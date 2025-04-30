The findings have been published by Scottish Renewables, which surveyed its 370+ members as part of this year’s Supply Chain Impact Statement, published on 30 April. But it also finds that 60% of suppliers think Scotland doesn’t have the market conditions for businesses to secure green energy contracts

Almost two thirds of Scotland’s renewables power supply chain are investing in the skills, capabilities and facilities they will need to capitalise on Scotland’s renewable energy market over the next three to five years, said the trade group, citing the results of a survey of its members.

It launched the sixth edition of its Supply Chain Impact Statement, an annual showcase of the businesses and organisations working across Scotland’s renewable energy industry, on 30 April.

To mark this latest edition, the trade body asked its more than 370 members for their opinions on the current renewable energy landscape in Scotland.

From the responses, the survey found that 64% are investing in the skills, capabilities and facilities needed to capitalise on Scotland’s clean energy pipeline over the next three to five years. However, 60% do not think the UK and Scottish governments are enabling the right market conditions for Scottish businesses to compete and secure contracts.

From heat pump suppliers and training providers to mooring specialists and construction companies, hundreds of organisations are tapping into the growing opportunities renewable energy has to offer. This year’s Supply Chain Impact Statement features 39 organisations and represents more than 9,700 jobs. The publication includes:

Montrose Port Authority, whose Plug Montrose is Scotland’s first large-scale shore power facility and provides 100% renewable electricity to offshore energy vessels via the port’s electricity grid.

whose Plug Montrose is Scotland’s first large-scale shore power facility and provides 100% renewable electricity to offshore energy vessels via the port’s electricity grid. 1StopWind, which is delivering blade repair, maintenance and recycling services that extend the lifespan of wind turbines. Supporting long-term sustainability, the company is expanding its role in the wind sector’s circular economy, offering solutions for blade decommissioning, removal and material recovery.

which is delivering blade repair, maintenance and recycling services that extend the lifespan of wind turbines. Supporting long-term sustainability, the company is expanding its role in the wind sector’s circular economy, offering solutions for blade decommissioning, removal and material recovery. Emtec Energy , a trusted solar and battery storage solution provider across the UK, focused on empowering businesses across the manufacturing, commercial and public sectors to make impactful energy transitions, meeting today’s demands while planning for a more sustainable tomorrow.

, a trusted solar and battery storage solution provider across the UK, focused on empowering businesses across the manufacturing, commercial and public sectors to make impactful energy transitions, meeting today’s demands while planning for a more sustainable tomorrow. Pier Solutions, which has expanded its capabilities to create jobs and invest in training. In the past two years, the business has successfully supported a variety of technologies including battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hydrogen.

which has expanded its capabilities to create jobs and invest in training. In the past two years, the business has successfully supported a variety of technologies including battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hydrogen. Quoceant, which combines technical expertise with a fresh perspective to tackle complex challenges such as advancing floating offshore wind platforms, has developed a series of marine quick connectors that provide rapid installation and disconnection to floating offshore wind, wave and tidal technology.

which combines technical expertise with a fresh perspective to tackle complex challenges such as advancing floating offshore wind platforms, has developed a series of marine quick connectors that provide rapid installation and disconnection to floating offshore wind, wave and tidal technology. Vital Energi, has been providing innovative solutions for the decarbonisation of heat for more than 20 years. Scottish operations for the low-carbon heat specialist continue to grow and in 2024, the company welcomed three new apprentices, a graduate and a long-term work placement student.

Support for the Scottish Renewables Supply Chain Impact Statement comes from document sponsors ORE Catapult, EDF Renewables, Fred. Olsen Renewables, Ocean Winds, Scottish Enterprise and its document partner, the Clean Energy Cluster.

Emma Harrick, Director of Energy Transition and Supply Chain at Scottish Renewables, said:

“This year’s edition of the Supply Chain Impact Statement represents more than 9,700 jobs and offers a clear view of how project developers are actively collaborating with and investing in local supply chain partners, from cutting-edge start-ups and SMEs to well-established firms.

“It’s promising to see that nearly two-thirds of supply chain businesses are preparing to invest in strengthening their clean energy capabilities over the next five years and it’s clear that our renewable energy industry isn’t just growing – it’s becoming the engine of Scotland’s future economy, with businesses recognising it as the country’s biggest economic opportunity.

“However, it is concerning that 60% of the supply chain feel the UK and Scottish governments aren’t creating the market conditions that will allow them to effectively compete and win renewable energy contracts. If we want to unlock the full potential of this industry, that gap must be addressed.

“And if we’re serious about delivering on our clean power potential and building a world-leading green economy, we need to think bigger than we ever have before. This means urgently delivering an economic environment that maximises the entrepreneurial spirit of our clean power supply chain.”