A chill is in the air, costumes are filling the stores, and Halloween is right around the corner. That means spooky season is upon us! Celebrate the season with these fun and creative Halloween activities, crafts, and games. You’ll find party games perfect for a class Halloween celebration as well as more educational finds like writing prompts and STEM and math challenges. There are enough Halloween activities on this list to do something different every day in October and then some!

1. Watch a Halloween video

Looking for quick and easy Halloween activities? We found a whole selection of terrific educational Halloween videos. Get some math practice, learn about Halloween around the world, or try some spooky yoga.

Learn more: Halloween Videos

2. Have a pumpkin and witch’s broom race

Gather your brooms and a few small pumpkins, break the class into teams, then watch them race to see who can push the pumpkin across the finish line first!

Get the tutorial: Broom and Pumpkin Game from I Dig Pinterest

3. Make straw skeletons

Insert a little biology lesson about the skeletal system when you work on these bone-chilling skeletons for Halloween.

Get the tutorial: Straw Skeletons from Education.com

4. Race to wrap up your friend like a mummy

Halloween activities can be a fun way to get kids moving. Grab some rolls of toilet paper, select teams, and then watch the hilarity ensue as the kids race to wrap up their friend like a mummy before the other team does!

Get the tutorial: Mummy Wrap Game from Group Games 101

5. Turn plastic spiders into magnets

Make your own spider magnets for only a few bucks by gluing small magnets to the back of plastic spiders from the dollar store. Then, use them for Halloween math activities, arrange them to spell letters or words, or just decorate your classroom with them.

Get the tutorial: Spider Magnets from Early Learning Ideas

6. Create Picasso jack-o’-lanterns

Study Pablo Picasso and cubism and use jack-o’-lanterns to practice a little cubism of your own. Encourage students to get creative as they mix up shapes and faces.

Get the template: Picasso Jack-o’-Lanterns from Little Bins for Little Hands

7. Feed alphabet letters to a ghost

Keep little learners busy by taping a large paper ghost with an open mouth to a doorway. Have kids feed letter magnets through the mouth as you call them out. This works with numbers and sight words too.

Get the tutorial Ghost Game from Toddler Approved

8. Build STEM structures with toothpicks and pumpkin candy

STEM building challenges make great Halloween activities. Give this classic example a Halloween twist by using gummy pumpkins in place of marshmallows.

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin STEM Challenge from Lemon Lime Adventures

9. Wrap a mummy with yarn

These little mummies are just oh-so cute. Have the cutout people prepared and then let kids go to town with some white yarn and googly eyes.

Get the tutorial: Mummy Craft from The Best Kids Crafts and Activities

10. Sort by initial sounds

Early readers and spellers can get some practice at initial letter sounds with this cute idea. Label Halloween-themed boxes with letters, and fill a plastic cauldron with small toys or mini erasers. Then, have students sort the items into the correct boxes by their initial sounds.

Get the tutorial: Halloween Sorting Activity from Mrs. Jones’ Creation Station

11. Assemble a geometric bat

Sesame Street‘s The Count would definitely approve of this bat. It’s made up of ONE rectangle, TWO squares, SIX triangles … mwah ha ha!

Get the tutorial: Bat Activity from Math Four

12. Play a spiderweb walking game

Some Halloween activities, like this one, work on gross motor skills. Use some painter’s tape to create a spiderweb on the floor, then spread spiders or ghosts all around. Finally, let students try their hand at collecting them without losing their footing.

Get the tutorial: Spiderweb Activity from No Time for Flash Cards

13. Sculpt pony bead pumpkins

This easy Halloween craft will give kids some fine motor skill practice. You can also have them count the beads as they string them. When you’re done, they have a cute little pumpkin to decorate their room for fall!

Get the tutorial: Pony Bead Pumpkin from Cutesy Crafts

14. Do some Halloween-style creative writing

We Are Teachers

What is your favorite Halloween costume and why? Would you spend a night in a graveyard for $100? Why or why not? We have 17 more Halloween writing prompt ideas plus free printable writing paper for you to use!

Get the prompts and paper: Halloween Writing Paper and Prompts from We Are Teachers

15. Paint rocks to look like jack-o’-lanterns

So simple and yet so fun. Go on a nature hunt with your students and have them collect as many flat rocks as they can. Then let them bring their jack-o’-lanterns to life with some orange and black paint. Be sure to use non-washable paint if you plan on displaying them outside!

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin Rocks from Easy Peasy and Fun

16. Practice sequencing with Room on the Broom

Sequencing is a key skill for kids to master, so use the beloved book Room on the Broom to work on the concept.

Get the tutorial: Room on the Broom Activity from Pencils to Pigtails

17. Play poke-a-pumpkin

Fill solo cups with cute Halloween-themed prizes, cover them with orange tissue paper, and then hang them on a poster. Kids will love poking through a pumpkin to reveal their prize when it is their turn.

Get the tutorial: Poke a Pumpkin Activity from Project Whim

18. Read a Halloween book or two

Amazon

If you’re looking for some not-so-spooky stories, try our roundup of pumpkin books. For kids who love to be scared, check out some of these (slightly) terrifying tales instead.

Get the book lists: Pumpkin Books and Halloween Books from We Are Teachers

19. Erupt a pumpkin-cano

Every kid loves the standard baking-soda-and-lemon-juice volcano, so add some Halloween flavor by doing the whole thing in a pumpkin!

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin Volcano from Little Bins for Little Hands

20. Have an eyeball relay race

Divide students into two teams, then have them race up and back trying not to drop their eyeball off their skeleton’s hand.

Get the tutorial: Eyeball Race from Joy in the Works

21. Carve up some pumpkin pi

We Are Teachers/pumpkin-carving templates via Weareteachers.com

How amazing would these look in your classroom or flickering away in the background of your Zoom screen? They’re easy to make, too, using our free printable templates.

Get the templates: Teacher Pumpkin-Carving Templates from We Are Teachers

22. Craft a climbing spider

Teach your students how spiders use their sticky webs to catch their food. Then have them make their very own spiders that really climb!

Get the tutorial: Spider Craft from San Diego Zoo

23. Dig for witch fingers

Fill a tub or sand table with sand and some creepy, crawly Halloween items, then blindfold your students and have them race to see who can find the witch’s finger first!

Get tutorial: Creepy Sand Tub from One Sharp Bunch

24. Vanishing ghosts

Save and clean your hollowed-out eggshells, then fill them with cornstarch to create vanishing ghosts! Experiment with dropping or throwing them from different angles and heights to see what sorts of patterns you can create.

Get the tutorial: Vanishing Ghost from Growing a Jeweled Rose

25. Roll and stack spiders

The best Halloween activities involve simple supplies and simple setup. Stick a drinking straw into a ball of play dough, then roll the dice and add that number of spider rings to your stack. The first to fill up their spider tower wins!

Get the tutorial: Spider Game from Learning With Mrs. Langley

26. Make a ghost dance

Nothing spooky here! Make this cute little tissue ghost dance with just a balloon and a little static electricity.

Get the tutorial: Dancing Ghost from Science Bob

27. Do a giant Halloween word search

Work on word recognition while having fun at the same time! Remember to use painter’s tape so you can easily remove it from the wall when you’re done.

Get the tutorial: Halloween Word Search from Busy Toddler

28. Crawl like a spider, tiptoe like a cat

Need a movement break? Roll this free printable Halloween die, and let the fun begin!

Get the printable: Witch Activity from Pre-K Printable Fun

29. Experiment with Halloween candy

There’s always plenty of candy to go around on Halloween, so kids can definitely spare some of it for cool science experiments. Find Dancing Franken-worms and a dozen more fun candy experiments here.

Get the tutorial: Candy Science from Playdough to Plato

30. Decorate pumpkins with string art

Pumpkin carving is pretty messy in a classroom, so try this clever string-art activity using thumbtacks instead.

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin String Art from Hello, Wonderful

31. Use candy corn for Halloween math activities

We Are Teachers

Pick up a few bags of candy corn and grab our free printables, then engage your students in meaningful Halloween math activities from matching to multiplication.

Get the printable: Candy Corn Math Activities from We Are Teachers

32. Spin inverted pumpkin tops

Paint wooden inverted tops to look like pumpkins, then give kids a lesson in physics as they try to spin them so they land on their stems!

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin Tops from Buggy and Buddy

33. Work on writing with hair gel baggies

Fill a zipper baggie with hair gel and a few drops of orange food coloring, then knead to mix. Add pumpkin seeds or googly eyes, then lay it flat for kids to practice tracing letters or numbers.

Get the tutorial: Gel Baggie Activity from Pocket of Preschool

34. Turn leaves into ghosts

Take a nature walk to gather leaves, then paint them to create spooky little ghosts. Add bats made of egg cartons for more seasonal holiday decor.

Get the tutorial: Bat and Ghost Craft from Handimania

35. Stencil craft stick puzzles

Activities using wood craft sticks are inexpensive and lots of fun. Tape sticks together, then turn them over and stencil or draw a Halloween design on the front. Remove the tape and shuffle up the sticks, then reassemble your DIY puzzles.

Get the tutorial: Craft Stick Puzzles from Active Littles

36. Make a skeleton you with cotton swabs

Take and print photos of all of your students before getting started with this craft/anatomy lesson. Have students cut up different-size cotton swabs and then glue them to form the skeleton.

Get the tutorial: Skeleton Craft from Mrs. Plemons’ Kindergarten

37. Explore story elements with pumpkins

Craft 3D paper pumpkins, then use them to break down a story into elements like plot, theme, and characters.

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin Story Boards from Runde’s Room

38. Construct bone bridges

Cotton swab “bones” turn a bridge-building STEM challenge into a Halloween treat! You’ll need wood craft sticks, pipe cleaners, and rubber bands too.

Get the tutorial: Bones Activity from Feel Good Teaching

39. Learn about mixtures and solutions

Students learn about mixtures and solutions in this STEM activity using homemade snack mix. They get practice counting and graphing too.

Get the tutorial: Mixtures and Solutions Activity from Third Grade Thinkers

40. Stack paper cup ghosts

This is bound to become one of your favorite Halloween activities. Draw faces on disposable cups to turn them into ghosts. Then challenge kids to stack and unstack them quickly, build the highest tower, and more.

Get the tutorial: Ghost Cups from Turner Tots

41. Comparison-shop for candy

Learning how to add and subtract decimals is fun when candy is involved! Get the free printable task cards at the link, then use Halloween candy ads for a comparison shop of the best candy prices in town.

Get the printable: Candy Task Cards from Teaching With a Mountain View

42. Catapult pumpkins through the air

This is the perfect STEM activity for Halloween. Gather some large Popsicle sticks, rubber bands, bottle caps, and candy corn pumpkins, and get ready to see who can shoot their pumpkin the farthest!

Get the tutorial: Craft Stick Candy Catapult from There’s Just One Mommy

43. Count with spiderweb 10-frames

Ten-frames are excellent learning tools for early math students. We love these free printable spiderwebs, which add a spooky seasonal twist to the learning.

Get the tutorial: Halloween Ten-Frames from Fun Learning for Kids

44. Blow-paint silly little ghosts

Pucker up and blow some strange and eerie ghosts using straws and white paint. Add googly eyes and a mouth with a black marker to give them each their own personality.

Get the tutorial: Ghost Painting from Crafty Morning

45. Play Pumpkin Emotion Bingo

Pumpkin faces help kids learn about different emotions as they play special Halloween games of bingo.

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin Emotion Bingo from The Kindergarten Connection

46. Engineer a robot hand

Nothing says Halloween like a skeleton. Teach your students how our joints, muscles, and tendons work together to move our hands using just construction paper, plastic straws, string, and tape.

Get the tutorial: Robotic Hand from Instructables

47. Create spiderweb resist art

Grab some sturdy cardboard, washable paint, and painter’s tape, then let your little artists go to work. Ripping off the tape to reveal the masterpiece will be oh-so satisfying for your little ones.

Get the tutorial: Web Paint Activity from Busy Toddler

48. Seek and find Halloween images

Use this free printable when you need a quick Halloween activity for your little monsters. It gives them counting practice with a seasonal theme.

Get the printable: Halloween I Spy Game from And Next Comes L

49. Calculate and match with pumpkins

Label mini pumpkin bowls with numbers, and write equations on wood craft sticks. Kids calculate the sums and place the sticks into the correct pumpkin.

Get the tutorial: Pumpkin Math Activity from Kids Activities Blog

50. Make play dough and cut fall shapes out of it

Play dough is the perfect sensory activity for little learners, so why not put a fun Halloween-themed spin on it? Make some homemade play dough or buy some premade if you are short on time, then have students cut shapes from it with Halloween cookie cutters.

Get the tutorial: Play Dough Pumpkins from Natural Beach Living

51. Go bowling for ghosts

Stuff empty plastic bottles with cotton balls to turn them into ghost bowling pins, then have fun knocking them down. You can even turn this into a math activity by having kids tally or graph the number of pins they knock down on each turn.

Get the tutorial: Halloween Bowling from No Time for Flash Cards

52. Explode ghost rockets

What kid wouldn’t love to see a ghost rocket flying through the air? This is a science demo that’s always fun to see in action.

Get the tutorial: Ghost Rockets from Growing a Jeweled Rose

53. Complete spider equations

If you’re looking for Halloween activities that help kids practice math facts, check this out. How many different ways can kids make equivalent equations? They’ll need at least eight for this silly spider craft.

Get the tutorial: Spider Equations from Mr. Elementary Math

54. Make a witch’s broom

Create a broomstick from cut-up yellow construction paper and a brown pipe cleaner, then let students personalize them by stringing beads of their choosing onto it.

Get the tutorial: Broomstick Craft from Happy Toddler Playtime

55. Make a silly spider headband

All you’ll need to create this adorable headband is some black construction paper, glue or a stapler, and some googly eyes. Your students will have fun personalizing them and then showing them off.

Get the tutorial: Spider Headband from Fantastic Fun and Learning

56. Turn toilet paper rolls into monsters

Collect toilet paper rolls for students to use to make adorable monsters. Pair them with the read-aloud Alfred’s Book of Monsters by Sam Streed or Monster Boogie by Laurie Berkner.

Get the tutorial: Toilet Paper Roll Monsters from Crafty Morning

Buy it: Alfred’s Book of Monsters and Monster Boogie at Amazon

57. Play a monster addition game

ABCs of Literacy/Monster addition game via ABCs of Literacy

Laminate monster face cards and have students roll the dice to create and solve addition problems by adding candy corn to the monster’s mouth. That’s the best way to use candy corn (in our opinion).

Get the printable: Monster Face Page from ABCs of Literacy

58. Sort words the way witches do

Print out and laminate word family cards and attach each to a mini cauldron. Then, students sort words by word family while mixing up a witch’s brew. So spooky cute!

Get the tutorial: Caldron Word Sort from Mrs. Jones’ Creation Station

59. Draw Frankenstein

Practice following directions to draw a Frankenstein monster, and then add watercolor paints to perfect the look. Pair with the book Crankenstein by Samantha Berger for an entire Franken-lesson.

Get the tutorial: Frankenstein Drawing from Proud To Be Primary

Buy it: Crankenstein at Amazon

60. Make fizzing eyeballs

Let kids experiment with this baking soda and vinegar experiment variation. Cover large plastic eyeballs in baking soda, then let it sit overnight. The next day, put the eyeballs in different-colored vinegar and watch for the reaction.

Get the tutorial: Fizzing Eyeballs from B-Inspired Mama

61. Haunted house writing

Spend a week writing about a haunted house. Start with a vocabulary list of spooky and scary words to describe a haunted house. Then, have students brainstorm what they would include in their own haunted house. Finally, have students write a story that occurs in a haunted house.

Get the tutorial: Haunted House Writing Lesson from Proud To Be Primary

62. Save the spiders!

Tie string over a bin, drop spider rings in, and give students a pair of tongs to rescue the spiders from below the web. A great fine motor and focus activity.

Get the tutorial: Save the Spiders Game from Proud To Be Primary

63. Paint chip puzzles

Turn paint chips into monster, pumpkin, and ghost puzzles. Then, put the puzzles into a center for students to complete or send sets home with students to work on at home.

Get the tutorial: Paint Chip Puzzles from Kids Activities Blog

64. Spookley volume measurement

Read The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin by Joe Troiano and study volume by making and working with cubes. It’s a great way to give kids a hands-on experience working with volume.

Get the printable: Pumpkin Volume Activity (Free) from Teachers Pay Teachers

Buy it: The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin at Amazon

65. Black cat Zentangle

A Zentangle is a structured pattern, called a tangle, created on square tiles in black and white. The patterns can be made with dots, lines, curves, or any other line you can think of. A black cat is perfect to fill with tangles.

Get the printable: Zentangle Cat (Free) from Little Bins for Little Hands

66. Scary Night paintings

Looking for Halloween activities for art class? Teach about Van Gogh’s Starry Night, but change a few key details and turn the painting into “Scary Night.” Let students add their own take on this painting to see what else they can weave into this painting idea.

Get the tutorial: Scary Night Painting from Little Bins for Little Hands

If you like these Halloween activities, check out 30 Sugar-Free Treats for Halloween.

For more articles like this, be sure to subscribe to our newsletters!