6ix9ine was sued in 2021 by a man who had previously tattooed him, and now the man alleges his wife left him because of it.

According to a TMZ report on Tuesday (August 8), Takashi Matsuba added an update to his ongoing civil suit against the rainbow-haired rapper. In the new docs, Matsuba asserts he’s entitled to a default judgment because 6ix9ine’s old lawyer withdrew from the case and new counsel hasn’t been retained.

But what was more notable was what he claimed happened to his personal life. “I lost a number of friends, but by far the most important one is my dear wife,” he wrote in the docs. “We divorced last year, because she no longer trusted me after Hernandez’s false statements about me were broadcast on Hulu and Showtime.” He also said his shop has suffered because “the false suggestion that I may be a drug user.”

In July 2021, Matsuba filed a civil suit accusing 6ix9ine of defaming his name and calling him a “heroin addict” in audio used in both Hulu and Showtime documentaries centered around the “GUMMO” rhymer.

According to legal docs, Matsuba claimed his name was superimposed into a scene in the Hulu doc where Tekashi admits he got his artist name inspiration from him. In the Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine doc, 6ix9ine accuses Matsuba of being a heroin addict from his Brooklyn neighborhood.

“There was this tattoo artist named Takashi from our neighborhood,” 6ix9ine says in the doc. “And he was this heroin addict. He did heroin to create. He did it to get himself in his little world. He did it to be himself. And that’s where I got the name Tekashi from. And that’s who I am.”

Matsuba allegedly asked both docs to take his likeness out of their work but they didn’t oblige, so he filed suit.

This isn’t the only lawsuit 6ix9ine is currently dealing with. The Brooklyn native was accused of owing $119,488 to American Express after defaulting on payments. After the company filed suit and he allegedly ignored it, AMEX has since fired off multiple subpoenas to different banks in hopes of seizing 6ix9ine’s assets.