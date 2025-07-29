Col. James McKay, commander of 33 Canadian Brigade Group, has stepped down, Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright confirmed to the Ottawa Citizen on Monday. ‘’On 21 July 2025, I accepted the letter of relinquishment of command from the Commander of 33 Canadian Brigade Group Colonel James McKay,” Wright stated. “Being accountable for both our action and inaction, and the respective consequences of those decisions, is foundational to the Profession of Arms and achieving a ready, resilient, and relevant Canadian Armed Forces.”