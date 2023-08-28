The prestigious 2023 competition attracted more than 250 amateur golfers from across the country.

The golfers who have a recognised CONGU handicap, were put to the test on Troon’s challenging Darley, Lochgreen and Fullarton golf courses between August 25-27.

The pressure was on as the golfers competed on the links courses for a number of historic trophies and generous prize funds.

Mills Quaich Winner – Steven McCreadie of Ayr Belleisle GC 2 (Image: sac)

There were five different competitions, including the showcase Mills Quaich and Troon Rose Bowl Tournament, with £2,000 prize money to play for across all events.

The 2023 winners were:

Mills Quaich: Steven McCreadie of Ayr Belleisle (140)

Troon Rose Bowl: Craig Latona of Troon St Meddans (142)

Open Stableford Competition: Allan Thomson of Haggs Castle GC (44)

Charles Buchanan Veteran Shield: Colin MacAllister of Kirkintilloch GC (65)

Open Mixed Foursomes: Stuart & Sandra Dunlop of Kilmarnock Barassie (57)

Troon Junior Open (Tom Lehman Trophy) Boys: Sean Hillis of Kilmarnock Barassie GC (71)

Troon Junior Open (Tom Lehman Trophy) Girls: Orla Moran of Irvine GC (85)

Charles Buchanan Winner – Colin MacAllister of Kirkintilloch GC 2 (Image: sac)

Flag Competition Winner: Arran Lee of Ardrossan

South Ayrshire Council’s director of strategic change and communities, Jane Bradley, said: “Once again this has been a fantastic competition played at a very high standard. I would like to congratulate all the winners and everyone who took part.

“A big thank to all the staff who organised the event and helped keep the courses looking their best.”

For more information visit the Golf South Ayrshire: www.golfsouthayrshire.com.