck night-light is rechargeable via USB-C, so you won’t have to find an empty outlet to set it up. This LED light also sits right on top of your nightstand or any other piece of furniture to illuminate your space in a warm white glow. Plus, you simply touch the duck’s head or even his adorable beak to turn on this calming light and dim it or you can set a timer on the bottom if you use this duck as you fall asleep.
41
This Hanging Toiletry Bag With A Ton Of Skincare Storage
This hanging toiletry bag with a secure zipper design will
actually give you enough space for all of your go-to products (even if you love a multi-step skincare moment). It comes with a huge compartment that reviewers say are large enough for full-size bottles and three different mesh zipper pockets to keep every small serum or oversized moisturizer perfectly tidy.
42
This Bamboo Drawer Insert That Will Help Keep Your Belongings Organized
If you need major help organizing your junk drawer, this
bamboo caddy is a game-changer. It comes with three assorted sizes so you can perfectly customize no matter the drawer size. It’s crafted from 100% luxury bamboo that’s easy to clean. Whether you use it for storing your jewelry or kitchen utensils, you can’t go wrong.
43 These Foot Peel Masks That Sooth Dry Skin In Just Seconds
With nearly 50,00 five-star reviews, thousands of shoppers agree that these
foot peel masks work wonders. It’s formulated with a blend of fruit acids and extracts that all work together to hydrate and repair rough skin. Best of all, it takes just one week to see results.
44
A Color-Changing Toilet Night-Light That’s Not *Too* Bright
This clip-on toilet light is such a genius night-light for the bathroom because it perfectly illuminates the toilet, so you won’t have to turn on the bright overhead light. It even has five dimmer settings to
really ensure that it won’t wake anyone up. With the built-in motion sensor, it will turn on right when you walk into the bathroom. Possibly the best part: it comes with 16 aesthetic color options to light up your bathroom.
45
This Makeup Primer That Minimizes Your Pores
This
makeup base primer will ensure that your makeup lasts, no matter what the day brings on. Not only does this primer help minimize the appearance of pores, but it also mattifies to control oily skin. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, Amazon customers love that it’s formulated with cruelty-free ingredients, unlike most options on the market.
46
This Rose Gold Eyelash Curler That Comes With Refill Pads
This
eyelash curler will deliver voluminous lashes in just seconds. Designed from sleek rose gold stainless steel, this curler comes with two silicone refill pads to prevent pinching and a satin carrying bag for travel. The angled design makes it easy to clasp all of your lashes at once no matter the shape or size.
47
A Dish Soap Dispenser With A Built-In Spot For Your Sponge
This sponge holder has a built-in soap dispenser that’s honestly such a time saver with nightly dishes. Simply press down on the top to grab more soap as you wash without pulling out a dish soap bottle. When you’re not washing dishes, it looks perfectly tidy with your sponge sitting on top, and it keeps your dish nice and dry.
48
A Discreet Password Book With Tabs For Organization
This chic faux-leather password book with a pen holder is way easier than resetting passwords all the time. It’s filled with alphabetical tabs, so you can quickly find whatever password you need for work or any annoying subscription you need to cancel. It has sections to label passwords and even any software licenses you might have.
49
A Color-Changing Balm With A Fun Glittery Design
This pH color-changing lip balm proves that a moisturizing balm can actually feel super expensive and luxurious. Every time you reapply, the color-changing design will leave behind the perfect pink for you. Plus, the hydrating formula has a hint of glitter in it for some extra glam.
50
This Microfiber Towel That Cuts Down Drying Time
Dry your hair in half the time with this
microfiber towel that comes in a pack of two. The fabric is crafted from ultra-soft microfibers that absorb more than eight times its weight in water. Reviewers love that they spend less time using damaging heat tools like blow dryers and other hot tools.
51
This Cuticle Oil That Strengthens Your Nails In No Time
Say goodbye to weak nails and cuticles thanks to this
cuticle cream that will give you visible results in no time. It’s formulated with natural healing minerals such as rice ran oil, Japanese seaweed, Vitamin E, shea butter, and more. The packaging is very compact so you can easily toss it in your purse.
52
A Broom Organizer To Save Plenty Of Space In Your Garage
Save space in your hall closet with this
broom organizer that mounts to the wall. It’s perfect for storing up to six cleaning tools and features extra hooks that can hold gloves or dish towels. The installation process is quick and easy as it comes with everything you need including screws and anchors.
53
These Highly-Rated No-Spill Trays To Keep Your Freezer Stocked With Soup
These clever trays are specifically for freezing 1-cup servings of soup, so you always have a bowl of soup on hand when you need it. It comes with an anti-spill lid for when you carry your perfectly-prepped soup to the freezer. It’s made of flexible silicone to easily pop out the block of frozen soup whenever you could use a bowl.
54
These Reinforced Grocery Bags That Will *Definitely* Fit In Your Car
These reusable grocery bags all roll up and fit inside an included zipper pouch, so they won’t take up a bunch of room in your car between grocery runs. The easy-to-carry bags come with reinforced seams that can handle up to 50 pounds for heavier pantry staples. You can even use the different colors to color-code your groceries.
55
This Bluetooth Headband That Will Help You Fall Asleep
This
Bluetooth headband features built-in headphones so you can fall asleep to a peaceful meditation or listen to music during workouts. It’s crafted from stretchy, breathable cotton that has moisture-wicking properties. It also has buttons so you can control the volume, skip to the next song, and even answer calls. Best of all, it stays fully charged for 10 hours.
56
This Shaker To Make A Bunch Of Your Fave Salad Dressing
Instead of mixing up a new dressing every time you make a salad, this airtight shaker holds up to 3/4 cup of your favorite homemade salad dressing. It has measurements on the side, so you won’t even have to pull out measuring spoons to make your vinaigrette. With the water-tight design, you can easily shake it up before using the easy pour spout to dress your salad.
57
This Toothbrush Holder That Dispenses Toothpaste
This
toothbrush holder is designed to free up counter space. It has an adhesive backing that can mount on any type of wall including tile, wood, mirror, or metal. Not only does it hold six toothbrushes, but it also has a built-in dispenser that helps you get every last drop of your toothpaste. The top shelf is wide enough to keep skin care items or display your perfume.
58
This Loud Safety Alarm That Blends In Perfectly With Your Keys
Unlike a lot of safety tools out there, this colorful little alarm with a gold-tone hook will actually look nice on your keychain or hanging inside your bag. Even though it looks aesthetic, this personal safety tool comes with a seriously loud siren-style alarm and a bright strobe light when you pull off the top to distract anyone who may do you harm and alert others that there’s help needed nearby.
59
These Cute Penguin Dryer Balls That Are Hypoallergenic
These adorable penguin-shaped
dryer balls will be way more fun in your laundry room than classic dryer balls. Their soft design is durable enough to toss in your dryer every time you do laundry, and they’ll even speed up how long it takes. They are crafted from hypoallergenic and fragrance-free wool that is ideal for sensitive skin.
60
This paraben-free and cruelty-free primer does a great job at helping lock in your look for the night. With ingredients such as pearl powder, it’ll also make your skin feel more nourished. By putting some underneath your makeup, it can help you avoid makeup creases — all you need to do is spray, wait 30 seconds, and then apply as usual.
