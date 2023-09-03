Jack Draper has dropped only one set on his way to the US Open last 16

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain’s Jack Draper reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open but Dan Evans lost a thriller to top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper, 21, continued to brush off a pre-tournament injury with a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over American Michael Mmoh.

Evans, 33, went toe-to-toe with defending champion Alcaraz before going down 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 in New York.

British number ones Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter lost later on Saturday to leave only Draper left in the singles.

Norrie, seeded 16th, was beaten 6-3 6-4 6-3 by young Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who set up a fourth-round meeting against Alcaraz.

Like Draper, Boulter was also bidding to record her best run at a major but lost 6-4 6-3 against American world number 59 Peyton Stearns.

Draper, who has dropped only one set this week, will play Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev in the next round.

“It was a long match for me to come through after a tough year. I’m so happy,” he said after beating wildcard Mmoh.

Draper putting injury issues behind him

Counting a booming serve and fizzing forehand as his key strengths, Draper’s talent has never been in doubt.

He reached a career-high ranking of 38th in the world at the start of this year after being one of the fastest climbers on the ATP Tour in the previous six months.

Moving up from outside the world’s top 250 was a result of a string impressive wins, including notable victories against top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

But Draper’s progress has been hampered by a series of physical problems, leading to what he described as a “mentally challenging” year.

A small muscle tear in his shoulder at the French Open was the latest in a long line of injuries, ruling him out of Wimbledon and stopping him playing competitively until last month.

A similar problem picked up at the recent Winston-Salem Open led to fears it could stop him playing in New York.

However, Draper has been determined to put the issue to the back of his mind and against 89th-ranked Mmoh showed how he is becoming increasingly resolute.

“To come here this week and play the way I have, to compete the way I have and for my body to hold up, has been been pretty special,” said Draper, who won a four-set match for the first time in his career.

“I was proud of the way I played. I don’t think I played my best tennis necessarily but I guess that’s what tennis is about – trying to get over the line when you’re not quite at your best.”

Evans impresses but falls short against Alcaraz

Evans has had a strange season after struggling for victories either side of winning the biggest title of his career in Washington last month.

Facing Alcaraz is one of the most daunting prospects in the men’s game and Evans knew he would have to bring his best level to stand any chance of causing an upset against the two-time Grand Slam champion.

To his credit, Evans tried to take on the 20-year-old Spaniard and the approach created an entertaining contest full of wonderful technique, incredible rallies and exciting points.

However, the British number two ultimately paid the price for a slow start.

Quickly going a double break down did the damage in the first set and, after moving 2-0 ahead in the second, a poor service game ending with two double faults started a run where he lost five of the next six games.

The chances of Evans turning things around at that point looked slim, but he continued to retain belief in his gameplan and broke for 4-3 on his way to pulling a set back.

It was a sign of the Briton’s level that Alcaraz began to get annoyed, with the Spaniard flinging his racquet into his bag at the end of the set.

But his brilliance dictated which way a tight fourth swung, with Alcaraz somehow landing an outrageous running forehand down the line in the only break point of the set.

Evans received a standing ovation as he left Ashe, saying his overriding emotions after the gallant defeat were a mixture of “frustration” and “annoyance”.

“My goal was to hang around and pick up the pieces, really. If I had a chance to come forward, I would, but I knew I’d be running. I did a decent job,” he said.

“It’s still tough, but my tennis is in a good spot and that’s important.”

Norrie and Boulter out of sorts

Alcaraz goes on to play 22-year-old Arnaldi after the US Open debutant swatted aside an out-of-sorts Norrie.

The British men’s number one, seeded 16th, came into the tournament after a run of poor form and, after breezing through the first two rounds, saw his level dip again.

“I think I was actually playing well, I started well in the tournament, I was hitting the ball really well all week,” said 28-year-old Norrie.

“I just didn’t have the shot tolerance to hang with them. He was really crafty and won a lot of tough points. Credit to him.”

Boulter, 27, was unable to replicate her previous performances at Flushing Meadows and struggled on serve throughout as the hard-hitting Stearns converted three of 12 break points.

Stearns has a heavy forehand which Boulter described as “one of the best” on tour, with the American fittingly sealing victory in one hour and 37 minutes with a thunderous winner.

“It was tough losing but ultimately I have to be happy with where I’m at, I’m at a career-high ranking,” said Boulter, who has climbed to world number 61 after a productive season.

“It doesn’t stop me wanting more though. Ultimately this is my moment to push on.”