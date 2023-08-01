For a long time, school classrooms changed very little. Desks, blackboards and chalk, books, pencils and pens—these were the basic teaching supplies for many years. But then everything started to change, rapidly transforming yesterday’s classrooms to tomorrow’s learning spaces. Today’s edtech companies are innovating more new ways to reach students than ever before. Take a look at this big roundup to see what’s available for today’s teachers, students, schools, and classrooms.
EdTech Companies for K-12 Schools
These edtech companies focus on providing solutions for K-12 schools in a variety of subjects and disciplines.
Age of Learning
Known for: ABCMouse, My Reading Academy, My Math Academy
This company offers an array of online learning programs for pre-K and elementary-age kids, with a strong focus on math and reading.
Amplify
Known for: Desmos Math, Amplify and Boost curriculum programs
Amplify provides core curriculum programs, along with adaptive learning solutions in language arts, science, and math. They also supply intervention programs for students needing assistance with reading and math, and resources for Spanish-speaking students.
Annenberg Learner
Known for: Multimedia K-12 classroom resources and teacher PD
Annenberg Learner provides educational video programs with coordinated online and print materials for classrooms and students. They also focus heavily on professional development for K-12 teachers.
Apex Learning
Known for: Virtual school
As more students opt for virtual school, Apex is one of the top edtech companies that help meet their needs. They offer full- and part-time virtual schooling for students in grades 6-12.
Begin
Known for: HOMER reading program
Begin offers several programs to support learning, including the popular HOMER reading program for ages 2 through 8. Their products also include a Sesame Street social-emotional learning program and Little Passports monthly activity kits.
BetterLesson
Known for: Professional development for educators
Teachers need (and want) professional development on a regular basis. BetterLesson strives to make it easier to find and access meaningful PD online through videos, workshops, coaching, and more.
Bloomz
Known for: Parent-teacher communication app
Bloomz combines messaging with attendance management, forms and permission slips, appointments and calendars, and much more. See our full review of Bloomz here.
Brainly
Known for: Online homework and study help
When students get stuck and there’s no teacher around, they can turn to Brainly for help. Other students, along with teachers and subject experts, provide real-time advice and answers.
BrainPop
Known for: Engaging online content for schools and home use
With its array of games, videos, and online activities, BrainPop encourages a stronger connection to learning. They offer programs for both schools and districts and families at home. Programs include standard school subjects plus arts, music, health, social-emotional learning, and more.
Civitas Learning
Known for: Education data collection and analysis
The Civitas platform analyzes a wide array of student data to help schools achieve better outcomes across the board.
ClassDojo
Known for: Classroom community and parent-teacher communication app
The ClassDojo app allows teachers to instantly share announcements, photos, and videos with families on their Class Story, as well as privately message any parent.
Classkick
Known for: Online classroom app
Using this app, teachers upload content, which students review. Students give responses via quizzes, written answers, drawings, videos, or other input methods, and teachers can provide instant feedback.
Clever
Known for: Learning management platform
Clever’s learning platform provides an all-in-one online location for schools and students. With a single sign-on, students and staff can access all the apps and learning programs they need in one safe place.
CommonLit
Known for: Free online reading passages
The thousands of student-appropriate reading passages on this site are accompanied by supplemental quizzes and lessons, in both English and Spanish.
DonorsChoose
Known for: Crowdfunding for teachers and schools
Since GoFundMe isn’t an option for many teachers due to district rules, DonorsChoose stepped in to fill the void. Teachers can set up campaigns for items their classrooms need, and generous donors help fund their needs and wishes. (See 7 DonorsChoose Tips for Teachers Here.)
DreamBox Learning
Known for: DreamBox Math and Reading
These online personalized math and reading programs help kids in grades K-12 expand their skills. Parents or teachers can use DreamBox’s programs for kids who need extra help or as enrichment for advanced learners.
Duolingo
Known for: Language-learning app
This is probably the most well-known language-learning app out there. They currently offer more than 40 languages, taught in a gamified way. It’s ideal enrichment for kids who want to learn a new language their school doesn’t offer.
Edmentum
Known for: K-12 curriculum, assessment, and services
With online learning programs like Reading Eggs, Edmentum products support K-12 education in a variety of ways, including project-based learning in the elementary grades.
Elevate K-12
Known for: Live online teaching for schools
Teacher shortages are a serious issue for many schools these days. Elevate K-12 helps solve that problem by providing live online classes taught by certified teachers.
Epic!
Known for: Online library
Epic provides free online access to thousands of high-quality books for teachers and classrooms (grades 6 and under). Parents can pay a small monthly fee for access at home.
EVERFI
Known for: Digital standards-aligned lessons for K-12
This company’s interactive, game-based lessons focus on real-life skills like financial literacy, career readiness, character education, and more.
Flip (FlipGrid)
Known for: Video discussion and sharing app
Flip (formerly known as FlipGrid) lets teachers pose a prompt for students to answer via videos they record on their own devices. It has endless classroom uses—see our list of 50+ ideas here.
GoGuardian
Known for: Digital and web safety for schools
The internet is a big place, and schools need to know their students can explore it safely. GoGuardian provides web-filtering programs for school devices and networks. They can also monitor student browsing to alert staff to potential safety issues.
GoNoodle
Known for: Short interactive movement videos
When teachers need to give kids a brain break and get their bodies moving, they turn to GoNoodle. This site’s quick and fun videos have become a phenomenon in elementary classrooms. Their new SuperNoodle SEL curriculum launches in the 2023-24 school year.
Google for Education
Known for: Google Classroom, Chromebooks
The well-known internet powerhouse is also one of the top edtech companies. With products like Google Classroom, Jamboard, and Google Workspace for Education, they’ve made their way into just about every school. Google’s affordable Chromebooks help make it possible to put a computer into every student’s hands too.
GoStudent
Known for: Online tutoring
This company provides customized tutoring in its online learning space. Tutors offer help with all school subjects and ages, whenever kids need it.
Grammarly
Known for: AI-powered writing assistance
AI is a hot topic in schools today, so edtech companies like Grammarly are leading the way in providing programs for schools that help students use it in responsible ways. Grammarly’s AI assistance for education promotes critical thinking and confidence in written communication for all.
Great Minds
Known for: Eureka Math, PhD Science
Great Minds believes in building knowledge, not just skills. This company was started by a group of K-12 educators and employs teacher-writers to create meaningful curriculum programs in language arts, math, and science.
Hurix Digital
Known for: K-12 video content library
Educators can use Hurix Digital’s math and science videos to complement their lesson plans and in-class instruction. The company also offers an array of other education programs and products.
Infobase
Known for: Facts on File, The World Almanac
Infobase products provide secure, efficient delivery of curated, citable content. They make it easy (and safe) for students to do research on any topic that interests them.
Instructure
Known for: Learning management and analytics
Instructure’s Canvas learning management system helps schools and teachers develop and deliver curriculum in-person or remotely. They also offer help with assessment, professional development, and school data analytics.
IXL
Known for: Personalized K-12 online curriculum
IXL’s online courses are customizable, so they can be used as a complete homeschool curriculum, or as enrichment or support for traditional school students.
Kahoot!
Known for: Live online quiz games
This online quiz game generator is incredibly popular, and for a good reason. Teachers show the questions, and students use the completely safe app on their own devices (like Chromebooks or smartphones) to respond. There are thousands of quizzes available, or create your own. (Find our 30 Best Kahoot Ideas and Tips here.)
Khan Academy
Known for: Free online learning courses
This nonprofit has one goal: to provide free, quality online learning for students anywhere, anytime. They offer self-paced courses in topics from early reading to AP calculus and everything in between.
Labster
Known for: Virtual labs for classrooms
Labster’s immersive virtual labs provide meaningful STEM experiences for schools and students who don’t have the ability to set up their own labs. They cover topics in chemistry, biology, physics, and more.
Listenwise
Known for: Student-appropriate podcasts
A public radio journalist started Listenwise to provide podcast resources for schools. Each audio clip is part of a standards-aligned lesson, with interactive activities and assessments.
MasterClass
Known for: Online classes from experts
Take brief online classes from leading experts in their fields. These are excellent additions to classroom lesson plans.
McGraw-Hill
Known for: Online textbooks and learning programs
The esteemed textbook publisher has moved into the digital age, offering many of its textbooks, curriculum programs, and learning resources online.
Nearpod
Known for: Interactive classroom tools for learning and assessment
Nearpod takes digital slideshows and makes them interactive, increasing student engagement and helping teachers assess understanding in real time.
Newsela
Known for: Free online differentiated news articles
Newsela is a database of free quality nonfiction articles for students from a wide array of sources like The New York Times, The Washington Post, Scientific American, and more than a hundred others. Every article can be adjusted to meet five different reading levels. Read our review of Newsela here.
Outschool
Known for: Online classes, courses, and tutoring
Whatever a child is interested in learning about, chances are there’s an Outschool class available. Teachers, this is a fantastic place to make a little extra money while teaching kids about topics you love!
Panorama Education
Known for: Education data analytics
Panorama’s digital programs help schools track and analyze numbers for attendance, achievement, student satisfaction, and more. Their team helps schools design surveys to track data on items that aren’t necessarily easy to measure, like social-emotional learning and teacher engagement too.
Paper
Known for: Free online tutoring
Paper partners with school districts to deliver personalized tutoring, after-school programming, and college and career support—at no cost to families. They work with districts and education departments across the country.
Parallel Learning
Known for: Support for those with learning differences
Smaller schools can have difficulty providing the resources students need, like school psychologists, speech-language pathologists, and other special-ed services. Parallel Learning partners with schools and families to provide these services online.
PowerSchool
Known for: Digital school administration programs
This company provides the help schools need on the back-end, keeping track of attendance and other important student data. Their data analysis programs can help improve student outcomes and experience too.
Quizlet
Known for: Digital flash cards and online quizzes
Whether you create your own study set or use one of the thousands already available for free, Quizlet helps make studying easier. Learn how one teacher uses Quizlet with her students here.
Remind
Known for: School communication app
Remind is another very popular school communication app, used by a huge number of teachers and schools. They offer two-way text messaging with translation in 90+ languages, always free. Schools can set up a hub for school-wide messaging, admin check-ins, digital paperwork, and more.
Rosetta Stone
Known for: World language courses
Long known as one of the top edtech companies for learning a new language, Rosetta Stone’s courses can be paired with school language classes or used individually to teach students a language their school doesn’t offer.
Saturn
Known for: High school calendar app
Saturn’s scheduling app was designed specifically for high school students, who often have complex schedules. Take a picture of a schedule, and Saturn builds a personalized calendar just for you.
SchoolTube
Known for: Free school-safe videos
YouTube is a terrific video-sharing site, but it’s not always available at schools. That’s why SchoolTube created a place where students and teachers can safely find and view school-appropriate videos on every subject.
Screencastify
Known for: Easy-to-use screen recording and video editing software
This company’s simple software allows teachers and students to create and share videos in a snap. Teachers can use it to record lessons, with follow-up questions and tracking. They can even track who’s viewed the video, and how many times they’ve watched.
Seesaw
Known for: Digital learning platform
This platform was designed specifically to be easy for kids of any age (even kindergartners!) to use on their own. Seesaw has a huge library of free activities for teachers to use, or they can create their own. (Learn more about using Seesaw here.)
Thrive Academics
Known for: Digital assessment tools
Thrive Academics is the exclusive licensor of Performance Series and Achievement Series assessments. The Performance Series helps assess students for placement and proficiency, while the Achievement Series allows educators to easily create their own assessments.
TPT (Teachers Pay Teachers)
Known for: Online marketplace for educational materials
This innovator completely changed the way teachers find and share quality educational resources. They can use it to sell the lesson plans and educational materials they create, or shop the marketplace for ideas to use with their own class.
Zearn
Known for: K-8 math learning support
Zearn’s free learning platform complements in-class instruction. After learning about a concept in class, students log into the platform for videos, games, interactive activities, and differentiated support.
More EdTech Companies To Know
Here are more impressive and innovative edtech companies to explore.
ApplyBoard
Known for: Study abroad marketplace
High school and college students looking to spend a semester abroad can use ApplyBoard’s huge database to find programs that match their needs.
Chegg
Known for: Online textbook marketplace and study help
This company started as a place to buy, sell, or rent college textbooks. It now also offers real-time homework and study assistance.
Coursera
Known for: Online college courses
Although Coursera aims its material toward adults, it’s also a terrific way for high school students to get enrichment in subjects their own schools don’t offer. They may even earn college credit.
CreativeLive
Known for: Online courses in photography, videography, and related arts
For those looking to turn their love of the arts into a potential business, CreativeLive offers online courses in a wide array of subjects, from wedding and portrait photography to illustration and graphic design.
Course Hero
Known for: Online customized study resources
When college students need help with resources for a course, they turn to Course Hero. Other students share their study documents, creating a database that gets better over time.
Everspring
Known for: CourseBuilder
While it mostly caters to higher education, Everspring can help anyone bring their courses online. They also aid in marketing, enrollment and student services, and instructional design.
Knewton
Known for: Alta adaptive learning courseware
Alta uses adaptive learning technology to help college students succeed in courses across the curriculum. High school students looking for enrichment may find benefit here too.
Mentor Collective
Known for: Mentor and research partnerships
Colleges use Mentor Collective to partner their students with mentors and research partners at major companies and institutions.
Skillsoft
Known for: Online courses in business topics
Geared toward professional development for businesses, Skillsoft’s courses in leadership and tech skills are terrific options for teachers. Even high school students can benefit from some of these programs.
Wolfram|Alpha
Known for: Academic search engine
Think of this like Google for academic subjects. It makes research on any subject easier, faster, and more reliable, focusing its results on academic resources.
