6ix9ine has revealed that even though Kodak Black was paid $1 million for their collaboration earlier this year, the money didn’t come out of his pocket.

During an interview with True Life Network Podcast that premiered on Saturday (September 18), the New York rapper set the record straight about “Shaka Laka” and his featured artist’s massive payday from the song.

“There’s a whole company called Fume, right?” he began, emphasizing that the check came from them. “There’s whole videos, pictures, bank statements — like literally, there’s videos online of this company saying, ‘Listen, this is a collab song for our vapes,’ right?

“They’re holding a check, taking a picture with him. It’s everywhere, right, and they’re like, ‘Yo, 6ix9ine paid a million dollars for Kodak’ — no, it was their song, right? It was their song, they paid the million dollars.”

Despite the seven-figure funding behind it, “Shaka Laka” wasn’t received well by many in the Hip Hop community. Boosie Badazz was among several rappers who weren’t happy about the collaboration.

The Baton Rouge MC took to Instagram Live in late July to put Kodak Black on blast for working with 6ix9ine, whose reputation as a snitch has made him a reviled figure in the rap world.

In a disappointed rant, Boosie claimed the Sniper Gang boss has “no morals or principles,” and stated he “ain’t no street n-gga” as a result of the pairing.

“That n-gga Yak fucked me up,” he said. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes fucked up right now.

“I know the state of Florida fucked up right now. This n-gga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n-gga wasn’t like that, bro. N-gga ain’t no street n-gga, at all. Damn. Fucked me up.”

He added: “N-gga hurt me with that one, fucked me up. Don’t care how much money you give.”