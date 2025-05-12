Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

The Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), the insurgent group which has been in conflict with the Turkish state for more than 40 years, said it would disband in a historic move with major political and security implications for the region.

The PKK decided to “end the armed struggle”, according to pro-Kurdish news agency ANF, which published on Monday the closing statement of a PKK congress held in Iraq last week. The group had declared a ceasefire on March 1.

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its western allies, has been linked with US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria. Its decision could ease tensions between Turkey and the US over power-sharing arrangements in Syria.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK launched its insurgency in 1984.

This is a developing story