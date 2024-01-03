Cuba –

6ix9ine might be one of the most polarizing figures in Hip Hop but that hasn’t stopped him being honored with a statue in Cuba after spending some quality time in the country last year.

Earlier this week, footage surfaced of a golden statue in Cuba featuring the polarizing rapper’s mug grinning ear-to-ear with rainbow grills and matching kaleidoscopic braids.

The “unique” sculpture appears to be on a street corner in the favelas of Cuba and also includes 6ix9ine’s array of tattoos, golden 69 chains, and a microphone to perform in one hand while he fittingly flexes a stack of cash in the other.

“Believe it or not, that statue represents us Hispanics’ weather your young or old. We came long ways to get where we’re at hispanos…(No specific ethnicity),” a fan commented in approval.

Find the statue below:

Following a brutal beatdown at a Miami gym in March last year, the Brooklyn native resurfaced in Cuba where he was spotted hiking.

The “GUMMO” rapper headed south to spend time in the more discrete location of Pinar del Río, which is the capital city of the province by the same name and the 10th largest city in the country with a low six-figure population.

He later released a music video for his “Bori” single that sees him putting his cape on and giving back to the local Cuban community, dishing out $50,000 in American dollars to kids and families in the area.

In other Tekashi news, 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral was charged with felony assault in December in Palme Beach, Florida following the release of footage of the couple in a physical altercation.

She was charged with felony battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, and criminal damage to property worth $1000 or more. A surety bond of $9,000 was posted for her by record producer Santiago “Alofoke” Matias, courtesy of 561 Bail Bonds.

Footage from the rainbow-haired rapper’s Instagram seemed to capture the argument in real time. The story, which was posted shortly before Yailin was arrested, began with 6ix9ine writing — in Spanish — that “Yailin needs help,” and that he was remaining quiet about the whole situation until he could no longer do so for her protection.

Later in the video, the pair can be seen arguing extensively, and at one point, Yailin uses a piece of wood to smash 6ix9ine’s phone out of his hand. The pair can also be seen tussling with one another before Yailin is carted off to jail.