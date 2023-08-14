6ix9ine has returned to working out following his gym beatdown back in March, and was seen getting a good pump on at a local Planet Fitness.

The Rainbow-haired rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (August 13) to showcase a little bit of his latest workout, which involved him hitting some sitting bicep curls.

It was the first time the “Fefe” rapper was seen at a gym since being attacked by a group of men at an LA Fitness in the Sunshine State earlier this year.

6ix9ine pumps iron at Planet Fitness following gym beatdown https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/3qDskFO4wV — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 14, 2023

Following the beatdown, 6ix9ine sat down for an interview with NBC 6 South Florida to speak on the assault, which led to three men — Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25 — being arrested and hit with assault and robbery charges.

Footage posted on Instagram showed 6ix9ine lying on the floor protecting his head as two men stood over him and kicked and punched him.

“Bitch ass! Clown ass n-gga!” one of the men could be heard shouting while roughing up the “GUMMO” rapper. “Take a picture! I want to be famous now, n-gga!”

“For me, it was tough to watch because it was so unexpected,” 6ix9ine told NBC about the footage. “It’s cowardly. When I look at it, I just see hate, right? Imagine being someone who doesn’t know someone from a hole in the wall. I’ll give you an example: today is the first day that I meet you, I don’t know you from anywhere, I could have heard something about you that I may have an opinion on, but I don’t know you to hate you.”

He continued: “Does that give me the right to attack you? To ambush you? I think it was cowardly. I think it was opportunistic, but again I’m not mad because I know in the streets there are no rules. I’m at a loss for words because they saw an opportunity and they took it.”

6ix9ine went on to say that the attack was calculated and that they cornered him in the sauna and blocked his only exit. He reaffirmed his past statement that he wasn’t going to up his security detail after the attack, which he clarified wasn’t staged.

“I think life just keeps going,” he continued. “I can capitalize off of anything, I’m that talented. I don’t need to get beat up to sell a record.”

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine was recently arrested in Florida after he failed to pay off three traffic tickets he received after being pulled over in June, and he is also set to appear in court over skipping out on a six-figure credit card bill.

The Brooklyn native was previously ordered to pay $119,488 to American Express after defaulting on payments, and after he ignored the suit, the company has fired off multiple subpoenas to different banks in hopes of seizing 6ix9ine’s assets, per Radar Online.

The credit card company claimed the rapper stopped paying in November 2022, at which point his outstanding balance was $118,387.

A rep for American Express previously asked the court to grant the company a default, adding a process server officially served the “GUMMO” rapper at a Florida bakery in March after “staking out” his home in Lake Worth, Florida.