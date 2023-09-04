What makes you think, “Wow… that’s brilliant,” while scrolling through Amazon? Is it a helpful product that adds a bit of joy to your day, or is it something unique for under $25? Well, the items on this list give you the best of both worlds, because they’re equally brilliant and affordable. From handheld blenders that double as travel mugs to foldable sink toppers that’ll give you more space while doing makeup, these popular things will make you want to click on “Add to Cart” fast.

01 This Snap-In Outlet Cover That Doubles As A Night-Light With this highly rated outlet cover, you’re able to transform any duplex outlet into a sleek night-light. The snap-in design makes it simple to install without wiring, and the built-in light should automatically shine when it senses darkness. Plus, the cover itself is available in four shades, so you can choose one that best suits your existing outlets.

02 A Waterproof, Stick-On Blindspot Mirror To Widen Your View Of The Road Not only does this durable, stick-on blindspot mirror have an IP65 waterproof rating, but its arched surface can be tilted and adjusted to help give you a better view of your surroundings while driving. The high-quality glass is designed to remain clear, and it includes 3M adhesive so that attaching it to your car is a total breeze. Two arrive in each pack, which has over 14,000 five-star Amazon ratings.

03 The Rechargeable, Clip-On LED Ring Light For Your Phone Or Laptop Whether it’s clipped onto your laptop, phone, or vanity mirror, this ring light will help brighten the view while taking selfies or video calls. In fact, the LED bulbs are brightness adjustable — and there are three main colors to choose from: warm, daylight, and white. Not to mention, it’s rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about replacing any batteries.

04 This Phone Mount That’ll Make Your Screen More Visible On Planes This phone mount is attached to a durable clamp that’s designed to be secured onto the tray table in front of you, making it simple to watch movies while flying. It can be rotated 360 degrees, giving you the option to watch the screen at whichever angle you prefer — and it can fit most phone sizes. You can even prop the mount onto a table for easy movie-watching once you get to your destination.

05 The Liquid-Free Laundry Detergent Sheets That Come In A Recyclable Box These laundry detergent sheets are totally liquid-free, and one box of 50 can wash up to 100 loads of laundry. Each eco-friendly, dye-free sheet dissolves quickly while in the wash (regardless of the water temperature) while cleaning fabrics and leaving them smelling fresh. Plus, they arrive in a box that can be recycled.

06 This Fan-Favorite Exfoliating Towel From Japan The key to smooth, baby-soft skin? This fan-favorite exfoliating towel from Japan. Long enough to stretch across your entire body, the GOSHI towel allows you to easily exfoliate all over — even tricky, hard to reach areas like your back. Though it’s coarse enough to remove patches of built-up skin and help unclog congested pores, it’s also gentle enough that it won’t cause irritation. And it dries incredibly quickly, so you don’t have to worry about it sitting around wet and harboring mildew. Thus far, over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it a perfect five-star rating.

07 A Set Of Sticky Tabs To Keep Your Notebooks & Schedules Organized Whether someone in your family is headed back to school or you simply love writing things down in notebooks the old fashioned way, these sticky tabs will help keep things oh-so organized. Sold in a pack of two, with 64 tabs in a pack, it’s an incredible value — you’re getting 128 sticky tabs for less than $10, which is enough for several members of the family. They’re easy to remove if needed, too, and come in lots of fun colors so you can easily color-coordinate your pages.

08 These Travel-Friendly Perfume Containers So You Don’t Have To Choose Between Scents Most of us only travel with one bottle of perfume because they tend to be so bulky. But with this four-pack of refillable perfume containers, you can bring four of your favorite scents with you wherever you go. Also perfect for keeping in your gym bag, daily tote, or office desk, these perfume atomizers are sold in packs of two, three, and four — all for less than $10 — and are housed in leak-proof bottles. They’re easy to fill, too — you can find the exact instructions here.

09 These Best-Selling Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Skin & Hair Not only do satin pillowcases look (and feel) luxurious, but they also have all sorts of purported benefits. Mainly, satin and silk pillowcases are said to be better for your skin and hair, because they’re much softer, gentler, and less prone to friction. That means less tangles and knots when you wake up, and no more morning pillow creases on your face. And in the world of satin pillowcases, this pair from Bedsure is among the most popular — over 200,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded them a perfect five-star rating, and they also boast over 15,000 glowing reviews. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: standard, queen, king

10 A “Smart” Notebook That’s Infinitely Reusable This digital notebook allows you to feel like you’re writing by hand, but it offers high-tech conveniences — like the ability to save your work to the cloud, share with others, and reuse infinitely (which also makes it much more eco-friendly than a traditional notebook). To erase your work, simply wipe it down with a damp microfiber towel. It’s sold in two “styles” — executive or letter — and comes in lots of colors, from brights to neutrals.

11 A Mirror That’ll Never Fog Up In The Shower Not only does this clever shower mirror suction to your bathroom wall, but it also has a holder for your razor. The mirror sits on a ball joint so you can rotate it to whichever angle best suits your needs. And, best of all, this has a fog-less design that will stay clear even in the steamiest showers.

12 These flexible ice trays with a spill-proof lid If you’ve ever struggled to pop ice cubes out of a hard ice tray, you know how frustrating it can be. These silicone ice trays offer the perfect solution, as they’re flexible so you can easily twist them to get your ice cubes loose. Even better, these have clear plastic lids so you can seal the top to prevent leaks, allow stacking, and generally keep your freezer more organized.

13 Ceiling fans can be notoriously finicky and often have more chains hanging down than you know what to do with. And since one chain activates the fan and one activates the light, it can feel like a guessing game knowing which to pick. But these fan pull chains have a mini light bulb and a mini fan on them and are easy to install, so you can quickly turn on the ceiling light or get the fan going int he heat.

14 This Tiny Gadget That Brings Order To Your Desk Space Tangled cords are one of life’s tiniest yet most frustrating problems. But these cord holders put a stop to it, and have room for four different charging cables, each separated and held in place where you need them. This comes in a pack of three, as well, so there’s one for your bedside table, your desk, and wherever else you might need it.

15 This Magnetic Key Holder That’s Shaped Like A Cloud For the simplest way to keep track of your keys, this magnetic key holder will clutch onto the key ring or loose key instantly, so you always know where to find it. It has three magnets built into its design, so you can store up to three sets of keys. It also is super easy to install (or take down), in just a few seconds.

16 A 12-Pack Of Mosquito Repellent Sticks That Are Plant-Based Skip the sticky sprays and DEET-filled products and use these mosquito repellent sticks to keep your yard pest-free. Made with essential oils like citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary, these plant-based sticks can keep an area free of annoying bugs for up to three hours at a time, which is why over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have added these to their carts in the last month.

17 This 2-Sided Pet Hair Brush With A Comfy, Anti-Slip Grip This pet brush has fine mesh wires, which allows you to effortlessly remove mats and tangles from your dog or cat’s hair without irritating them. It also features a flexible head, which moves alongside your pets skin to massage them. When it comes to your comfort, this popular brush also features a padded, anti-slip handle.

18 This Sink Cover That Can Even Hold Hot Hair Tools If you’re short on bathroom counter space but have a lot going on for your morning routine, this sink cover is the space-adding solution you need. It’s nearly 20 inches wide and 15 inches long to cover the awkward gap on yoru counter that the sink takes up, giving you space for makeup brushes and hot hair tools. Yes, this even works on hot tools, because the sturdy plastic design can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees and the surface can hold up to 7 pounds.

19 This Handy Little Ring That Allows Your Polish Bottle To Be Close By Resist the urge to move your hand when painting your own nails and avoid hard-to-clean drips with this genius, wearable nail polish bottle holder. The medical-grade silicone ring fits over two of your fingers, which allows you to paint your nails anywhere — even in bed or on the couch — and the flexible top fits bottles of any size.

20 A Suction Cup Drain Cover That Gives You Extra Inches Of Water In The Tub Go ahead and fill the tub all the way up to the top — this drain cover will prevent any overflow from triggering your tub to drain. The 4-inch wide, 2-inch deep cover will fit over most toggle levers and overflow drains, and the strong suction cup will create a seal, giving you a few precious extra inches of warm water. If you ever want to drain the tub for fresh water, there’s a hole on top that helps you reach the lever.

21 This Set Of Under-Cabinet Strip Lights You Just Stick On Forget wiring or even needing a plug — this set of three LED light strips installs by simply peeling the backing off and sticking them where you need. And, they run on AA batteries so they can truly go anywhere. Ideal for under cabinets and stairs, in closets or bathrooms, or even as spotlighting under shelves, these provide gentle, chic illumination with ease.

22 This Rainbow Privacy Film That Clings To Your Window Whether you’ve got neighbors too close or want to create a stained glass-like effect in your home, this window privacy film has your number. It installs with static cling so you don’t have to worry about adhesive gumming up your windows, plus it reduces glare and blocks up to 96% of UV rays, according to the brand. Choose from a variety of sizes to fit your needs.

23 This Adorable Earbud Holder That Prevents Tangled Cord Messes If you’ve ever reached into your bag to grab your earbuds and found a Rubik’s cube-level puzzle waiting — this earbuds holder is for you. Made of durable silicone that’s washable and waterproof, you just open the snap, wrap your cord around the body, then snap it closed and voila — your buds are neatly waiting for you. It’s also ideal for any cables or cords you tote around.

24 These Magnetic Remote Control Holders That Are Super Handy Always know where the remote for your TV, smart home, lights, or AC is with this handy five-pack of magnetic remote control holders. Just peel and stick the mount onto a smooth surface, stick the magnet onto your remote, then let the two work their magic together. It’s designed to fit most remotes (even curved ones).

25 These Sticky Stakes That Trap Insects Hiding In Your Houseplants If you’ve got pesky gnats or fruit flies annoying your potted plant friends, make quick work of them with these clever houseplant stakes. You can use them on both indoor and outdoor plants, and the brand says the nontoxic, pesticide-free formula attracts these pests “like a magnet” then traps them on the sticky tape. Just toss when full.

26 A Microfiber Duster Designed To Clean Window Blinds Dusting the blinds is not the most exciting task, which is why more than 13,000 Amazon reviewers are fans of this microfiber duster that speeds up the chore. It features three blades that quickly clean the top and bottom of two blinds at once, and it can be used with or without a cleaning spray. Five machine-washable microfiber sleeves are included.

27 A Diamond Cleaner That’ll Make Your Rings Sparkle & Shine If your jewelry has lost its sparkle, this portable diamond cleaner offers an easy way to restore its brilliance. Just twist the pen and brush the gel cleanser onto the stone — it’ll remove and repel dirt and oil, so your gemstones stay shiny for longer. “This ring cleaner is the absolute best,” wrote one fan. “It literally makes my ring SPARKLE. It’s so easy to use and one pen lasts a long time!”

28 These Bamboo Dividers That Organize Messy Drawers Messy drawers can be quickly sorted thanks to this set of bamboo dividers. The length extends between 17.5 and 22 inches to fit most standard drawers, and you can place them vertically or horizontally to create storage compartments for utensils, socks, office supplies, and whatever else needs organizing. Nonslip pads keep the dividers in place, and the water-resistant bamboo is easy to wipe clean as needed.

29 A Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder That Comes In 7 Colors Give your kitchen a quick upgrade and free up some counter space with this minimalist paper towel holder. It has a self-adhesive backing for simple installation (or you can drill it into a wall or cabinet) and it’s made from durable, waterproof stainless steel. Choose from colors such as silver, matte black, and gold to complement your kitchen decor.

30 An Extendable Duster To Clean Hard-To-Reach Places Cleaning the ceiling fan and other hard-to-reach areas is so much easier with this extendable duster. The handle is adjustable between 27 and 47 inches long, and the fluffy microfiber head is designed to fit over ceiling fan blades to clean both sides at once. The microfiber head is also removable and washable so you can use it again and again.

31 This Waterproof Spa Pillow That Will Make Bath Time So Much More Relaxing If your baths normally involve struggling with a rolled-up towel behind your neck, only for it to end up soaking wet, this waterproof spa pillow is for you. With a hydrophobic exterior and plush foam interior, it’s designed to stay dry while offering plenty of support for your neck and head. And its seven suction cups mean it will stay in place until you’re ready to dry off.

32 This Versatile Motion-Sensor Night Light That Doubles As A Flashlight If you have spots in your home that could use an extra bit of illumination, these motion sensor night lights are a brilliant and convenient fix. The USB-rechargeable lights require no tools to install, thanks to the reliable 3M adhesive backing on the light’s base. And there are two light modes: constant or automatic. The light itself can be removed from the base, so you can take it with you and use it as a flashlight.

33 This Powerful Personal Blender That Doubles As A Travel Cup With over 80,000 positive reviews, this portable blender from Hamilton Beach is an incredibly popular choice for anyone who likes to take smoothies and other creations on the go. The blending jar has a 14-ounce capacity and measurement markers, and it comes with a lid so you can use it as a to-go cup. When you’re done, all the accessories are dishwasher safe.

34 This Fan-Favorite Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Easy Storage This roll-up drying rack can be a huge space saver in your kitchen — not to mention, a convenient way to let dishes or produce dry — all for under $10. It’s earned more than 25,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, with many praising its efficient design. Available in six sizes, it’s compatible with most sinks, and when you don’t need it, you can roll it up and stash it out of sight.

35 This In-Drawer Knife Organizer That Keeps Blades Protected With this bamboo knife holder, your blades will stay protected — as will your hands. Made out of sturdy bamboo, the organizer can hold up to 16 assorted knives and one knife sharpener. And the angled design makes it easy to safely grab whichever knife you need.

36 This Organizer With More Than 14,000 5-Star Reviews From shoes to umbrellas and hats, shoppers have stored so many different things on this fan-favorite closet organizer. “I loved how easy it was to assemble and i was surprised on the amount of stuff it holds,” read one of the more than 10,000 five-star reviews. Choose from five, nine, and 10 shelf styles to suit your space.

37 A Magnetic Screen Door To Keep Bugs Out But Lets Kids & Pets Move Through Easily This magnetic screen door just takes minutes to set up but can make a world of difference. The mesh material lets breezes swing in while excluding bugs, and the magnetic center closure makes entering and exiting easy for pets and humans alike.

38 This Tool Organizer You Can Use Inside & Out Getting tools off the floor not only helps you declutter, but also prevents tripping and makes finding things easier. No wonder this clever wall-mounted tool organizer has racked up more than 40,000 five-star reviews from fans who are writing things like: “Excellent quality and design. Includes two different mounting hardware options. I will be adding more.”

39 A Scrubbing Tool That Removes Lime & Hard Water Stains From Toilets, Grills & More Skip the chemicals but still a really deep clean with this pumice cleaner with a handle. It works to scrub grime and stains from tiles, toilets, and even grills. Plus, it’s backed by a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 22,000 shoppers have weighed in.

40 These Reusable Wool Dryer Balls That’ll Replace Fabric Softener & Dryer Sheets These reusable dryer balls soften and reduce static with just 100% pure wool. Plus, they help cut down on drying time to save you on your energy bills. You can even add scent to your laundry with a few drops of essential oils.

41 This Popular Microwave Cover That’ll Heat Up Your Food Without The Mess Avoid unnecessary microwave splatters with this clever microwave cover that has vents on top. Perfect for small kitchens, this cover will flawlessly protect what’s on your plate to help cook food evenly and without mess. When it’s not in use, you can collapse it to take up less room in your pantry or cabinet. It’s also dishwasher-safe, making it a breeze to clean. It makes the perfect gift for a new homeowner or brand-new college student and has over 51,000 glowing five-star reviews to back it up.

42 These Eco-Friendly Mesh Produce Bags That Are Surprisingly Strong These mesh produce bags may seem lightweight, but don’t let them fool you — they’re shockingly strong and durable, capable of holding all of your fresh produce. Each bag is washable, food-safe, free of BPA, and capable of eliminating up to 1,000 plastic bags, making them a great choice for the environment. You can bring them to the grocery store and feel secure knowing your cashier will still be able to see what’s inside to scan them. After purchase, you’ll receive 15 bags of varying sizes that’ll last for quite some time.

43 These Rug Grippers That’ll Easily Transform The Look Of Your Living Room Not only can an unkempt rug look messy, but it can also become a tripping hazard, which is why these rug grippers are a household essential. Available in packs of four, eight, and 12, these grippers fit on the underside of rugs where guests won’t be able to see them. They help weigh down your rug to avoid curled ends and will make your entire room look more put-together. The adhesive is weatherproof, making it a good choice for both indoor and outdoor rugs, and installation takes mere seconds.

44 This Wedge Pillow That’s Fantastic For Leg & Neck Support Make getting comfortable easy with this elevated wedge pillow, which is especially great to relieve neck pain and leg pain. Even if you’re feeling fine, this convenient pillow is also great to use as a way to prop yourself up to watch a movie or to sleep more soundly. This pillow has two sides — one side is flat, while the other has an egg-crate texture that’ll make you feel better supported. It also comes with its own zippered cover, which is liquid-resistant and easy to clean.

45 This Cold Therapy Massage Ball That One Reviewer Called “A Miracle” Whether you have sore muscles or are facing a painful migraine, this cold therapy massage ball will do the trick. It holds its temperature for up to 20 minutes and has a 360-degree glide design that’s guaranteed to locate and relieve knots and discomfort. It’s also a great way to promote healthy blood circulation. “This has been a miracle for me,” wrote one reviewer. “I had hand surgery a few years ago and my hand gets sore and achy and this [takes] the pain away. I’m also a runner and hiker and it feels so good on my feet when they are tired and sore. I’ve also used it on my temples and neck for headaches.”

46 A Laundry Hamper That Collapses & Hangs At first glance, this laundry hamper might seem like your standard mesh hamper. But there are a few stand-out features that make this one unique. First of all, it collapses into a portable circle that can be toted around easily. It also comes with a hook that can be hung on the back of a door — ideal for bathrooms or closets tight on space. Reinforced handles hold the weight of heavy clothes, while the mesh fabric lets air circulate so your clothes don’t get too musty.

47 This Shoe Deodorizer That Also Helps Soothe Athlete’s Foot Get rid of that funky closet odor that comes from sweaty shoes with this shoe deodorizer spray. Just spritz on your feet and in your shoes (or just use on your shoes), and the cooling blend of essential oils and herbs work quickly to banish unpleasant odors. The formulation of herbs like peppermint, tea tree, aloe vera, and coconut also helps soothe athlete’s foot.

48 An Olive Oil Dispenser Set That Adds A Chic Touch To Your Kitchen Certain touches can instantly make your kitchen look more sophisticated, and one of those accents is having this olive oil dispenser set. This glass duo can hold oil and vinegar — or any kind of oil you’d like — and comes also with four pouring spouts (two with a flip top and two with a sealed cap), a funnel, and chalkboard labels. The caps create a leakproof seal, and the brown-hued glass helps protect the bottle’s contents from the sun.

49 This Cooling Rack That Can Also Be Used In The Oven For the home chef or baker, this cooling rack is a thoughtful addition to the kitchen. This single rack, with its dense stainless-steel weave, turns counter space into a cooling area for baked goods or other heated dishes. It can even be used in the oven as a way to elevate your food from fat and grease that collects. Just pop it in the dishwasher to clean.

50 These Food-Safe Markers That Can Label Wine Glasses & Plates Cleverly solve the “Wait, which one’s my glass?” conundrum with these eight food-safe wine glass markers. Label cups with your and your guests’ names using an array of fun colors that won’t smear. The non-toxic markers can also be used on ceramic plates or wine bottles. No more accidentally drinking a mystery beverage.

51 This Jar Opener That Mounts Discreetly Underneath Cabinets The next time you’re struggling to open a jar of food, you’re going to wish you had this gadget. The Grip Jar Opener can be mounted securely underneath cabinets or a kitchen island completely out of sight. It uses its sharp dual-carb steel tooth to open any jar for you. With more than 12,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating, consider this a must-have tool for your kitchen.

52 A Multipurpose Scraper That Chops, Scrapes, & Shovels Dough You’d be surprised with what this multipurpose plastic scraper can do. Use it to chop a block of cheese or to scrape that last bit of batter out of a bowl. It can even help you perfectly shape bread dough. Made from food-grade PP plastic, this little scraper is super easy to clean with warm water — or simply toss it into the dishwasher.

53 A Convenient Garlic Press That Minces Garlic Effortlessly There are many different tools out there to help you mince garlic. However, with more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this garlic press proves that it’s been tried and tested and it passed. Designed with a comfortable ergonomic handle, minimal effort is required to create a perfect garlic paste that stays securely in a chamber — that means no lingering garlic smell once you’re done.

54 This Heavy Duty Waterproof Grill Cover Grills and smokers are by no means cheap. Therefore, to get the most out of your investment, it’s wise to pick up a grill cover to protect it from rain, sleet, and snow. This heavy-duty one is laminated and completely waterproof. A hook-and-loop fastener ensures your grill always stays covered and a built-in air vent flap minimizes condensation. Choose from five colors and three sizes.

55 This Pizza Cutter Wheel For Perfectly Sliced Pizza The traditional pizza cutter has been reinvented into a tool that’s so much easier to use. This pizza cutter wheel creates vertical pressure for a much more stable cut resulting in picture-perfect slices. Its design easily fits in your hand when you’re using it, and when you aren’t, a blade guard keeps your cutter stored securely.

56 A Nontoxic Grill Cleaner That Erases Leftover Burger Grime Not even the stickiest baked-on barbecue sauce can withstand the Better Grillin Scrubbin Stone. Made from heat-treated glass, this chemical-free grill cleaner makes fast work of steel and iron grates, utensils, or griddles. Simply wipe down the surface, then follow up with a damp cloth. “I bought this on a whim after seeing it on one of those stupid posts on Facebook,” one shopper wrote. “This thing is AMAZING! It took so much grease off in minutes. My husband is so skeptical, and he LOVES it.”

57 Some Cute Ice Packs To Level-Up Your Lunchbox Game Make lunchtime even more fun with these playful (and practical) ice packs. The packs are slim enough to tuck on the top and bottom of that PB & J without taking up precious room, and made from food-grade materials so you can feel good about tossing in that apple without wrapping it up. They also freeze quickly, as a result, and stay that way for a good four hours. With whimsical shapes like unicorns, spaceships, and puppies, there’s something to satisfy every little one’s imagination.

58 This Award-Winning Batter Dispenser Go ahead and add this to your cart: The Whiskware batter mixer can whip up Sunday pancakes in record time with next to no cleanup. Dump in your ingredients, add the rustproof stainless steel mixing ball, and give it a shake to blend a virtually lump-free batter. Then, turn it upside down to dispense. (It also makes creating cute shapes a cinch.) The silicone cap won’t melt if it accidentally meets the griddle and releases pressure so you don’t spray yourself with leftover batter when it’s time to unscrew. Toss everything into the dishwasher when you’re done, and you’ll see why Good Housekeeping gave it their seal of approval.

59 A Cooling Mattress Topper With Eco-Friendly Bamboo Sweet dreams start with a comfortable bed, and this mattress topper combines pillow-top softness with temperature regulation. It’s stuffed with a down alternative blend of microfiber and bamboo-based rayon to help you stay cool and dry, while baffle-box stitching ensures the filling won’t shift when you toss it in the wash for maintenance. With a maximum depth of 18 inches, it fits even the thickest of mattresses.

60 A Reading Light With So Many Custom Settings Stay up as late as you want to finish that page-turner with this versatile reading light. With three color temperature settings in addition to multiple levels of brightness, it reduces eye strain no matter where you find yourself. The flexible gooseneck allows precise positioning, while rubber pads on the clamp protect your book or tablet. It easily recharges via USB — you can use your own cable instead of the included charger — and promises 60 hours of runtime.

61 This Fan-Favorite Phone Stand You’ll Use Constantly Simple but practical, this cell phone stand has earned a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 84,000 reviews. It’s made from sleek and sturdy metal, with holding hooks that prop your phone up at just the angle, whether it’s in landscape or portrait orientation. Nonslip rubber pads protect your device from damage, and a cutout in back lets you thread through a charging cord.

62 The Car Headrest Hooks That Keep Your Bags Upright On Bumpy Rides Groceries, purses, takeout bags — they’re all liable to tip over and spill onto the floor if you take a tight turn while driving. These car headrest hooks give you a secure place for all those aforementioned items, keeping them secure and upright (and preventing sweet and sour sauce from staining your interior). Each hook can handle up to 18 pounds of weight.

63 A Car Cup Holder Adapter That Lets You Take 40-Ounce Tumblers On The Go You won’t need to leave your large tumblers and glasses at home with this handy expandable car cup holder. The adapter has a clever design, expanding to fit your cup holder snugly. It can hold bottles that range from 32 to 40 ounces and even has a cutout on the side for the handle on a mug — or a Stanley cup. One shopper wrote, “Great quality and it was very easy to install in my car.”

64 This Cleaning Gel With Over 40,000 5-Star Reviews This cleaning gel can get into the nooks and crannies in your car that other dusters miss — but it can also be used in your home as well. Clean cup holders, car vents, keyboards, and more without leaving behind a residue. The gel is sweetly scented and can be reused over and over until it darkens.