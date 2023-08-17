Palm Beach County, FL –

Footage of 6ix9ine‘s recent arrest has surfaced online, and it shows the “GUMMO” rapper trying to talk his way out of getting in trouble for missing a court date.

The Brooklyn native (real name Daniel Hernandez) was arrested on August 9 over three traffic tickets he received in June after police pulled him over for driving over the speed limit.

According to court documents, 6iz9ine was caught doing 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike and was issued citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance. He then failed to appear for a court hearing in July, leading to an arrest warrant being issued.

In newly released bodycam footage, the 27-year-old can be seen getting pulled over by police and being asked to hand over his driver’s license, which he did not have. He is then asked to step out of his vehicle before being placed in handcuffs.

“You’re taking me to jail over a traffic warrant?” 6ix9ine asks, to which an officer replies: “You didn’t appear for court.”

“I didn’t know that, when? For what?” the rapper responds, pleading ignorance. “I never received a ticket.”

After being placed in the back of a cruiser, 6ix9ine proceeds to get into a disagreement with an officer about who can drive his vehicle back to his house, and claims that because he presented his license plate to the officer on a piece of paper, his bodyguard can operate his vehicle.

6ix9ine then instructs his brother and bodyguard to meet him at the local jail with cash in hand to bail him out, before resuming his discussion with the officer about his charges.

“I still don’t get it,” 6ix9ine says. “All my cars I put under my brother’s name, I don’t put nothing under my name.”

The officer points out that he failed to present the proper registration when he got pulled over.

“No, I ain’t have the registration on me,” he continues. “But they run the VIN numbers. All my cars belong to me … Don’t you just give [the citations] to the ticket clinic? … No registration is criminal?”

He adds: “You know what’s so crazy? I get pulled over all the time, every single time, but the paperwork never be in the car but every cop knows my cars. I got all my cars, they know. I’m telling you, they know my insurance good, my license good, everything always good. That’s why I don’t care.”

In Florida, failing to appear in court is punishable by fines or imprisonment, per West Palm Beach Defense. The severity of the punishment depends on the nature of the case and the judge’s discretion.

Police records revealed that 6ix9ine was booked into Palm Beach County jail the night of his arrest, and was released roughly three hours later after posting a $2,000 bond.

The arrest was just the latest legal hurdle for the controversial artist, who was recently ordered to pay $119,488 to American Express after defaulting on payments.

After he ignored the suit, the company fired off multiple subpoenas to different banks in hopes of seizing 6ix9ine’s assets, per Radar Online.

The credit card company claimed the rapper stopped paying in November 2022, at which point his outstanding balance was $118,387.