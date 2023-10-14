6ix9ine has once again found himself in the hot seat after he was reportedly arrested due to emotions running high in the Dominican Republic.

On Friday (October 13), two video clips surfaced online that allegedly show the controversial rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez) with his crew rolling up to a producer’s home in the D.R. before fleeing the scene minutes later.

While the reported beatdown itself was not caught on camera, the rainbow-haired rapper was later apprehended by authorities after claims he assaulted two men for an ill-received incident involving his girlfriend.

According to a post by Felix Portes, a criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic, the “MALA” artist was attempting to board a private jet to flee the country when authorities stopped the plane and issued a warrant against the rapper for “blows and injuries, and threats.”

However, Portes later updated his post to say that 6ix9ine ended up on “MIGRATION ALERT” and that his whereabouts were “unknown.” It’s not clear at this time where the rapper is and whether he was actually arrested.

This summer, 6ix9ine found himself facing more legal troubles in Florida after he failed to appear in court for a separate infraction.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old was booked into a Palm Beach County jail on charges of failure to appear but released from custody roughly three hours later after posting a $2,000 bond.

According to TMZ, the arrest stemmed from three traffic tickets 6ix9ine received after he was pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

Tekashi was doing 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike, per court documents. He was also issued citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance. He then failed to appear for a court hearing in July, leading to an arrest warrant being issued.

In Florida, failing to appear in court is punishable by fines or imprisonment, per West Palm Beach Defense. The severity of the punishment depends on the nature of the case and the judge’s discretion.

The arrest came months after 6ix9ine was badly beaten by a group of men at an LA Fitness gym in Palm Beach County.

A viral video of the attack, which went down this past spring, showed 6ix9ine lying on the bathroom floor protecting his head as two men stood over him and kicked and punched him.

“Bitch ass! Clown ass n-gga!” one of the men could be heard shouting at 6ix9ine during the beatdown. “Take a picture! I want to be famous now, n-gga!”

Additional footage showed the “GUMMO” hitmaker sporting a swollen and bloodied face as he made his way out of the gym. “They jumped me,” he said while being recorded by a fellow gym-goer who claimed to be a fan.

6ix9ine was later taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back, as well as cuts and bruises.

The three suspects — Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Anthony Maldonado, 25, and Octavious Medina, 23 — were arrested and booked on robbery and assault charges.