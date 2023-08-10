Palm Beach County, FL –

6ix9ine is facing fresh legal trouble after he was reportedly arrested in Florida.

According to Page Six, the controversial rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez) was booked into a Palm Beach County jail on Wednesday night (August 9) on charges of failure to appear.

Further details remain scarce, but jail records reveal that 6ix9ine was released from custody roughly three hours later after posting a $2,000 bond.

In Florida, failing to appear in court is punishable by fines or imprisonment, per West Palm Beach Defense. The severity of the punishment depends on the nature of the case and the judge’s discretion.

The arrest comes months after 6ix9ine was badly beaten by a group of men at an LA Fitness gym in Palm Beach County.

A viral video of the attack, which went down in March, showed the 27-year-old rapper lying on the bathroom floor protecting his head as two men stood over him and kicked and punched him.

“Bitch ass! Clown ass n-gga!” one of the men could be heard shouting at 6ix9ine during the beatdown. “Take a picture! I want to be famous now, n-gga!”

Additional footage after the assault showed the “GUMMO” hitmaker sporting a swollen and bloodied face as he made his way out of the gym. “They jumped me,” he said while being recorded by a fellow gym goer who claimed to be a fan.

6ix9ine was later taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his jaw, ribs and back, as well as cuts and bruises.

The three suspects — Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Anthony Maldonado, 25, and Octavious Medina, 23 — were arrested and booked on robbery and assault charges.

Rafael Medina pleaded not guilty to a second-degree felony charge of robbery without a firearm or weapon and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of battery, while the charges against Maldonado were dropped.

6ix9ine addressed the attack in an interview with NBC 6 South Florida in April, during which he called the men “cowardly” and denied it was staged as a promotional stunt.

“For me, it was tough to watch because it was so unexpected. It’s cowardly,” he said. “I think it was opportunistic, but again I’m not mad because I know in the streets there are no rules. I’m at a loss for words because they saw an opportunity and they took it.”

The Brooklyn native added that he believed the attack was calculated as the men cornered him in the sauna and blocked his only exit. He also clarified that he wasn’t going to up his security detail.

“I think life just keeps going,” he said. “I can capitalize off of anything, I’m that talented. I don’t need to get beat up to sell a record.”